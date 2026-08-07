What is the share price of Arman Holdings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arman Holdings is ₹118.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Arman Holdings? The Arman Holdings is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Arman Holdings? The market cap of Arman Holdings is ₹61.80 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Arman Holdings? Today’s highest and lowest price of Arman Holdings are ₹121.00 and ₹115.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arman Holdings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arman Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arman Holdings is ₹121.00 and 52-week low of Arman Holdings is ₹80.85 as on .

How has the Arman Holdings performed historically in terms of returns? The Arman Holdings has shown returns of -0.88% over the past day, 8.86% for the past month, 12.95% over 3 months, 29.29% over 1 year, 12.04% across 3 years, and 26.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Arman Holdings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arman Holdings are 64.92 and 8.41 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global