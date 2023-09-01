Follow Us

ARIHANTS SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹14.50 Closed
0.140.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Arihants Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.76₹15.00
₹14.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.83₹17.40
₹14.50
Open Price
₹15.00
Prev. Close
₹14.48
Volume
56,365

Arihants Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115.08
  • R215.66
  • R316.32
  • Pivot
    14.42
  • S113.84
  • S213.18
  • S312.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.0914.49
  • 1013.6614.09
  • 2013.0613.24
  • 5013.7211.99
  • 10013.1411.31
  • 20012.5311.13

Arihants Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.8940.1052.9545.15-1.56152.17103.08
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Arihants Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

Arihants Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Arihants Securities Ltd.

Arihants Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993TN1994PLC027783 and registration number is 027783. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nishikanth Mohanlal Choudhry
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Narendra B Bhatt
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prakashchand Ankush Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Mohana
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Arihants Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Arihants Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of Arihants Securities Ltd. is ₹7.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Arihants Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Arihants Securities Ltd. is 13.16 and PB ratio of Arihants Securities Ltd. is 0.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Arihants Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arihants Securities Ltd. is ₹14.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arihants Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arihants Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arihants Securities Ltd. is ₹17.40 and 52-week low of Arihants Securities Ltd. is ₹7.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

