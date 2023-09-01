Follow Us

ARO GRANITE INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Granites/Marbles | Smallcap | NSE
₹51.30 Closed
-0.19-0.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aro Granite Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹51.00₹52.10
₹51.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.60₹57.70
₹51.30
Open Price
₹51.90
Prev. Close
₹51.40
Volume
56,403

Aro Granite Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R151.9
  • R252.4
  • R352.7
  • Pivot
    51.6
  • S151.1
  • S250.8
  • S350.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 547.8750.65
  • 1048.3449.61
  • 2047.8548.2
  • 5048.7845.74
  • 10045.7644.36
  • 20053.0844.77

Aro Granite Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.7520.2328.5020.940.1990.37-16.35
28.1442.1264.9591.364.53346.31286.28
-0.22-3.08-8.865.005.005.005.00
8.77-2.04-37.68-35.16-33.42249.55-12.51
-0.3015.0019.0132.04-8.68105.61-3.98
-2.6523.5310.535.00-55.32-25.38-46.74

Aro Granite Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Aro Granite Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Aro Granite Industries Ltd.

Aro Granite Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1988PLC031510 and registration number is 031510. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 224.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Arora
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sahil Arora
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Chandra Kothari
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vinita Sood
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sundareshwara G Sastry
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sujata Arora
    Director

FAQs on Aro Granite Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aro Granite Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Aro Granite Industries Ltd. is ₹78.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aro Granite Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aro Granite Industries Ltd. is -16.9 and PB ratio of Aro Granite Industries Ltd. is 0.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aro Granite Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aro Granite Industries Ltd. is ₹51.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aro Granite Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aro Granite Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aro Granite Industries Ltd. is ₹57.70 and 52-week low of Aro Granite Industries Ltd. is ₹36.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

