Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-5.58
|53.17
|186.32
|172.44
|58.35
|-15.26
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Arman Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993GJ1982PLC082961 and registration number is 082961. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Arman Holdings Ltd. is ₹43.93 Cr as on Jul 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Arman Holdings Ltd. is -21080.0 and PB ratio of Arman Holdings Ltd. is 7.41 as on Jul 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arman Holdings Ltd. is ₹84.32 as on Jul 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arman Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arman Holdings Ltd. is ₹100.30 and 52-week low of Arman Holdings Ltd. is ₹29.45 as on Jul 31, 2023.