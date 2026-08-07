What is the share price of Aro Granite Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aro Granite Industries is ₹25.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Aro Granite Industries? The Aro Granite Industries is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aro Granite Industries? The market cap of Aro Granite Industries is ₹38.33 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aro Granite Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aro Granite Industries are ₹26.43 and ₹25.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aro Granite Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aro Granite Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aro Granite Industries is ₹45.79 and 52-week low of Aro Granite Industries is ₹18.57 as on .

How has the Aro Granite Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Aro Granite Industries has shown returns of -3.69% over the past day, 1.42% for the past month, -9.01% over 3 months, -34.41% over 1 year, -20.55% across 3 years, and -19.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aro Granite Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aro Granite Industries are -3.24 and 0.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global