Here's the live share price of Aro Granite Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aro Granite Industries
|2.20
|1.42
|-9.01
|-14.51
|-34.41
|-20.55
|-19.45
|Midwest
|-0.15
|-11.29
|-13.32
|-23.32
|4.72
|1.55
|0.93
|Midwest Energy
|-17.86
|-24.33
|-22.31
|-40.84
|100.93
|357.49
|178.05
|Pokarna
|3.94
|-1.68
|8.43
|-12.82
|7.25
|34.67
|18.32
|Marble City India
|0.33
|-13.48
|25.04
|0.08
|-34.69
|88.56
|89.50
|Nidhi Granites
|-1.53
|-17.86
|-9.22
|-12.33
|24.63
|102.51
|41.78
|Glittek Granites
|8.19
|51.66
|44.82
|70.27
|499.13
|182.01
|90.97
|Global Surfaces
|-0.57
|-31.49
|-52.47
|-70.60
|-75.26
|-47.46
|-30.47
|Pacific Industries
|0.11
|4.09
|-0.40
|-11.49
|-35.85
|-1.50
|-9.99
|Ravileela Granites
|5.11
|24.53
|65.21
|32.29
|90.31
|28.52
|41.32
|Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries
|-0.17
|-2.88
|-18.23
|-13.69
|-21.47
|3.65
|7.17
|Divyashakti
|0
|-1.75
|-3.31
|-5.54
|-22.90
|-10.21
|-10.35
|Oriental Trimex
|2.77
|-8.29
|-24.75
|-30.20
|-46.78
|3.59
|-7.68
|Madhav Marbles & Granites
|-4.20
|-9.44
|-12.92
|-8.06
|-23.09
|-10.10
|-11.33
|Neelkanth Rock-Minerals
|14.91
|39.28
|193.28
|262.65
|234.44
|71.69
|44.49
|Inani Marbles & Industries
|0
|-14.06
|-20.64
|-48.82
|-50.46
|-24.60
|-18.08
|Shiva Granito Export
|0
|0
|10.62
|0.73
|-23.08
|17.78
|33.94
|Solid Stone Company
|-3.26
|-1.46
|-10.83
|-7.11
|-24.42
|-1.87
|-1.86
|Dhyaani Tradeventures
|5.66
|24.44
|12.82
|-26.49
|-45.63
|-37.12
|-20.50
|Mayur Floorings
|7.06
|1.25
|14.95
|9.67
|2.14
|16.68
|27.63
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aro Granite Industries has declined 34.41% compared to peers like Midwest (4.72%), Midwest Energy (100.93%), Pokarna (7.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Aro Granite Industries has underperformed peers relative to Midwest (0.93%) and Midwest Energy (178.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|25.15
|25.41
|10
|25.11
|25.31
|20
|25.25
|25.31
|50
|25.32
|25.42
|100
|25.13
|26.09
|200
|28.39
|28.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aro Granite Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 58.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:51 PM IST IST
|Aro Granite Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:43 PM IST IST
|Aro Granite Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:35 PM IST IST
|Aro Granite Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 7Th August, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:30 PM IST IST
|Aro Granite Ind. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 07:26 PM IST IST
|Aro Granite Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Inter Alia, To Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Results Of The Comp
Source: Dion Global
Aro Granite Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1988PLC031510 and registration number is 031510. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aro Granite Industries is ₹25.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aro Granite Industries is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aro Granite Industries is ₹38.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aro Granite Industries are ₹26.43 and ₹25.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aro Granite Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aro Granite Industries is ₹45.79 and 52-week low of Aro Granite Industries is ₹18.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aro Granite Industries has shown returns of -3.69% over the past day, 1.42% for the past month, -9.01% over 3 months, -34.41% over 1 year, -20.55% across 3 years, and -19.45% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aro Granite Industries are -3.24 and 0.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global