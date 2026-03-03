Facebook Pixel Code
Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience Share Price

NSE
BSE

ARISTO BIO-TECH AND LIFESCIENCE

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹90.80 Closed
-4.37₹ -4.15
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹90.25₹94.90
₹90.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹84.55₹148.00
₹90.80
Open Price
₹90.25
Prev. Close
₹94.95
Volume
4,800

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience has gained 1.57% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -8.14%.

Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience’s current P/E of 16.80x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience		-4.372.02-22.76-22.063.0610.171.57
UPL		-1.22-15.81-16.17-12.961.00-2.931.14
PI Industries		-0.25-2.15-8.16-17.523.76-0.026.34
Bayer Cropscience		-3.342.851.04-12.02-3.192.59-2.47
Sumitomo Chemical India		-1.74-5.82-13.92-32.64-14.03-4.025.86
Atul		0.974.1413.121.9718.40-2.53-0.36
Sharda Cropchem		-2.302.0028.2219.03126.5233.2527.69
Rallis India		-2.94-2.920.31-27.7429.908.74-1.25
Dhanuka Agritech		-7.35-9.75-19.05-38.20-15.0215.406.64
Epigral		-7.46-15.81-40.45-51.70-44.03-5.5816.45
NACL Industries		-5.30-2.41-22.92-49.48130.5817.4428.50
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		-0.32-10.84-15.54-27.28-32.7622.3822.45
Bharat Rasayan		-6.82-24.62-43.74-42.30-40.86-12.41-10.76
Insecticides (India)		-2.112.05-14.24-25.756.3110.3914.95
India Pesticides		1.03-4.35-10.41-27.6424.18-10.59-14.73
Astec Lifesciences		1.605.90-26.27-26.39-9.58-23.45-10.06
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		8.65-4.61-17.00-4.0957.898.623.03
Meghmani Organics		-1.43-11.93-25.33-38.73-20.44-18.33-10.81
Excel Industries		-3.47-0.87-2.16-23.559.74-0.910.67
Heranba Industries		-4.00-8.50-19.69-43.28-12.76-14.61-24.42

Over the last one year, Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience has gained 3.06% compared to peers like UPL (1.00%), PI Industries (3.76%), Bayer Cropscience (-3.19%). From a 5 year perspective, Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience has underperformed peers relative to UPL (1.14%) and PI Industries (6.34%).

Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
594.7194.67
1092.3195.6
20101.35100.29
50114.24110.13
100120.67116.43
200123.11117.64

Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience fact sheet for more information

About Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience

Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01100GJ2005PLC127397 and registration number is 127397. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Chemical and chemical products, pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 318.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Narendra Singh Barhat
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Kusum Narendra Singh Barhat
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ketankumar Harkantbhai Joshi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Laxman Singh Rathore
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Raghavender Mateti
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Rashmi Kamlesh Otavani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience Share Price

What is the share price of Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience is ₹90.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience?

The Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience?

The market cap of Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience is ₹61.81 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience are ₹94.90 and ₹90.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience is ₹148.00 and 52-week low of Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience is ₹84.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience has shown returns of -4.37% over the past day, -8.1% for the past month, -22.82% over 3 months, -8.14% over 1 year, 12.66% across 3 years, and 1.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience are 16.80 and 1.49 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience News

