Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ1994PLC021482 and registration number is 021482. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of commission agents dealing in wholesale trade inwood, paper, skin, leather and fur, fuel, petroleum products, chemicals, perfumery and cosmetics, glass, minerals, ores and metals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.