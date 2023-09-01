Follow Us

Aris International Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ARIS INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹38.96 Closed
00
As on Aug 4, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aris International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.96₹38.96
₹38.96
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.90₹38.96
₹38.96
Open Price
₹38.96
Prev. Close
₹38.96
Volume
0

Aris International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R138.96
  • R238.96
  • R338.96
  • Pivot
    38.96
  • S138.96
  • S238.96
  • S338.96

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 532.1835.59
  • 1028.7531.98
  • 2022.040
  • 5014.420
  • 1009.630
  • 2004.810

Aris International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
004.994.9977.90115.25115.25
-0.37-2.401.35-0.527.5550.0163.90
1.595.719.38-3.57-1.4557.85101.36
2.714.213.937.7028.0871.77126.25
1.622.402.306.551.4753.3079.68
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.327.479.639.0516.6568.7764.64
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.629.838.9342.15110.361,355.431,042.86
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0322.1853.5390.5863.98212.6175.74
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.888.6237.2785.36130.72208.2359.30
5.549.2721.2459.7020.81290.90177.04

Aris International Ltd. Share Holdings

Aris International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Aris International Ltd.

Aris International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/1995 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130MH1995PLC249667 and registration number is 249667. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Ira Mishra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Mishra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sanghamitra Sarangi
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Nitin Oza
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Avinash Tiwari
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Aris International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aris International Ltd.?

The market cap of Aris International Ltd. is ₹5.84 Cr as on Aug 04, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aris International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aris International Ltd. is -15.67 and PB ratio of Aris International Ltd. is 12.79 as on Aug 04, 2023.

What is the share price of Aris International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aris International Ltd. is ₹38.96 as on Aug 04, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aris International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aris International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aris International Ltd. is ₹38.96 and 52-week low of Aris International Ltd. is ₹21.90 as on Aug 04, 2023.

