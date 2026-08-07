What is the share price of Arnold Holdings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arnold Holdings is ₹13.74 as on .

What kind of stock is Arnold Holdings? The Arnold Holdings is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Arnold Holdings? The market cap of Arnold Holdings is ₹32.67 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Arnold Holdings? Today’s highest and lowest price of Arnold Holdings are ₹13.90 and ₹12.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arnold Holdings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arnold Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arnold Holdings is ₹28.92 and 52-week low of Arnold Holdings is ₹10.56 as on .

How has the Arnold Holdings performed historically in terms of returns? The Arnold Holdings has shown returns of 0.44% over the past day, 7.43% for the past month, -4.52% over 3 months, -42.99% over 1 year, -11.76% across 3 years, and -5.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Arnold Holdings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arnold Holdings are 8.36 and 0.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global