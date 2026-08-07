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Aro Granite Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

ARO GRANITE INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Mining

Here's the live share price of Aro Granite Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹25.05 Closed
-3.69₹ -0.96
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aro Granite Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.01₹26.43
₹25.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.57₹45.79
₹25.05
Open Price
₹25.01
Prev. Close
₹26.01
Volume
631

Source: Dion Global

Aro Granite Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aro Granite Industries		2.201.42-9.01-14.51-34.41-20.55-19.45
Midwest		-0.15-11.29-13.32-23.324.721.550.93
Midwest Energy		-17.86-24.33-22.31-40.84100.93357.49178.05
Pokarna		3.94-1.688.43-12.827.2534.6718.32
Marble City India		0.33-13.4825.040.08-34.6988.5689.50
Nidhi Granites		-1.53-17.86-9.22-12.3324.63102.5141.78
Glittek Granites		8.1951.6644.8270.27499.13182.0190.97
Global Surfaces		-0.57-31.49-52.47-70.60-75.26-47.46-30.47
Pacific Industries		0.114.09-0.40-11.49-35.85-1.50-9.99
Ravileela Granites		5.1124.5365.2132.2990.3128.5241.32
Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries		-0.17-2.88-18.23-13.69-21.473.657.17
Divyashakti		0-1.75-3.31-5.54-22.90-10.21-10.35
Oriental Trimex		2.77-8.29-24.75-30.20-46.783.59-7.68
Madhav Marbles & Granites		-4.20-9.44-12.92-8.06-23.09-10.10-11.33
Neelkanth Rock-Minerals		14.9139.28193.28262.65234.4471.6944.49
Inani Marbles & Industries		0-14.06-20.64-48.82-50.46-24.60-18.08
Shiva Granito Export		0010.620.73-23.0817.7833.94
Solid Stone Company		-3.26-1.46-10.83-7.11-24.42-1.87-1.86
Dhyaani Tradeventures		5.6624.4412.82-26.49-45.63-37.12-20.50
Mayur Floorings		7.061.2514.959.672.1416.6827.63

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aro Granite Industries has declined 34.41% compared to peers like Midwest (4.72%), Midwest Energy (100.93%), Pokarna (7.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Aro Granite Industries has underperformed peers relative to Midwest (0.93%) and Midwest Energy (178.05%).

Aro Granite Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aro Granite Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
525.1525.41
1025.1125.31
2025.2525.31
5025.3225.42
10025.1326.09
20028.3928.55

Source: Dion Global

Aro Granite Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aro Granite Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 58.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Aro Granite Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 07:51 PM IST ISTAro Granite Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 07, 2026, 07:43 PM IST ISTAro Granite Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 07, 2026, 07:35 PM IST ISTAro Granite Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 7Th August, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 07:30 PM IST ISTAro Granite Ind. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 07:26 PM IST ISTAro Granite Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Inter Alia, To Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Results Of The Comp

Source: Dion Global

About Aro Granite Industries

Aro Granite Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1988PLC031510 and registration number is 031510. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Arora
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sahil Arora
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sujata Arora
    Director
  • Mr. Sundareshwara G Sastry
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Jyotindra Bhuta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Keshava Murthy Kalasachar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aro Granite Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Aro Granite Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aro Granite Industries is ₹25.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aro Granite Industries?

The Aro Granite Industries is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aro Granite Industries?

The market cap of Aro Granite Industries is ₹38.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aro Granite Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aro Granite Industries are ₹26.43 and ₹25.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aro Granite Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aro Granite Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aro Granite Industries is ₹45.79 and 52-week low of Aro Granite Industries is ₹18.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aro Granite Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aro Granite Industries has shown returns of -3.69% over the past day, 1.42% for the past month, -9.01% over 3 months, -34.41% over 1 year, -20.55% across 3 years, and -19.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aro Granite Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aro Granite Industries are -3.24 and 0.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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