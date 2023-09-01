Follow Us

Arihant Superstructures Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ARIHANT SUPERSTRUCTURES LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹175.75 Closed
1.773.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Arihant Superstructures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹170.90₹177.00
₹175.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹164.00₹259.00
₹175.75
Open Price
₹173.95
Prev. Close
₹172.70
Volume
1,45,516

Arihant Superstructures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1178.37
  • R2180.73
  • R3184.47
  • Pivot
    174.63
  • S1172.27
  • S2168.53
  • S3166.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5231.09172.43
  • 10230.21171.72
  • 20227.47171.73
  • 50221.19175.22
  • 100179.93182.73
  • 200167.27188.55

Arihant Superstructures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.991.06-4.01-14.31-20.22603.00146.67
5.890.715.4641.5026.35212.77136.88
5.916.8524.1232.1233.21183.73202.50
11.6210.5516.76136.41319.73553.90625.98
17.8115.0737.1064.2842.06161.52183.48
12.5920.164.476.1129.47153.0260.97
1.291.444.4525.0315.47249.79308.65
12.4710.2538.9887.45136.94407.2764.93
7.4316.0622.1155.8354.2497.57-27.64
6.7013.3229.0653.569.70585.19277.99
4.10-6.016.4321.9316.7392.14103.72
3.0411.899.896.286.44119.44130.98
4.188.3445.41105.11155.11632.34341.16
3.560.5218.9434.378.868.868.86
-5.1275.9284.80140.05115.732,076.09431.50
1.07-1.13-0.8626.4454.65357.11283.58
3.701.029.319.16-12.57136.8336.01
10.3115.7965.6793.0457.22802.37387.74
-1.47-0.4822.1851.6362.44175.23126.94
13.4218.4720.8535.48-8.1031.52-45.59

Arihant Superstructures Ltd. Share Holdings

Arihant Superstructures Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
IDBI Flexi Cap Fund9500

Arihant Superstructures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Arihant Superstructures Ltd.

Arihant Superstructures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1983PLC029643 and registration number is 029643. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 151.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashokkumar Chhajer
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Parth Ashokkumar Chhajer
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nimish Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. R N Bhardwaj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Virendra Mital
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Chandra Iyengar
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Arihant Superstructures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Arihant Superstructures Ltd.?

The market cap of Arihant Superstructures Ltd. is ₹723.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Arihant Superstructures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Arihant Superstructures Ltd. is 37.93 and PB ratio of Arihant Superstructures Ltd. is 4.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Arihant Superstructures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arihant Superstructures Ltd. is ₹175.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arihant Superstructures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arihant Superstructures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arihant Superstructures Ltd. is ₹259.00 and 52-week low of Arihant Superstructures Ltd. is ₹164.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

