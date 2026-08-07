Here's the live share price of Arihant Foundations & Housing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Arihant Foundations & Housing
|-0.07
|39.94
|19.89
|5.28
|-8.61
|168.80
|110.40
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Arihant Foundations & Housing has declined 8.61% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Arihant Foundations & Housing has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,120.33
|1,123.53
|10
|1,050.33
|1,080.03
|20
|930.34
|1,008.72
|50
|882.72
|939.11
|100
|915.22
|943.58
|200
|1,015.99
|971.35
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Arihant Foundations & Housing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.84%, FII holding rose to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 60.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 03:23 AM IST IST
|Arihant Foundations - Clarification On Price Movement
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:35 PM IST IST
|Arihant Foundations - Clarification sought from Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd
|Jul 16, 2026, 04:35 AM IST IST
|Arihant Foundations - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 08:24 PM IST IST
|Arihant Foundations - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jun 06, 2026, 12:53 AM IST IST
|Arihant Foundations - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101TN1992PLC022299 and registration number is 022299. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 306.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arihant Foundations & Housing is ₹1,127.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Arihant Foundations & Housing is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Arihant Foundations & Housing is ₹1,123.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Arihant Foundations & Housing are ₹1,132.90 and ₹1,099.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arihant Foundations & Housing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arihant Foundations & Housing is ₹1,429.95 and 52-week low of Arihant Foundations & Housing is ₹730.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Arihant Foundations & Housing has shown returns of -0.15% over the past day, 39.94% for the past month, 19.89% over 3 months, -8.61% over 1 year, 168.8% across 3 years, and 110.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arihant Foundations & Housing are 18.54 and 3.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global