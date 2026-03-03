Facebook Pixel Code
Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Share Price

NSE
BSE

ARROWHEAD SEPERATION ENGINEERING

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Arrowhead Seperation Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹70.00 Closed
-0.57₹ -0.40
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹70.00₹70.00
₹70.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹67.40₹96.00
₹70.00
Open Price
₹70.00
Prev. Close
₹70.40
Volume
1,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Arrowhead Seperation Engineering has declined 21.68% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -23.16%.

Arrowhead Seperation Engineering’s current P/E of -126.81x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Arrowhead Seperation Engineering		-0.142.94-6.98-16.17-23.35-33.45-21.68
Bharat Heavy Electricals		0.06-2.24-5.9120.8241.3051.9538.73
Suzlon Energy		-7.18-16.66-22.10-29.36-17.5868.8548.94
Jyoti CNC Automation		-4.62-2.05-15.67-9.864.9823.1013.28
LMW		-6.52-7.04-3.862.610.6210.3117.41
Inox Wind		-6.14-16.04-31.38-38.33-37.2949.4937.90
Triveni Turbine		-2.96-14.16-13.70-10.81-1.5313.3833.54
TD Power Systems		0.589.4316.9862.12193.8279.5594.98
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		-2.249.770.23-26.1023.4550.0828.84
Elecon Engineering Company		-2.99-8.99-15.53-27.684.9228.2171.57
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-1.1115.898.42-15.61-9.2124.2412.59
Praj Industries		0.034.38-2.63-25.99-35.99-3.8612.16
Ajax Engineering		-1.94-6.79-23.29-30.01-18.03-6.83-4.15
GMM Pfaudler		-3.42-9.55-16.44-20.75-15.32-16.15-7.87
The Anup Engineering		-3.97-24.44-28.36-32.52-42.9242.1337.10
Standard Engineering Technology		-1.60-0.53-21.02-33.30-3.65-9.10-5.56
John Cockerill India		0.38-0.79-0.9610.5897.7749.4743.27
Concord Control Systems		-5.16-4.76-11.3187.43253.05170.01100.72
Kilburn Engineering		-0.88-8.82-15.17-9.5938.2771.2282.41
HLE Glascoat		2.56-14.95-29.82-39.5435.67-14.95-7.62

Over the last one year, Arrowhead Seperation Engineering has declined 23.35% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (41.30%), Suzlon Energy (-17.58%), Jyoti CNC Automation (4.98%). From a 5 year perspective, Arrowhead Seperation Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (38.73%) and Suzlon Energy (48.94%).

Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
570.0270.24
1070.6871.02
2073.9373.44
5079.6977.91
10080.3886.78
200115.47106.44

Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Arrowhead Seperation Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 64.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jan 16, 2026, 8:48 PM ISTArrowhead Seperation - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Nov 13, 2025, 12:27 AM ISTArrowhead Seperation - Results- Financial Results For The Half Year Ended September 30, 2025
Nov 13, 2025, 12:14 AM ISTArrowhead Seperation - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On November 12, 2025.
Nov 07, 2025, 11:58 PM ISTArrowhead Seperation - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Dated Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Oct 14, 2025, 12:12 AM ISTArrowhead Seperation - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

About Arrowhead Seperation Engineering

Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74210MH1991PLC062643 and registration number is 062643. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ajit Mundle
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Jyoti Mundle
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Moondra Rathi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Mayuri Rupareliya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Malpani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Share Price

What is the share price of Arrowhead Seperation Engineering?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arrowhead Seperation Engineering is ₹70.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Arrowhead Seperation Engineering?

The Arrowhead Seperation Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Arrowhead Seperation Engineering?

The market cap of Arrowhead Seperation Engineering is ₹13.10 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Arrowhead Seperation Engineering?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Arrowhead Seperation Engineering are ₹70.00 and ₹70.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arrowhead Seperation Engineering?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arrowhead Seperation Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arrowhead Seperation Engineering is ₹96.00 and 52-week low of Arrowhead Seperation Engineering is ₹67.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Arrowhead Seperation Engineering performed historically in terms of returns?

The Arrowhead Seperation Engineering has shown returns of -0.57% over the past day, -2.71% for the past month, -13.95% over 3 months, -23.16% over 1 year, -33.45% across 3 years, and -21.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Arrowhead Seperation Engineering?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arrowhead Seperation Engineering are -126.81 and 0.78 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

