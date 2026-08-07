Here's the live share price of Arnold Holdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Arnold Holdings
|13.27
|7.43
|-4.52
|6.43
|-42.99
|-11.76
|-5.26
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Arnold Holdings has declined 42.99% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Arnold Holdings has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.21
|12.77
|10
|12.24
|12.57
|20
|12.39
|12.59
|50
|13.01
|12.86
|100
|12.99
|13.37
|200
|14.73
|15.73
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Arnold Holdings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.32%, and public shareholding moved down to 78.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|Arnold Holdings - Regulation 30 And 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|Arnold Holdings - Regulation 30 And 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|Arnold Holdings - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of The Company Held On 07Th August, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:42 PM IST IST
|Arnold Holdings - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 07.08.2026.
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|Arnold Holdings - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Arnold Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993MH1981PLC282783 and registration number is 282783. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 166.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arnold Holdings is ₹13.74 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Arnold Holdings is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Arnold Holdings is ₹32.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Arnold Holdings are ₹13.90 and ₹12.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arnold Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arnold Holdings is ₹28.92 and 52-week low of Arnold Holdings is ₹10.56 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Arnold Holdings has shown returns of 0.44% over the past day, 7.43% for the past month, -4.52% over 3 months, -42.99% over 1 year, -11.76% across 3 years, and -5.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arnold Holdings are 8.36 and 0.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global