ArMee Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72100GJ2011PLC063953 and registration number is 063953. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1293.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.