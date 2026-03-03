Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Arkade Developers Share Price

NSE
BSE

ARKADE DEVELOPERS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Arkade Developers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹112.70 Closed
0.40₹ 0.45
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Arkade Developers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹109.20₹113.15
₹112.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹108.00₹213.30
₹112.70
Open Price
₹109.20
Prev. Close
₹112.25
Volume
17,494

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Arkade Developers has declined 7.44% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -18.80%.

Arkade Developers’s current P/E of 14.13x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Arkade Developers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Arkade Developers		-2.93-8.15-31.24-38.09-15.99-12.08-7.44
DLF		-3.23-9.20-16.67-22.75-8.6917.9012.74
Lodha Developers		-7.01-6.43-12.49-19.56-13.6923.2833.06
Phoenix Mills		-2.50-1.63-3.999.216.6533.7331.87
Prestige Estates Projects		-3.65-11.18-16.45-13.5415.6851.0135.42
Oberoi Realty		-0.27-1.36-8.15-9.100.1319.1722.01
Godrej Properties		-2.491.70-16.45-14.13-13.7713.962.54
Anant Raj		-6.46-10.22-8.06-6.4312.9664.0256.57
Brigade Enterprises		-6.10-12.21-22.65-26.59-27.0212.9018.37
Sobha		-7.17-10.26-11.30-6.8113.9334.8524.67
Signatureglobal (India)		3.129.99-14.00-12.89-8.2027.9915.96
Swan Corp		-5.09-13.67-17.94-20.38-9.9212.0420.30
Embassy Developments		-0.47-7.07-20.18-41.14-46.82-1.19-10.95
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		-5.12-6.15-16.43-0.6922.811.9516.79
Max Estates		0.595.81-15.74-9.770.3912.307.21
Kalpataru		-6.28-6.01-4.04-20.70-27.12-10.01-6.13
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-5.79-12.24-18.79-27.74-32.59-12.32-7.58
Sunteck Realty		-0.92-2.79-4.970.7611.238.642.37
Ganesh Housing		-3.91-9.70-18.63-24.04-36.9526.9663.12
Puravankara		-11.55-18.50-19.44-34.06-19.6233.3219.34

Over the last one year, Arkade Developers has declined 15.99% compared to peers like DLF (-8.69%), Lodha Developers (-13.69%), Phoenix Mills (6.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Arkade Developers has underperformed peers relative to DLF (12.74%) and Lodha Developers (33.06%).

Arkade Developers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Arkade Developers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5116.38114.97
10118.45116.82
20120.62118.9
50125.01126.79
100144.67139.54
200165.63150.55

Arkade Developers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Arkade Developers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.07%, FII holding rose to 0.20%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Arkade Developers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 16, 2026, 6:34 PM ISTArkade Developers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 07, 2026, 10:16 PM ISTArkade Developers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Feb 06, 2026, 9:26 PM ISTArkade Developers - Please Find Enclosed Disclosure Under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015
Feb 05, 2026, 6:41 PM ISTArkade Developers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 04, 2026, 8:54 PM ISTArkade Developers - Please Find Enclosed Disclosure Under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015

About Arkade Developers

Arkade Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45200MH1986PLC039813 and registration number is 039813. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 683.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 185.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Amit Mangilal Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Arpit Vikram Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Ummedmal Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sumesh Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neha Huddar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Dev
    Independent Director

FAQs on Arkade Developers Share Price

What is the share price of Arkade Developers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arkade Developers is ₹112.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Arkade Developers?

The Arkade Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Arkade Developers?

The market cap of Arkade Developers is ₹2,092.43 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Arkade Developers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Arkade Developers are ₹113.15 and ₹109.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arkade Developers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arkade Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arkade Developers is ₹213.30 and 52-week low of Arkade Developers is ₹108.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Arkade Developers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Arkade Developers has shown returns of 0.4% over the past day, -1.49% for the past month, -31.51% over 3 months, -18.8% over 1 year, -12.08% across 3 years, and -7.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Arkade Developers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arkade Developers are 14.13 and 2.11 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Arkade Developers News

More Arkade Developers News
icon
Market Pulse