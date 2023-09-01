Follow Us

Arman Holdings Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ARMAN HOLDINGS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹84.32 Closed
00
As on Jul 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Arman Holdings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹84.32₹84.32
₹84.32
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.45₹100.30
₹84.32
Open Price
₹84.32
Prev. Close
₹84.32
Volume
0

Arman Holdings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R184.32
  • R284.32
  • R384.32
  • Pivot
    84.32
  • S184.32
  • S284.32
  • S384.32

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 530.3683.19
  • 1029.4883.89
  • 2030.2182.35
  • 5040.9670.6
  • 10056.4366.57
  • 200102.5782.28

Arman Holdings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-5.5853.17186.32172.4458.35-15.26
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Arman Holdings Ltd. Share Holdings

Arman Holdings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Arman Holdings Ltd.

Arman Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993GJ1982PLC082961 and registration number is 082961. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Deepak K Babel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Tejawat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Priyadarshani Babel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Arman Holdings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Arman Holdings Ltd.?

The market cap of Arman Holdings Ltd. is ₹43.93 Cr as on Jul 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Arman Holdings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Arman Holdings Ltd. is -21080.0 and PB ratio of Arman Holdings Ltd. is 7.41 as on Jul 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Arman Holdings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arman Holdings Ltd. is ₹84.32 as on Jul 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arman Holdings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arman Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arman Holdings Ltd. is ₹100.30 and 52-week low of Arman Holdings Ltd. is ₹29.45 as on Jul 31, 2023.

