Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.97
|-14.08
|-22.26
|-27.90
|-36.64
|-39.70
|-64.77
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|26 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
Arnold Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993MH1981PLC282783 and registration number is 282783. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 77.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Arnold Holdings Ltd. is ₹53.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Arnold Holdings Ltd. is 15.98 and PB ratio of Arnold Holdings Ltd. is 0.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arnold Holdings Ltd. is ₹17.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arnold Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arnold Holdings Ltd. is ₹30.95 and 52-week low of Arnold Holdings Ltd. is ₹16.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.