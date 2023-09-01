Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|IDBI Flexi Cap Fund
|95
|0
|0
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|04 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Arihant Superstructures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1983PLC029643 and registration number is 029643. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 151.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Arihant Superstructures Ltd. is ₹723.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Arihant Superstructures Ltd. is 37.93 and PB ratio of Arihant Superstructures Ltd. is 4.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arihant Superstructures Ltd. is ₹175.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arihant Superstructures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arihant Superstructures Ltd. is ₹259.00 and 52-week low of Arihant Superstructures Ltd. is ₹164.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.