MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ1994PLC021482 and registration number is 021482. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of commission agents dealing in wholesale trade inwood, paper, skin, leather and fur, fuel, petroleum products, chemicals, perfumery and cosmetics, glass, minerals, ores and metals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd. is ₹14.64 Cr as on Aug 21, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd. is 25.04 and PB ratio of Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd. is -8.12 as on Aug 21, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd. is ₹30.00 as on Aug 21, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd. is ₹30.85 and 52-week low of Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd. is ₹26.60 as on Aug 21, 2023.