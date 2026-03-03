Facebook Pixel Code
Armour Security (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

ARMOUR SECURITY (INDIA)

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Armour Security (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹24.15 Closed
-8.00₹ -2.10
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Armour Security (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.05₹26.50
₹24.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.05₹45.60
₹24.15
Open Price
₹26.50
Prev. Close
₹26.25
Volume
26,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Armour Security (India) has declined 11.04% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -44.29%.

Armour Security (India)’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Armour Security (India) Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Armour Security (India)		-8.87-24.06-44.29-44.29-44.29-17.72-11.04
Crisil		-4.24-10.47-3.05-14.68-2.988.3617.56
Central Depository Services (India)		-7.28-8.54-20.78-19.1211.2434.9531.76
Urban Company		-5.66-16.85-20.90-38.24-38.24-14.84-9.19
International Gemmological Institute (India)		-1.30-2.50-0.58-6.41-11.07-11.58-7.12
Indegene		0.03-4.00-9.59-13.21-9.26-5.62-3.41
WeWork India Management		-6.90-17.41-19.79-23.69-23.69-8.62-5.26
CMS Info Systems		-2.82-6.37-15.28-27.34-32.401.194.82
SIS		3.64-10.88-7.34-18.12-3.35-5.56-6.66
PDS		-4.02-14.70-15.13-8.02-29.96-3.4018.07
Quess Corp		-4.06-9.29-7.54-28.98-67.16-19.26-23.58
TeamLease Services		-5.11-16.24-25.86-35.89-38.68-22.49-19.26
Updater Services		-0.791.97-14.16-39.34-47.64-18.62-11.63
Krystal Integrated Services		-3.88-1.6210.01-13.2741.58-5.54-3.36
Kapston Services		1.520.9632.2464.8987.6777.5048.29
Bluspring Enterprises		-8.90-16.93-26.95-36.28-40.41-15.85-9.84
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions		-5.365.94-13.6340.77103.663.962.36
Radiant Cash Management Services		-3.82-21.61-32.71-37.28-40.95-28.49-19.37
NDL Ventures		-4.2017.6912.4522.4326.11-3.30-25.06
Trident Techlabs		17.92-15.50-39.53-67.14-73.7724.4814.04

Over the last one year, Armour Security (India) has declined 44.29% compared to peers like Crisil (-2.98%), Central Depository Services (India) (11.24%), Urban Company (-38.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Armour Security (India) has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (17.56%) and Central Depository Services (India) (31.76%).

Armour Security (India) Financials

Armour Security (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
526.0526.16
1025.9426.57
2027.9728.84
5015.790
1007.890
2003.950

Armour Security (India) Share Holding Pattern

About Armour Security (India)

Armour Security (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74920DL1999PLC101313 and registration number is 101313. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mrs. Arnima Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Brij Bhushan Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Krishna Kumar Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nilendra Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shrikant Shriram Modak
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Armour Security (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Armour Security (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Armour Security (India) is ₹24.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Armour Security (India)?

The Armour Security (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Armour Security (India)?

The market cap of Armour Security (India) is ₹40.74 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Armour Security (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Armour Security (India) are ₹26.50 and ₹23.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Armour Security (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Armour Security (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Armour Security (India) is ₹45.60 and 52-week low of Armour Security (India) is ₹23.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Armour Security (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Armour Security (India) has shown returns of -8.0% over the past day, -35.08% for the past month, -44.29% over 3 months, -44.29% over 1 year, -17.72% across 3 years, and -11.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Armour Security (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Armour Security (India) are 0.00 and 1.57 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Armour Security (India) News

