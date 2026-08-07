Here's the live share price of Aris International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aris International
|0
|0
|10.25
|9.19
|-26.77
|113.52
|85.56
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aris International has declined 26.77% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Aris International has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|398.15
|395.58
|10
|385.15
|388.89
|20
|376.04
|386.28
|50
|426.26
|416.53
|100
|474.27
|435.29
|200
|435.75
|374.52
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aris International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 09, 2026, 04:21 PM IST IST
|Aris International - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 17, 2026, 11:18 PM IST IST
|Aris International - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
|Jun 17, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|Aris International - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, June 17Th 2026.
|May 30, 2026, 10:09 PM IST IST
|Aris International - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 30, 2026, 10:04 PM IST IST
|Aris International - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held For Consideration And Approval Of The Financial Result Of The Company
Source: Dion Global
Aris International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130MH1995PLC249667 and registration number is 249667. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aris International is ₹398.15 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Aris International is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aris International is ₹59.72 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aris International are ₹398.15 and ₹398.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aris International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aris International is ₹608.00 and 52-week low of Aris International is ₹317.10 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Aris International has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 10.25% over 3 months, -26.77% over 1 year, 113.52% across 3 years, and 85.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aris International are -206.30 and 176.17 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global