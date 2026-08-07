Here's the live share price of Arman Holdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Arman Holdings
|3.04
|8.86
|12.95
|15.31
|29.29
|12.04
|26.30
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Arman Holdings has gained 29.29% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Arman Holdings has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|114.79
|116.85
|10
|112.03
|114.76
|20
|110.2
|112.62
|50
|109.75
|110.52
|100
|109.17
|108.26
|200
|101.98
|102.93
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Arman Holdings saw a drop in promoter holding to 21.83%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 78.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:18 AM IST IST
|Arman Holdings - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:44 AM IST IST
|Arman Holdings - Board Meeting Intimation for Adoption Of Financial Results For 1St Quarter Ended 30 June 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|Arman Holdings - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Arman Holdings - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 -
|Jul 24, 2026, 08:54 PM IST IST
|Arman Holdings - Notice For 44Th AGM And Book Closure
Source: Dion Global
Arman Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993GJ1982PLC082961 and registration number is 082961. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arman Holdings is ₹118.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Arman Holdings is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Arman Holdings is ₹61.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Arman Holdings are ₹121.00 and ₹115.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arman Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arman Holdings is ₹121.00 and 52-week low of Arman Holdings is ₹80.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Arman Holdings has shown returns of -0.88% over the past day, 8.86% for the past month, 12.95% over 3 months, 29.29% over 1 year, 12.04% across 3 years, and 26.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arman Holdings are 64.92 and 8.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global