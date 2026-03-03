Here's the live share price of Arkade Developers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Arkade Developers has declined 7.44% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -18.80%.
Arkade Developers’s current P/E of 14.13x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Arkade Developers
|-2.93
|-8.15
|-31.24
|-38.09
|-15.99
|-12.08
|-7.44
|DLF
|-3.23
|-9.20
|-16.67
|-22.75
|-8.69
|17.90
|12.74
|Lodha Developers
|-7.01
|-6.43
|-12.49
|-19.56
|-13.69
|23.28
|33.06
|Phoenix Mills
|-2.50
|-1.63
|-3.99
|9.21
|6.65
|33.73
|31.87
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-3.65
|-11.18
|-16.45
|-13.54
|15.68
|51.01
|35.42
|Oberoi Realty
|-0.27
|-1.36
|-8.15
|-9.10
|0.13
|19.17
|22.01
|Godrej Properties
|-2.49
|1.70
|-16.45
|-14.13
|-13.77
|13.96
|2.54
|Anant Raj
|-6.46
|-10.22
|-8.06
|-6.43
|12.96
|64.02
|56.57
|Brigade Enterprises
|-6.10
|-12.21
|-22.65
|-26.59
|-27.02
|12.90
|18.37
|Sobha
|-7.17
|-10.26
|-11.30
|-6.81
|13.93
|34.85
|24.67
|Signatureglobal (India)
|3.12
|9.99
|-14.00
|-12.89
|-8.20
|27.99
|15.96
|Swan Corp
|-5.09
|-13.67
|-17.94
|-20.38
|-9.92
|12.04
|20.30
|Embassy Developments
|-0.47
|-7.07
|-20.18
|-41.14
|-46.82
|-1.19
|-10.95
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|-5.12
|-6.15
|-16.43
|-0.69
|22.81
|1.95
|16.79
|Max Estates
|0.59
|5.81
|-15.74
|-9.77
|0.39
|12.30
|7.21
|Kalpataru
|-6.28
|-6.01
|-4.04
|-20.70
|-27.12
|-10.01
|-6.13
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-5.79
|-12.24
|-18.79
|-27.74
|-32.59
|-12.32
|-7.58
|Sunteck Realty
|-0.92
|-2.79
|-4.97
|0.76
|11.23
|8.64
|2.37
|Ganesh Housing
|-3.91
|-9.70
|-18.63
|-24.04
|-36.95
|26.96
|63.12
|Puravankara
|-11.55
|-18.50
|-19.44
|-34.06
|-19.62
|33.32
|19.34
Over the last one year, Arkade Developers has declined 15.99% compared to peers like DLF (-8.69%), Lodha Developers (-13.69%), Phoenix Mills (6.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Arkade Developers has underperformed peers relative to DLF (12.74%) and Lodha Developers (33.06%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|116.38
|114.97
|10
|118.45
|116.82
|20
|120.62
|118.9
|50
|125.01
|126.79
|100
|144.67
|139.54
|200
|165.63
|150.55
In the latest quarter, Arkade Developers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.07%, FII holding rose to 0.20%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 16, 2026, 6:34 PM IST
|Arkade Developers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 07, 2026, 10:16 PM IST
|Arkade Developers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Feb 06, 2026, 9:26 PM IST
|Arkade Developers - Please Find Enclosed Disclosure Under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015
|Feb 05, 2026, 6:41 PM IST
|Arkade Developers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 04, 2026, 8:54 PM IST
|Arkade Developers - Please Find Enclosed Disclosure Under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015
Arkade Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45200MH1986PLC039813 and registration number is 039813. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 683.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 185.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arkade Developers is ₹112.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Arkade Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Arkade Developers is ₹2,092.43 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Arkade Developers are ₹113.15 and ₹109.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arkade Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arkade Developers is ₹213.30 and 52-week low of Arkade Developers is ₹108.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Arkade Developers has shown returns of 0.4% over the past day, -1.49% for the past month, -31.51% over 3 months, -18.8% over 1 year, -12.08% across 3 years, and -7.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arkade Developers are 14.13 and 2.11 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.