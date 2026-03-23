Here's the live share price of Arman Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Arman Financial Services has gained 18.31% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 2.34%.
Arman Financial Services’s current P/E of 54.47x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Arman Financial Services
|7.60
|-7.34
|0.66
|1.38
|2.34
|3.11
|18.31
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.05
|-21.26
|-19.41
|-19.29
|-8.97
|12.45
|8.54
|Shriram Finance
|-12.45
|-17.55
|-6.07
|39.98
|29.76
|51.57
|26.04
|Muthoot Finance
|-6.57
|-10.35
|-17.82
|2.16
|32.25
|47.55
|20.25
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|-8.76
|-18.28
|-12.82
|-15.23
|-10.19
|22.36
|19.35
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-7.33
|-16.67
|-25.06
|-24.85
|-23.80
|-3.07
|-7.64
|L&T Finance
|-4.46
|-17.76
|-18.73
|-0.67
|58.71
|42.42
|19.93
|Sundaram Finance
|-12.08
|-15.56
|-8.00
|-2.98
|-8.22
|26.33
|12.67
|Piramal Finance
|3.22
|1.77
|11.90
|35.01
|35.01
|10.52
|6.19
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|-11.25
|-22.97
|-25.64
|0.86
|3.38
|9.45
|7.30
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|-0.40
|-5.11
|-18.01
|-21.62
|53.59
|133.41
|130.47
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|-7.71
|-20.35
|-20.00
|-22.30
|12.33
|10.22
|26.24
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.44
|-16.96
|-14.14
|-14.18
|7.75
|29.36
|10.02
|IIFL Finance
|-4.81
|-10.03
|-20.52
|0.71
|33.31
|3.44
|9.15
|Capri Global Capital
|-5.73
|-6.93
|-9.66
|-16.93
|-3.98
|3.44
|13.29
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.37
|-20.02
|-37.89
|-34.99
|-52.07
|-13.48
|-6.58
|SBFC Finance
|-7.01
|-12.90
|-19.03
|-22.62
|-3.44
|-2.83
|-1.71
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-0.85
|-7.07
|-17.71
|-35.53
|-21.31
|17.68
|32.94
|Mas Financial Services
|-3.37
|-14.29
|-7.04
|-7.00
|15.05
|2.46
|-0.12
Over the last one year, Arman Financial Services has gained 2.34% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (-8.97%), Shriram Finance (29.76%), Muthoot Finance (32.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Arman Financial Services has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (8.54%) and Shriram Finance (26.04%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,451.6
|1,460.69
|10
|1,407.4
|1,447.58
|20
|1,474.03
|1,471.39
|50
|1,542.62
|1,518.17
|100
|1,562.08
|1,539.27
|200
|1,572.8
|1,549.36
In the latest quarter, Arman Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 5.03%, FII holding fell to 1.69%, and public shareholding moved down to 71.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|39,558
|0.09
|6.2
|2,733
|0.1
|0.43
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 18, 2026, 05:29 PM IST IST
|Arman Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Mar 10, 2026, 04:03 PM IST IST
|Arman Fin. Serv. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 20, 2026, 08:31 PM IST IST
|Arman Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 17, 2026, 12:38 AM IST IST
|Arman Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 14, 2026, 05:18 PM IST IST
|Arman Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Arman Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55910GJ1992PLC018623 and registration number is 018623. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 181.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arman Financial Services is ₹1,469.10 as on Mar 23, 2026.
The Arman Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Arman Financial Services is ₹1,544.45 Cr as on Mar 23, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Arman Financial Services are ₹1,511.90 and ₹1,424.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arman Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arman Financial Services is ₹1,849.95 and 52-week low of Arman Financial Services is ₹1,111.00 as on Mar 23, 2026.
The Arman Financial Services has shown returns of -2.62% over the past day, -7.34% for the past month, 0.66% over 3 months, 2.34% over 1 year, 3.11% across 3 years, and 18.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arman Financial Services are 54.47 and 1.73 on Mar 23, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.