What is the share price of Arihant Foundations & Housing? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arihant Foundations & Housing is ₹1,127.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Arihant Foundations & Housing? The Arihant Foundations & Housing is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Arihant Foundations & Housing? The market cap of Arihant Foundations & Housing is ₹1,123.72 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Arihant Foundations & Housing? Today’s highest and lowest price of Arihant Foundations & Housing are ₹1,132.90 and ₹1,099.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arihant Foundations & Housing? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arihant Foundations & Housing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arihant Foundations & Housing is ₹1,429.95 and 52-week low of Arihant Foundations & Housing is ₹730.60 as on .

How has the Arihant Foundations & Housing performed historically in terms of returns? The Arihant Foundations & Housing has shown returns of -0.15% over the past day, 39.94% for the past month, 19.89% over 3 months, -8.61% over 1 year, 168.8% across 3 years, and 110.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Arihant Foundations & Housing? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arihant Foundations & Housing are 18.54 and 3.03 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global