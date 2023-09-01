Follow Us

Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AROMA ENTERPRISES (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹30.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 21, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.00₹30.00
₹30.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.60₹30.85
₹30.00
Open Price
₹30.00
Prev. Close
₹30.00
Volume
0

Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R130
  • R230
  • R330
  • Pivot
    30
  • S130
  • S230
  • S330

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 528.8529.87
  • 1027.3229.58
  • 2023.9328.5
  • 5021.1525.51
  • 10020.3324.06
  • 20027.3624.47

Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
004.173.452.04-21.47-33.33
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd.

Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ1994PLC021482 and registration number is 021482. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of commission agents dealing in wholesale trade inwood, paper, skin, leather and fur, fuel, petroleum products, chemicals, perfumery and cosmetics, glass, minerals, ores and metals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Snehal Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Manisha Bhatewara
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chirag Rawal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd. is ₹14.64 Cr as on Aug 21, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd. is 25.04 and PB ratio of Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd. is -8.12 as on Aug 21, 2023.

What is the share price of Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd. is ₹30.00 as on Aug 21, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd. is ₹30.85 and 52-week low of Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd. is ₹26.60 as on Aug 21, 2023.

