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Arka Defence & Locomotives Share Price

NSE
BSE

ARKA DEFENCE & LOCOMOTIVES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Arka Defence & Locomotives along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹36.52 Closed
1.98₹ 0.71
As on Aug 14, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Arka Defence & Locomotives Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.52₹36.52
₹36.52
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.18₹35.98
₹36.52
Open Price
₹36.52
Prev. Close
₹35.81
Volume
935

Source: Dion Global

Arka Defence & Locomotives Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Arka Defence & Locomotives		9.7745.67178.99623.17773.68134.0175.40
Sangam (India)		-2.82-4.8918.0529.2464.9722.1131.86
Sportking India		-6.741.5232.7981.3284.7936.2611.25
Indo Rama Synthetics (India)		-4.8917.9652.5452.628.928.871.22
RSWM		-4.00-4.1426.3822.0629.732.46-1.81
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate		0-9.72-14.21-15.10-12.18-3.824.24
Banswara Syntex		-6.58-5.70-4.38-2.90-11.14-8.545.97
Winsome Textile Industries		-5.90-6.871.568.85-7.2315.059.51
Suryalata Spinning Mills		-7.56-14.338.638.1918.60-22.094.48
Modern Threads (India)		-3.74-2.87-3.30-2.44-4.9528.0015.97
APM Industries		9.0818.5444.5352.1758.605.6211.10
Deepak Spinners		-1.37-0.8811.691.57-8.90-19.23-15.48
Reliance Chemotex Industries		-9.35-8.13-0.96-10.28-32.15-13.15-2.07
Shantai Industries		0-0.02-4.96190.58590.30156.6659.95
Damodar Industries		6.70-0.551.199.19-20.75-13.48-8.13
Shree Rajasthan Syntex		-14.21-17.67-27.45-2.88-28.0833.9325.52
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics		0-0.81-10.07-1.35-34.17-13.58-12.49
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills		-3.346.7417.915.42-6.863.0310.54
Aditya Spinners		-1.613.260.30-3.00-20.42-7.066.19
Uniroyal Industries		31.0824.0116.5119.5722.2020.2716.01

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Arka Defence & Locomotives has gained 773.68% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (64.97%), Sportking India (84.79%), Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (8.92%). From a 5 year perspective, Arka Defence & Locomotives has outperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (31.86%) and Sportking India (11.25%).

Arka Defence & Locomotives Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Arka Defence & Locomotives Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
533.9434.02
1032.6332.66
2030.0330.14
5022.8223.89
10014.3617.56
2008.6411.86

Source: Dion Global

Arka Defence & Locomotives Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Arka Defence & Locomotives remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 36.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Arka Defence & Locomotives Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 15, 2026, 01:56 AM IST ISTArka Defence & Loco. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors
Aug 14, 2026, 02:51 AM IST ISTSource Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
Aug 14, 2026, 02:47 AM IST ISTSource Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Aug 14, 2026, 02:44 AM IST ISTSource Industries - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 08, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTSource Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30,

Source: Dion Global

About Arka Defence & Locomotives

Source Industries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400TG1984PLC004777 and registration number is 004777. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sudhir Reddy Posireddy
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Naraharisetty Mohan Krishna
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Swathi Ram Reddy
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Raja Suman Karingula
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raju Koyyala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venkata Srinivasan Kodakalla
    Independent Director

FAQs on Arka Defence & Locomotives Share Price

What is the share price of Arka Defence & Locomotives?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arka Defence & Locomotives is ₹36.52 as on Aug 14, 2026.

What kind of stock is Arka Defence & Locomotives?

The Arka Defence & Locomotives is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Arka Defence & Locomotives?

The market cap of Arka Defence & Locomotives is ₹41.64 Cr as on Aug 14, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Arka Defence & Locomotives?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Arka Defence & Locomotives are ₹36.52 and ₹36.52.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arka Defence & Locomotives?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arka Defence & Locomotives stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arka Defence & Locomotives is ₹35.98 and 52-week low of Arka Defence & Locomotives is ₹4.18 as on Aug 14, 2026.

How has the Arka Defence & Locomotives performed historically in terms of returns?

The Arka Defence & Locomotives has shown returns of 1.98% over the past day, 45.67% for the past month, 178.99% over 3 months, 773.68% over 1 year, 134.01% across 3 years, and 75.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Arka Defence & Locomotives?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arka Defence & Locomotives are 229.69 and 9.42 on Aug 14, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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