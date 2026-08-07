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Arihants Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

ARIHANTS SECURITIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Arihants Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.95 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Arihants Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.95₹20.14
₹19.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.21₹26.80
₹19.95
Open Price
₹20.14
Prev. Close
₹19.95
Volume
8

Source: Dion Global

Arihants Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Arihants Securities		3.4810.47-10.62-2.40-13.3023.8612.40
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Arihants Securities has declined 13.30% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Arihants Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Arihants Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Arihants Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51919.1
1018.9919.05
2018.9119.04
5019.6619.41
10019.5819.88
20020.7720.94

Source: Dion Global

Arihants Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Arihants Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.28%, and public shareholding unchanged at 52.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Arihants Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTArihants Securities - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 10:17 PM IST ISTArihants Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome For Meeting Held On 30Th July 2026
Jul 27, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTArihants Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On 30Th July 2026
Jul 10, 2026, 05:03 PM IST ISTArihants Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTArihants Securities - Financial Results 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Arihants Securities

Arihants Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993TN1994PLC027783 and registration number is 027783. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nishikant Mohanlal Choudhary
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Prakashchand Ankush Jain
    Director
  • Mrs. Mohana
    Director
  • Mrs. Aarisha
    Director

FAQs on Arihants Securities Share Price

What is the share price of Arihants Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arihants Securities is ₹19.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Arihants Securities?

The Arihants Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Arihants Securities?

The market cap of Arihants Securities is ₹9.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Arihants Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Arihants Securities are ₹20.14 and ₹19.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arihants Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arihants Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arihants Securities is ₹26.80 and 52-week low of Arihants Securities is ₹14.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Arihants Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Arihants Securities has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 10.47% for the past month, -10.62% over 3 months, -13.3% over 1 year, 23.86% across 3 years, and 12.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Arihants Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arihants Securities are 46.61 and 0.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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