Here's the live share price of Arrowhead Seperation Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Arrowhead Seperation Engineering has declined 21.68% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -23.16%.
Arrowhead Seperation Engineering’s current P/E of -126.81x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Arrowhead Seperation Engineering
|-0.14
|2.94
|-6.98
|-16.17
|-23.35
|-33.45
|-21.68
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|0.06
|-2.24
|-5.91
|20.82
|41.30
|51.95
|38.73
|Suzlon Energy
|-7.18
|-16.66
|-22.10
|-29.36
|-17.58
|68.85
|48.94
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-4.62
|-2.05
|-15.67
|-9.86
|4.98
|23.10
|13.28
|LMW
|-6.52
|-7.04
|-3.86
|2.61
|0.62
|10.31
|17.41
|Inox Wind
|-6.14
|-16.04
|-31.38
|-38.33
|-37.29
|49.49
|37.90
|Triveni Turbine
|-2.96
|-14.16
|-13.70
|-10.81
|-1.53
|13.38
|33.54
|TD Power Systems
|0.58
|9.43
|16.98
|62.12
|193.82
|79.55
|94.98
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|-2.24
|9.77
|0.23
|-26.10
|23.45
|50.08
|28.84
|Elecon Engineering Company
|-2.99
|-8.99
|-15.53
|-27.68
|4.92
|28.21
|71.57
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-1.11
|15.89
|8.42
|-15.61
|-9.21
|24.24
|12.59
|Praj Industries
|0.03
|4.38
|-2.63
|-25.99
|-35.99
|-3.86
|12.16
|Ajax Engineering
|-1.94
|-6.79
|-23.29
|-30.01
|-18.03
|-6.83
|-4.15
|GMM Pfaudler
|-3.42
|-9.55
|-16.44
|-20.75
|-15.32
|-16.15
|-7.87
|The Anup Engineering
|-3.97
|-24.44
|-28.36
|-32.52
|-42.92
|42.13
|37.10
|Standard Engineering Technology
|-1.60
|-0.53
|-21.02
|-33.30
|-3.65
|-9.10
|-5.56
|John Cockerill India
|0.38
|-0.79
|-0.96
|10.58
|97.77
|49.47
|43.27
|Concord Control Systems
|-5.16
|-4.76
|-11.31
|87.43
|253.05
|170.01
|100.72
|Kilburn Engineering
|-0.88
|-8.82
|-15.17
|-9.59
|38.27
|71.22
|82.41
|HLE Glascoat
|2.56
|-14.95
|-29.82
|-39.54
|35.67
|-14.95
|-7.62
Over the last one year, Arrowhead Seperation Engineering has declined 23.35% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (41.30%), Suzlon Energy (-17.58%), Jyoti CNC Automation (4.98%). From a 5 year perspective, Arrowhead Seperation Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (38.73%) and Suzlon Energy (48.94%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|70.02
|70.24
|10
|70.68
|71.02
|20
|73.93
|73.44
|50
|79.69
|77.91
|100
|80.38
|86.78
|200
|115.47
|106.44
In the latest quarter, Arrowhead Seperation Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 64.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jan 16, 2026, 8:48 PM IST
|Arrowhead Seperation - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Nov 13, 2025, 12:27 AM IST
|Arrowhead Seperation - Results- Financial Results For The Half Year Ended September 30, 2025
|Nov 13, 2025, 12:14 AM IST
|Arrowhead Seperation - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On November 12, 2025.
|Nov 07, 2025, 11:58 PM IST
|Arrowhead Seperation - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Dated Wednesday, November 12, 2025
|Oct 14, 2025, 12:12 AM IST
|Arrowhead Seperation - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74210MH1991PLC062643 and registration number is 062643. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arrowhead Seperation Engineering is ₹70.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Arrowhead Seperation Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Arrowhead Seperation Engineering is ₹13.10 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Arrowhead Seperation Engineering are ₹70.00 and ₹70.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arrowhead Seperation Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arrowhead Seperation Engineering is ₹96.00 and 52-week low of Arrowhead Seperation Engineering is ₹67.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Arrowhead Seperation Engineering has shown returns of -0.57% over the past day, -2.71% for the past month, -13.95% over 3 months, -23.16% over 1 year, -33.45% across 3 years, and -21.68% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arrowhead Seperation Engineering are -126.81 and 0.78 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.