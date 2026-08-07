What is the share price of Arihants Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arihants Securities is ₹19.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Arihants Securities? The Arihants Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Arihants Securities? The market cap of Arihants Securities is ₹9.97 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Arihants Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of Arihants Securities are ₹20.14 and ₹19.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arihants Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arihants Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arihants Securities is ₹26.80 and 52-week low of Arihants Securities is ₹14.21 as on .

How has the Arihants Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The Arihants Securities has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 10.47% for the past month, -10.62% over 3 months, -13.3% over 1 year, 23.86% across 3 years, and 12.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Arihants Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arihants Securities are 46.61 and 0.27 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global