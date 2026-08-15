Here's the live share price of Arka Defence & Locomotives along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Arka Defence & Locomotives
|9.77
|45.67
|178.99
|623.17
|773.68
|134.01
|75.40
|Sangam (India)
|-2.82
|-4.89
|18.05
|29.24
|64.97
|22.11
|31.86
|Sportking India
|-6.74
|1.52
|32.79
|81.32
|84.79
|36.26
|11.25
|Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
|-4.89
|17.96
|52.54
|52.62
|8.92
|8.87
|1.22
|RSWM
|-4.00
|-4.14
|26.38
|22.06
|29.73
|2.46
|-1.81
|Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate
|0
|-9.72
|-14.21
|-15.10
|-12.18
|-3.82
|4.24
|Banswara Syntex
|-6.58
|-5.70
|-4.38
|-2.90
|-11.14
|-8.54
|5.97
|Winsome Textile Industries
|-5.90
|-6.87
|1.56
|8.85
|-7.23
|15.05
|9.51
|Suryalata Spinning Mills
|-7.56
|-14.33
|8.63
|8.19
|18.60
|-22.09
|4.48
|Modern Threads (India)
|-3.74
|-2.87
|-3.30
|-2.44
|-4.95
|28.00
|15.97
|APM Industries
|9.08
|18.54
|44.53
|52.17
|58.60
|5.62
|11.10
|Deepak Spinners
|-1.37
|-0.88
|11.69
|1.57
|-8.90
|-19.23
|-15.48
|Reliance Chemotex Industries
|-9.35
|-8.13
|-0.96
|-10.28
|-32.15
|-13.15
|-2.07
|Shantai Industries
|0
|-0.02
|-4.96
|190.58
|590.30
|156.66
|59.95
|Damodar Industries
|6.70
|-0.55
|1.19
|9.19
|-20.75
|-13.48
|-8.13
|Shree Rajasthan Syntex
|-14.21
|-17.67
|-27.45
|-2.88
|-28.08
|33.93
|25.52
|Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics
|0
|-0.81
|-10.07
|-1.35
|-34.17
|-13.58
|-12.49
|Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills
|-3.34
|6.74
|17.91
|5.42
|-6.86
|3.03
|10.54
|Aditya Spinners
|-1.61
|3.26
|0.30
|-3.00
|-20.42
|-7.06
|6.19
|Uniroyal Industries
|31.08
|24.01
|16.51
|19.57
|22.20
|20.27
|16.01
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Arka Defence & Locomotives has gained 773.68% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (64.97%), Sportking India (84.79%), Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (8.92%). From a 5 year perspective, Arka Defence & Locomotives has outperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (31.86%) and Sportking India (11.25%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|33.94
|34.02
|10
|32.63
|32.66
|20
|30.03
|30.14
|50
|22.82
|23.89
|100
|14.36
|17.56
|200
|8.64
|11.86
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Arka Defence & Locomotives remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 36.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 15, 2026, 01:56 AM IST IST
|Arka Defence & Loco. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors
|Aug 14, 2026, 02:51 AM IST IST
|Source Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
|Aug 14, 2026, 02:47 AM IST IST
|Source Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Aug 14, 2026, 02:44 AM IST IST
|Source Industries - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 08, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|Source Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30,
Source: Dion Global
Source Industries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400TG1984PLC004777 and registration number is 004777. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arka Defence & Locomotives is ₹36.52 as on Aug 14, 2026.
The Arka Defence & Locomotives is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Arka Defence & Locomotives is ₹41.64 Cr as on Aug 14, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Arka Defence & Locomotives are ₹36.52 and ₹36.52.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arka Defence & Locomotives stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arka Defence & Locomotives is ₹35.98 and 52-week low of Arka Defence & Locomotives is ₹4.18 as on Aug 14, 2026.
The Arka Defence & Locomotives has shown returns of 1.98% over the past day, 45.67% for the past month, 178.99% over 3 months, 773.68% over 1 year, 134.01% across 3 years, and 75.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arka Defence & Locomotives are 229.69 and 9.42 on Aug 14, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global