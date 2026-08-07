Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Aris International Share Price

NSE
BSE

ARIS INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Aris International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹398.15 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Aris International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹398.15₹398.15
₹398.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹317.10₹608.00
₹398.15
Open Price
₹398.15
Prev. Close
₹398.15
Volume
10

Source: Dion Global

Aris International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aris International		0010.259.19-26.77113.5285.56
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aris International has declined 26.77% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Aris International has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Aris International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aris International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5398.15395.58
10385.15388.89
20376.04386.28
50426.26416.53
100474.27435.29
200435.75374.52

Source: Dion Global

Aris International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aris International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Aris International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 09, 2026, 04:21 PM IST ISTAris International - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 17, 2026, 11:18 PM IST ISTAris International - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
Jun 17, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTAris International - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, June 17Th 2026.
May 30, 2026, 10:09 PM IST ISTAris International - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 30, 2026, 10:04 PM IST ISTAris International - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held For Consideration And Approval Of The Financial Result Of The Company

Source: Dion Global

About Aris International

Aris International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130MH1995PLC249667 and registration number is 249667. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chanakya Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Baljeet Kaur
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shashi Raghavan Acharya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Aris International Share Price

What is the share price of Aris International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aris International is ₹398.15 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aris International?

The Aris International is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aris International?

The market cap of Aris International is ₹59.72 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aris International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aris International are ₹398.15 and ₹398.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aris International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aris International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aris International is ₹608.00 and 52-week low of Aris International is ₹317.10 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Aris International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aris International has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 10.25% over 3 months, -26.77% over 1 year, 113.52% across 3 years, and 85.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aris International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aris International are -206.30 and 176.17 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Aris International News

More Aris International News
Market Pulse