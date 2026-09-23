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ArMee Infotech Share Price

Sector
Information Technology

ArMee Infotech has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 23, 2026 and will close on Sep 25, 2026. The price band has been set at 350.00-375.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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ArMee Infotech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
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52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
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Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
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Source: Dion Global

ArMee Infotech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tata Consultancy Services		-6.49-7.84-1.07-11.7-31.52-16.41-11.43
Infosys		-4.42-8.9-3.38-18.09-31.35-11.72-9.72
HCL Technologies		1.33-3.912.38-6.49-11.77-0.09-0.7
Wipro		-2.35-8.44-7.87-11.49-33.69-7.43-13.05
Tech Mahindra		-1.54-2.058.1112.113.075.930.5
LTM		-4.33-8.128.571.28-20.94-8.5-6.59
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-4.26-3.71-4.2816.6744.0512.947.57
Oracle Financial Services Software		-6.9-4.5912.9270.521.3437.8518.65
Persistent Systems		-2.04-5.7610.413.581.822.4223.62
Coforge		1.55-3.7421.563.855.0119.4210.15
Mphasis		-4.75-6.67-0.669.76-20.59-3.06-6.97
Hexaware Technologies		-2.57-10.361.1315.64-30.63-12.88-7.94
Tata Technologies		-5.76-10.28-4.8637.871.89-18.32-11.43
Pine Labs		1.9525.4229.223-21.25-7.65-4.67
ESDS Software Solution		-5.4789.8889.8889.8889.8823.8313.68
Tata Elxsi		-6.4-12.35-21.76-22.05-42.57-23.72-10.41
TBO Tek		2.870.0117.0167.3646.63.91
Sigma Advanced Systems		19.343.6971.96478.54476.78173.97117.45
KPIT Technologies		-6.03-9.27-30.06-19.76-58.09-21.029.37

Source: Dion Global

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About ArMee Infotech

ArMee Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72100GJ2011PLC063953 and registration number is 063953. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1293.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ridhish Kiritbhai Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Ami Ridhish Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Preet Prakashbhai Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sujit Gulati
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kartik Shailesh Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinodkumar Bhanwer Singh
    Independent Director

ArMee Infotech News

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