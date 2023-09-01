Follow Us

ARIHANT FOUNDATIONS & HOUSING LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹51.23 Closed
2.31.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.65₹51.99
₹51.23
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.20₹91.59
₹51.23
Open Price
₹51.99
Prev. Close
₹50.08
Volume
11,461

Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R152.93
  • R254.63
  • R357.27
  • Pivot
    50.29
  • S148.59
  • S245.95
  • S344.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 535.8752.34
  • 1036.1153.77
  • 2037.0755.38
  • 5037.3955.28
  • 10033.4251.37
  • 20033.7445.99

Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.50-11.6728.3643.3037.90169.6325.56
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd. Share Holdings

Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd.

Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101TN1992PLC022299 and registration number is 022299. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kamal Lunawath
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vimal Lunawath
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Bharat M Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Prateek Khicha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Karan Bhasin
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ann Gonsalvez
    Independent Director

FAQs on Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd.?

The market cap of Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd. is ₹44.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd. is 37.07 and PB ratio of Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd. is 0.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd. is ₹51.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd. is ₹91.59 and 52-week low of Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd. is ₹31.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

