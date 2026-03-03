Here's the live share price of Armour Security (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Armour Security (India) has declined 11.04% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -44.29%.
Armour Security (India)’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Armour Security (India)
|-8.87
|-24.06
|-44.29
|-44.29
|-44.29
|-17.72
|-11.04
|Crisil
|-4.24
|-10.47
|-3.05
|-14.68
|-2.98
|8.36
|17.56
|Central Depository Services (India)
|-7.28
|-8.54
|-20.78
|-19.12
|11.24
|34.95
|31.76
|Urban Company
|-5.66
|-16.85
|-20.90
|-38.24
|-38.24
|-14.84
|-9.19
|International Gemmological Institute (India)
|-1.30
|-2.50
|-0.58
|-6.41
|-11.07
|-11.58
|-7.12
|Indegene
|0.03
|-4.00
|-9.59
|-13.21
|-9.26
|-5.62
|-3.41
|WeWork India Management
|-6.90
|-17.41
|-19.79
|-23.69
|-23.69
|-8.62
|-5.26
|CMS Info Systems
|-2.82
|-6.37
|-15.28
|-27.34
|-32.40
|1.19
|4.82
|SIS
|3.64
|-10.88
|-7.34
|-18.12
|-3.35
|-5.56
|-6.66
|PDS
|-4.02
|-14.70
|-15.13
|-8.02
|-29.96
|-3.40
|18.07
|Quess Corp
|-4.06
|-9.29
|-7.54
|-28.98
|-67.16
|-19.26
|-23.58
|TeamLease Services
|-5.11
|-16.24
|-25.86
|-35.89
|-38.68
|-22.49
|-19.26
|Updater Services
|-0.79
|1.97
|-14.16
|-39.34
|-47.64
|-18.62
|-11.63
|Krystal Integrated Services
|-3.88
|-1.62
|10.01
|-13.27
|41.58
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Kapston Services
|1.52
|0.96
|32.24
|64.89
|87.67
|77.50
|48.29
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-8.90
|-16.93
|-26.95
|-36.28
|-40.41
|-15.85
|-9.84
|Vision Infra Equipment Solutions
|-5.36
|5.94
|-13.63
|40.77
|103.66
|3.96
|2.36
|Radiant Cash Management Services
|-3.82
|-21.61
|-32.71
|-37.28
|-40.95
|-28.49
|-19.37
|NDL Ventures
|-4.20
|17.69
|12.45
|22.43
|26.11
|-3.30
|-25.06
|Trident Techlabs
|17.92
|-15.50
|-39.53
|-67.14
|-73.77
|24.48
|14.04
Over the last one year, Armour Security (India) has declined 44.29% compared to peers like Crisil (-2.98%), Central Depository Services (India) (11.24%), Urban Company (-38.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Armour Security (India) has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (17.56%) and Central Depository Services (India) (31.76%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|26.05
|26.16
|10
|25.94
|26.57
|20
|27.97
|28.84
|50
|15.79
|0
|100
|7.89
|0
|200
|3.95
|0
Armour Security (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74920DL1999PLC101313 and registration number is 101313. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Armour Security (India) is ₹24.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Armour Security (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Armour Security (India) is ₹40.74 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Armour Security (India) are ₹26.50 and ₹23.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Armour Security (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Armour Security (India) is ₹45.60 and 52-week low of Armour Security (India) is ₹23.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Armour Security (India) has shown returns of -8.0% over the past day, -35.08% for the past month, -44.29% over 3 months, -44.29% over 1 year, -17.72% across 3 years, and -11.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Armour Security (India) are 0.00 and 1.57 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.