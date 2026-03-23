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Arman Financial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

ARMAN FINANCIAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Arman Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,469.10 Closed
-2.62₹ -39.50
As on Mar 23, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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Arman Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,424.95₹1,511.90
₹1,469.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,111.00₹1,849.95
₹1,469.10
Open Price
₹1,442.25
Prev. Close
₹1,508.60
Volume
3,005

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Arman Financial Services has gained 18.31% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 2.34%.

Arman Financial Services’s current P/E of 54.47x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Arman Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Arman Financial Services		7.60-7.340.661.382.343.1118.31
Bajaj Finance		-5.05-21.26-19.41-19.29-8.9712.458.54
Shriram Finance		-12.45-17.55-6.0739.9829.7651.5726.04
Muthoot Finance		-6.57-10.35-17.822.1632.2547.5520.25
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		-8.76-18.28-12.82-15.23-10.1922.3619.35
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-7.33-16.67-25.06-24.85-23.80-3.07-7.64
L&T Finance		-4.46-17.76-18.73-0.6758.7142.4219.93
Sundaram Finance		-12.08-15.56-8.00-2.98-8.2226.3312.67
Piramal Finance		3.221.7711.9035.0135.0110.526.19
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		-11.25-22.97-25.640.863.389.457.30
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		-0.40-5.11-18.01-21.6253.59133.41130.47
Poonawalla Fincorp		-7.71-20.35-20.00-22.3012.3310.2226.24
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Manappuram Finance		-1.44-16.96-14.14-14.187.7529.3610.02
IIFL Finance		-4.81-10.03-20.520.7133.313.449.15
Capri Global Capital		-5.73-6.93-9.66-16.93-3.983.4413.29
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.37-20.02-37.89-34.99-52.07-13.48-6.58
SBFC Finance		-7.01-12.90-19.03-22.62-3.44-2.83-1.71
Bengal & Assam Company		-0.85-7.07-17.71-35.53-21.3117.6832.94
Mas Financial Services		-3.37-14.29-7.04-7.0015.052.46-0.12

Over the last one year, Arman Financial Services has gained 2.34% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (-8.97%), Shriram Finance (29.76%), Muthoot Finance (32.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Arman Financial Services has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (8.54%) and Shriram Finance (26.04%).

Arman Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Arman Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,451.61,460.69
101,407.41,447.58
201,474.031,471.39
501,542.621,518.17
1001,562.081,539.27
2001,572.81,549.36

Arman Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Arman Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 5.03%, FII holding fell to 1.69%, and public shareholding moved down to 71.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Arman Financial Services Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
39,5580.096.2
2,7330.10.43

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Arman Financial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 18, 2026, 05:29 PM IST ISTArman Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Mar 10, 2026, 04:03 PM IST ISTArman Fin. Serv. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 20, 2026, 08:31 PM IST ISTArman Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 17, 2026, 12:38 AM IST ISTArman Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 14, 2026, 05:18 PM IST ISTArman Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

About Arman Financial Services

Arman Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55910GJ1992PLC018623 and registration number is 018623. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 181.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Alok N Prasad
    Chairman
  • Mr. Jayendrabhai B Patel
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Aalok J Patel
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Ritaben J Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Aakash J Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Yash Kaushik Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Geeta Haresh Solanki
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pinakin S Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Arman Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of Arman Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arman Financial Services is ₹1,469.10 as on Mar 23, 2026.

What kind of stock is Arman Financial Services?

The Arman Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Arman Financial Services?

The market cap of Arman Financial Services is ₹1,544.45 Cr as on Mar 23, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Arman Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Arman Financial Services are ₹1,511.90 and ₹1,424.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arman Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arman Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arman Financial Services is ₹1,849.95 and 52-week low of Arman Financial Services is ₹1,111.00 as on Mar 23, 2026.

How has the Arman Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Arman Financial Services has shown returns of -2.62% over the past day, -7.34% for the past month, 0.66% over 3 months, 2.34% over 1 year, 3.11% across 3 years, and 18.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Arman Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arman Financial Services are 54.47 and 1.73 on Mar 23, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

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