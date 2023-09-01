What is the Market Cap of Arnold Holdings Ltd.? The market cap of Arnold Holdings Ltd. is ₹53.77 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Arnold Holdings Ltd.? P/E ratio of Arnold Holdings Ltd. is 15.98 and PB ratio of Arnold Holdings Ltd. is 0.91 as on .

What is the share price of Arnold Holdings Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arnold Holdings Ltd. is ₹17.88 as on .