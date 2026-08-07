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Arihant Foundations & Housing Share Price

NSE
BSE

ARIHANT FOUNDATIONS & HOUSING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Arihant Foundations & Housing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,127.60 Closed
-0.15₹ -1.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Arihant Foundations & Housing Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,099.55₹1,132.90
₹1,127.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹730.60₹1,429.95
₹1,127.60
Open Price
₹1,101.85
Prev. Close
₹1,129.30
Volume
40

Source: Dion Global

Arihant Foundations & Housing Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Arihant Foundations & Housing		-0.0739.9419.895.28-8.61168.80110.40
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Arihant Foundations & Housing has declined 8.61% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Arihant Foundations & Housing has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Arihant Foundations & Housing Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Arihant Foundations & Housing Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,120.331,123.53
101,050.331,080.03
20930.341,008.72
50882.72939.11
100915.22943.58
2001,015.99971.35

Source: Dion Global

Arihant Foundations & Housing Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Arihant Foundations & Housing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.84%, FII holding rose to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 60.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Arihant Foundations & Housing Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 03:23 AM IST ISTArihant Foundations - Clarification On Price Movement
Jul 27, 2026, 11:35 PM IST ISTArihant Foundations - Clarification sought from Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd
Jul 16, 2026, 04:35 AM IST ISTArihant Foundations - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 08:24 PM IST ISTArihant Foundations - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jun 06, 2026, 12:53 AM IST ISTArihant Foundations - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Arihant Foundations & Housing

Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101TN1992PLC022299 and registration number is 022299. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 306.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kamal Lunawath
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vimal Lunawath
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Bharatkumar Mangilal Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gunalan Vivekanand
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prateek Khicha
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shruti Suresh Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Arihant Foundations & Housing Share Price

What is the share price of Arihant Foundations & Housing?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arihant Foundations & Housing is ₹1,127.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Arihant Foundations & Housing?

The Arihant Foundations & Housing is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Arihant Foundations & Housing?

The market cap of Arihant Foundations & Housing is ₹1,123.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Arihant Foundations & Housing?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Arihant Foundations & Housing are ₹1,132.90 and ₹1,099.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arihant Foundations & Housing?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arihant Foundations & Housing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arihant Foundations & Housing is ₹1,429.95 and 52-week low of Arihant Foundations & Housing is ₹730.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Arihant Foundations & Housing performed historically in terms of returns?

The Arihant Foundations & Housing has shown returns of -0.15% over the past day, 39.94% for the past month, 19.89% over 3 months, -8.61% over 1 year, 168.8% across 3 years, and 110.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Arihant Foundations & Housing?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arihant Foundations & Housing are 18.54 and 3.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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