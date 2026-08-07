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Arman Holdings Share Price

NSE
BSE

ARMAN HOLDINGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Arman Holdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹118.60 Closed
-0.88₹ -1.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Arman Holdings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹115.65₹121.00
₹118.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹80.85₹121.00
₹118.60
Open Price
₹119.05
Prev. Close
₹119.65
Volume
1,313

Source: Dion Global

Arman Holdings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Arman Holdings		3.048.8612.9515.3129.2912.0426.30
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Arman Holdings has gained 29.29% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Arman Holdings has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Arman Holdings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Arman Holdings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5114.79116.85
10112.03114.76
20110.2112.62
50109.75110.52
100109.17108.26
200101.98102.93

Source: Dion Global

Arman Holdings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Arman Holdings saw a drop in promoter holding to 21.83%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 78.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Arman Holdings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 03:18 AM IST ISTArman Holdings - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 05, 2026, 01:44 AM IST ISTArman Holdings - Board Meeting Intimation for Adoption Of Financial Results For 1St Quarter Ended 30 June 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTArman Holdings - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 28, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTArman Holdings - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 -
Jul 24, 2026, 08:54 PM IST ISTArman Holdings - Notice For 44Th AGM And Book Closure

Source: Dion Global

About Arman Holdings

Arman Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993GJ1982PLC082961 and registration number is 082961. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Deepak K Babel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Tejawat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Priyadarshani Babel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Arman Holdings Share Price

What is the share price of Arman Holdings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arman Holdings is ₹118.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Arman Holdings?

The Arman Holdings is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Arman Holdings?

The market cap of Arman Holdings is ₹61.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Arman Holdings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Arman Holdings are ₹121.00 and ₹115.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arman Holdings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arman Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arman Holdings is ₹121.00 and 52-week low of Arman Holdings is ₹80.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Arman Holdings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Arman Holdings has shown returns of -0.88% over the past day, 8.86% for the past month, 12.95% over 3 months, 29.29% over 1 year, 12.04% across 3 years, and 26.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Arman Holdings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arman Holdings are 64.92 and 8.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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