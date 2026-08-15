What is the share price of Arka Defence & Locomotives? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arka Defence & Locomotives is ₹36.52 as on .

What kind of stock is Arka Defence & Locomotives? The Arka Defence & Locomotives is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Arka Defence & Locomotives? The market cap of Arka Defence & Locomotives is ₹41.64 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Arka Defence & Locomotives? Today’s highest and lowest price of Arka Defence & Locomotives are ₹36.52 and ₹36.52.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arka Defence & Locomotives? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arka Defence & Locomotives stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arka Defence & Locomotives is ₹35.98 and 52-week low of Arka Defence & Locomotives is ₹4.18 as on .

How has the Arka Defence & Locomotives performed historically in terms of returns? The Arka Defence & Locomotives has shown returns of 1.98% over the past day, 45.67% for the past month, 178.99% over 3 months, 773.68% over 1 year, 134.01% across 3 years, and 75.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Arka Defence & Locomotives? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arka Defence & Locomotives are 229.69 and 9.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global