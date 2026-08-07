What is the share price of Aris International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aris International is ₹398.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Aris International? The Aris International is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aris International? The market cap of Aris International is ₹59.72 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aris International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aris International are ₹398.15 and ₹398.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aris International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aris International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aris International is ₹608.00 and 52-week low of Aris International is ₹317.10 as on .

How has the Aris International performed historically in terms of returns? The Aris International has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 10.25% over 3 months, -26.77% over 1 year, 113.52% across 3 years, and 85.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aris International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aris International are -206.30 and 176.17 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global