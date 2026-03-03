Here's the live share price of Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience has gained 1.57% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -8.14%.
Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience’s current P/E of 16.80x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience
|-4.37
|2.02
|-22.76
|-22.06
|3.06
|10.17
|1.57
|UPL
|-1.22
|-15.81
|-16.17
|-12.96
|1.00
|-2.93
|1.14
|PI Industries
|-0.25
|-2.15
|-8.16
|-17.52
|3.76
|-0.02
|6.34
|Bayer Cropscience
|-3.34
|2.85
|1.04
|-12.02
|-3.19
|2.59
|-2.47
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|-1.74
|-5.82
|-13.92
|-32.64
|-14.03
|-4.02
|5.86
|Atul
|0.97
|4.14
|13.12
|1.97
|18.40
|-2.53
|-0.36
|Sharda Cropchem
|-2.30
|2.00
|28.22
|19.03
|126.52
|33.25
|27.69
|Rallis India
|-2.94
|-2.92
|0.31
|-27.74
|29.90
|8.74
|-1.25
|Dhanuka Agritech
|-7.35
|-9.75
|-19.05
|-38.20
|-15.02
|15.40
|6.64
|Epigral
|-7.46
|-15.81
|-40.45
|-51.70
|-44.03
|-5.58
|16.45
|NACL Industries
|-5.30
|-2.41
|-22.92
|-49.48
|130.58
|17.44
|28.50
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|-0.32
|-10.84
|-15.54
|-27.28
|-32.76
|22.38
|22.45
|Bharat Rasayan
|-6.82
|-24.62
|-43.74
|-42.30
|-40.86
|-12.41
|-10.76
|Insecticides (India)
|-2.11
|2.05
|-14.24
|-25.75
|6.31
|10.39
|14.95
|India Pesticides
|1.03
|-4.35
|-10.41
|-27.64
|24.18
|-10.59
|-14.73
|Astec Lifesciences
|1.60
|5.90
|-26.27
|-26.39
|-9.58
|-23.45
|-10.06
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|8.65
|-4.61
|-17.00
|-4.09
|57.89
|8.62
|3.03
|Meghmani Organics
|-1.43
|-11.93
|-25.33
|-38.73
|-20.44
|-18.33
|-10.81
|Excel Industries
|-3.47
|-0.87
|-2.16
|-23.55
|9.74
|-0.91
|0.67
|Heranba Industries
|-4.00
|-8.50
|-19.69
|-43.28
|-12.76
|-14.61
|-24.42
Over the last one year, Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience has gained 3.06% compared to peers like UPL (1.00%), PI Industries (3.76%), Bayer Cropscience (-3.19%). From a 5 year perspective, Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience has underperformed peers relative to UPL (1.14%) and PI Industries (6.34%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|94.71
|94.67
|10
|92.31
|95.6
|20
|101.35
|100.29
|50
|114.24
|110.13
|100
|120.67
|116.43
|200
|123.11
|117.64
In the latest quarter, Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience fact sheet for more information
Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01100GJ2005PLC127397 and registration number is 127397. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Chemical and chemical products, pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 318.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience is ₹90.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience is ₹61.81 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience are ₹94.90 and ₹90.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience is ₹148.00 and 52-week low of Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience is ₹84.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience has shown returns of -4.37% over the past day, -8.1% for the past month, -22.82% over 3 months, -8.14% over 1 year, 12.66% across 3 years, and 1.57% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience are 16.80 and 1.49 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.