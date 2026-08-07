What is the share price of Arihant Superstructures? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arihant Superstructures is ₹266.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Arihant Superstructures? The Arihant Superstructures is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Arihant Superstructures? The market cap of Arihant Superstructures is ₹1,152.61 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Arihant Superstructures? Today’s highest and lowest price of Arihant Superstructures are ₹274.00 and ₹261.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arihant Superstructures? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arihant Superstructures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arihant Superstructures is ₹468.15 and 52-week low of Arihant Superstructures is ₹188.50 as on .

How has the Arihant Superstructures performed historically in terms of returns? The Arihant Superstructures has shown returns of -0.93% over the past day, -0.45% for the past month, -1.99% over 3 months, -36.55% over 1 year, 16.12% across 3 years, and 15.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Arihant Superstructures? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arihant Superstructures are 40.76 and 3.17 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.

Source: Dion Global