Here's the live share price of Arihants Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Arihants Securities
|3.48
|10.47
|-10.62
|-2.40
|-13.30
|23.86
|12.40
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Arihants Securities has declined 13.30% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Arihants Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|19
|19.1
|10
|18.99
|19.05
|20
|18.91
|19.04
|50
|19.66
|19.41
|100
|19.58
|19.88
|200
|20.77
|20.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Arihants Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.28%, and public shareholding unchanged at 52.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|Arihants Securities - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:17 PM IST IST
|Arihants Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome For Meeting Held On 30Th July 2026
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|Arihants Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On 30Th July 2026
|Jul 10, 2026, 05:03 PM IST IST
|Arihants Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Arihants Securities - Financial Results 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Arihants Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993TN1994PLC027783 and registration number is 027783. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arihants Securities is ₹19.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Arihants Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Arihants Securities is ₹9.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Arihants Securities are ₹20.14 and ₹19.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arihants Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arihants Securities is ₹26.80 and 52-week low of Arihants Securities is ₹14.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Arihants Securities has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 10.47% for the past month, -10.62% over 3 months, -13.3% over 1 year, 23.86% across 3 years, and 12.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arihants Securities are 46.61 and 0.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global