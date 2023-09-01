Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|4.99
|4.99
|77.90
|115.25
|115.25
|-0.37
|-2.40
|1.35
|-0.52
|7.55
|50.01
|63.90
|1.59
|5.71
|9.38
|-3.57
|-1.45
|57.85
|101.36
|2.71
|4.21
|3.93
|7.70
|28.08
|71.77
|126.25
|1.62
|2.40
|2.30
|6.55
|1.47
|53.30
|79.68
|3.49
|6.53
|6.71
|11.83
|16.92
|114.35
|199.35
|3.32
|7.47
|9.63
|9.05
|16.65
|68.77
|64.64
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.72
|6.11
|23.25
|18.09
|16.07
|115.94
|95.13
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.62
|9.83
|8.93
|42.15
|110.36
|1,355.43
|1,042.86
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.03
|22.18
|53.53
|90.58
|63.98
|212.61
|75.74
|-2.79
|-18.85
|24.65
|46.44
|34.27
|344.70
|2,286.70
|3.88
|8.62
|37.27
|85.36
|130.72
|208.23
|59.30
|5.54
|9.27
|21.24
|59.70
|20.81
|290.90
|177.04
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Aris International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/1995 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130MH1995PLC249667 and registration number is 249667. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aris International Ltd. is ₹5.84 Cr as on Aug 04, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aris International Ltd. is -15.67 and PB ratio of Aris International Ltd. is 12.79 as on Aug 04, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aris International Ltd. is ₹38.96 as on Aug 04, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aris International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aris International Ltd. is ₹38.96 and 52-week low of Aris International Ltd. is ₹21.90 as on Aug 04, 2023.