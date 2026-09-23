ArMee Infotech has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 23, 2026 and will close on Sep 25, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹350.00-375.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|-6.49
|-7.84
|-1.07
|-11.7
|-31.52
|-16.41
|-11.43
|Infosys
|-4.42
|-8.9
|-3.38
|-18.09
|-31.35
|-11.72
|-9.72
|HCL Technologies
|1.33
|-3.9
|12.38
|-6.49
|-11.77
|-0.09
|-0.7
|Wipro
|-2.35
|-8.44
|-7.87
|-11.49
|-33.69
|-7.43
|-13.05
|Tech Mahindra
|-1.54
|-2.05
|8.11
|12.11
|3.07
|5.93
|0.5
|LTM
|-4.33
|-8.12
|8.57
|1.28
|-20.94
|-8.5
|-6.59
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-4.26
|-3.71
|-4.28
|16.67
|44.05
|12.94
|7.57
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|-6.9
|-4.59
|12.92
|70.5
|21.34
|37.85
|18.65
|Persistent Systems
|-2.04
|-5.76
|10.4
|13.58
|1.8
|22.42
|23.62
|Coforge
|1.55
|-3.74
|21.5
|63.85
|5.01
|19.42
|10.15
|Mphasis
|-4.75
|-6.67
|-0.66
|9.76
|-20.59
|-3.06
|-6.97
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.57
|-10.36
|1.13
|15.64
|-30.63
|-12.88
|-7.94
|Tata Technologies
|-5.76
|-10.28
|-4.86
|37.87
|1.89
|-18.32
|-11.43
|Pine Labs
|1.95
|25.42
|29.2
|23
|-21.25
|-7.65
|-4.67
|ESDS Software Solution
|-5.47
|89.88
|89.88
|89.88
|89.88
|23.83
|13.68
|Tata Elxsi
|-6.4
|-12.35
|-21.76
|-22.05
|-42.57
|-23.72
|-10.41
|TBO Tek
|2.87
|0.01
|17.01
|67.36
|4
|6.6
|3.91
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|19.3
|43.69
|71.96
|478.54
|476.78
|173.97
|117.45
|KPIT Technologies
|-6.03
|-9.27
|-30.06
|-19.76
|-58.09
|-21.02
|9.37
Source: Dion Global
ArMee Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72100GJ2011PLC063953 and registration number is 063953. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1293.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global