Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Arihant Superstructures Share Price

NSE
BSE

ARIHANT SUPERSTRUCTURES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Arihant Superstructures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹266.50 Closed
-0.93₹ -2.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Arihant Superstructures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹261.90₹274.00
₹266.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹188.50₹468.15
₹266.50
Open Price
₹269.45
Prev. Close
₹269.00
Volume
3,583

Source: Dion Global

Arihant Superstructures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Arihant Superstructures		1.16-0.45-1.99-6.79-36.5516.1215.92
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Arihant Superstructures has declined 36.55% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Arihant Superstructures has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Arihant Superstructures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Arihant Superstructures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5259.77259.49
10259.14259.74
20261.21260.24
50258.96259.98
100251.58265.46
200294.48289.14

Source: Dion Global

Arihant Superstructures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Arihant Superstructures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.18%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Arihant Superstructures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:15 PM IST ISTArihant Superstructu - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
Aug 07, 2026, 08:58 PM IST ISTArihant Superstructu - Corporate Action - Fixes Record Date Is September 11, 2026.
Aug 07, 2026, 08:40 PM IST ISTArihant Superstructu - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Aug 07, 2026, 08:34 PM IST ISTArihant Superstructu - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Arihant Superstructures
Aug 06, 2026, 02:04 AM IST ISTArihant Superstructu - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Arihant Superstructures

Arihant Superstructures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1983PLC029643 and registration number is 029643. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 90.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashokkumar Chhajer
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Parth Ashokkumar Chhajer
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nimish Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bhavik Chhajer
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pramod Deshpande
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Namrata Thakker
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abodh Khandelwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Arihant Superstructures Share Price

What is the share price of Arihant Superstructures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arihant Superstructures is ₹266.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Arihant Superstructures?

The Arihant Superstructures is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Arihant Superstructures?

The market cap of Arihant Superstructures is ₹1,152.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Arihant Superstructures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Arihant Superstructures are ₹274.00 and ₹261.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arihant Superstructures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arihant Superstructures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arihant Superstructures is ₹468.15 and 52-week low of Arihant Superstructures is ₹188.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Arihant Superstructures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Arihant Superstructures has shown returns of -0.93% over the past day, -0.45% for the past month, -1.99% over 3 months, -36.55% over 1 year, 16.12% across 3 years, and 15.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Arihant Superstructures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arihant Superstructures are 40.76 and 3.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Arihant Superstructures News

More Arihant Superstructures News
Market Pulse