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Arnold Holdings Share Price

NSE
BSE

ARNOLD HOLDINGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Arnold Holdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹13.74 Closed
0.44₹ 0.06
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Arnold Holdings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.85₹13.90
₹13.74
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.56₹28.92
₹13.74
Open Price
₹13.90
Prev. Close
₹13.68
Volume
3,006

Source: Dion Global

Arnold Holdings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Arnold Holdings		13.277.43-4.526.43-42.99-11.76-5.26
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Arnold Holdings has declined 42.99% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Arnold Holdings has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Arnold Holdings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Arnold Holdings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.2112.77
1012.2412.57
2012.3912.59
5013.0112.86
10012.9913.37
20014.7315.73

Source: Dion Global

Arnold Holdings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Arnold Holdings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.32%, and public shareholding moved down to 78.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Arnold Holdings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTArnold Holdings - Regulation 30 And 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Aug 07, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTArnold Holdings - Regulation 30 And 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Aug 07, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTArnold Holdings - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of The Company Held On 07Th August, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 08:42 PM IST ISTArnold Holdings - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 07.08.2026.
Jul 14, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTArnold Holdings - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Arnold Holdings

Arnold Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993MH1981PLC282783 and registration number is 282783. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 166.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajpradeep Mahavirprasad Agrawal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Gazala Mohammed Irfan Kolsawala
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Murari Mallawat
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Rupali Prakash Sawant
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Munni Devi Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sushil Mahendrakumar Jhunjhunwala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Arnold Holdings Share Price

What is the share price of Arnold Holdings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arnold Holdings is ₹13.74 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Arnold Holdings?

The Arnold Holdings is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Arnold Holdings?

The market cap of Arnold Holdings is ₹32.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Arnold Holdings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Arnold Holdings are ₹13.90 and ₹12.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arnold Holdings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arnold Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arnold Holdings is ₹28.92 and 52-week low of Arnold Holdings is ₹10.56 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Arnold Holdings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Arnold Holdings has shown returns of 0.44% over the past day, 7.43% for the past month, -4.52% over 3 months, -42.99% over 1 year, -11.76% across 3 years, and -5.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Arnold Holdings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arnold Holdings are 8.36 and 0.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Arnold Holdings News

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