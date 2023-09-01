Follow Us

Arnold Holdings Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ARNOLD HOLDINGS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹17.88 Closed
2.820.49
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Arnold Holdings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.43₹17.89
₹17.88
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.92₹30.95
₹17.88
Open Price
₹17.89
Prev. Close
₹17.39
Volume
14,335

Arnold Holdings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R118.04
  • R218.19
  • R318.5
  • Pivot
    17.73
  • S117.58
  • S217.27
  • S317.12

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 525.5917.96
  • 1026.1118.38
  • 2026.519.01
  • 5024.9620.32
  • 10018.221.45
  • 20015.5821.84

Arnold Holdings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.97-14.08-22.26-27.90-36.64-39.70-64.77
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Arnold Holdings Ltd. Share Holdings

Arnold Holdings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
26 Aug, 2022Board MeetingA.G.M.

About Arnold Holdings Ltd.

Arnold Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993MH1981PLC282783 and registration number is 282783. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 77.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Santkumar Goyal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Murari Mallawat
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Sopan Vishwanathrao Kshirsagar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Jhunjhunwala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Munni Devi Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajpradeep Agrawal
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Arnold Holdings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Arnold Holdings Ltd.?

The market cap of Arnold Holdings Ltd. is ₹53.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Arnold Holdings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Arnold Holdings Ltd. is 15.98 and PB ratio of Arnold Holdings Ltd. is 0.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Arnold Holdings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arnold Holdings Ltd. is ₹17.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arnold Holdings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arnold Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arnold Holdings Ltd. is ₹30.95 and 52-week low of Arnold Holdings Ltd. is ₹16.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

