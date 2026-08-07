Here's the live share price of Arihant Superstructures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Arihant Superstructures
|1.16
|-0.45
|-1.99
|-6.79
|-36.55
|16.12
|15.92
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Arihant Superstructures has declined 36.55% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Arihant Superstructures has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|259.77
|259.49
|10
|259.14
|259.74
|20
|261.21
|260.24
|50
|258.96
|259.98
|100
|251.58
|265.46
|200
|294.48
|289.14
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Arihant Superstructures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.18%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:15 PM IST IST
|Arihant Superstructu - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:58 PM IST IST
|Arihant Superstructu - Corporate Action - Fixes Record Date Is September 11, 2026.
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:40 PM IST IST
|Arihant Superstructu - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:34 PM IST IST
|Arihant Superstructu - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Arihant Superstructures
|Aug 06, 2026, 02:04 AM IST IST
|Arihant Superstructu - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Arihant Superstructures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1983PLC029643 and registration number is 029643. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 90.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arihant Superstructures is ₹266.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Arihant Superstructures is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Arihant Superstructures is ₹1,152.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Arihant Superstructures are ₹274.00 and ₹261.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arihant Superstructures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arihant Superstructures is ₹468.15 and 52-week low of Arihant Superstructures is ₹188.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Arihant Superstructures has shown returns of -0.93% over the past day, -0.45% for the past month, -1.99% over 3 months, -36.55% over 1 year, 16.12% across 3 years, and 15.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arihant Superstructures are 40.76 and 3.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.
Source: Dion Global