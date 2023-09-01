Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.50
|-11.67
|28.36
|43.30
|37.90
|169.63
|25.56
|5.96
|0.70
|5.45
|41.55
|26.26
|212.84
|136.86
|5.50
|6.37
|22.75
|31.55
|32.42
|182.34
|198.66
|11.58
|10.56
|16.62
|136.24
|319.58
|553.66
|625.72
|16.94
|14.48
|36.38
|63.49
|41.33
|160.88
|181.71
|12.75
|20.29
|4.32
|6.03
|29.65
|153.52
|60.90
|0.91
|1.12
|4.13
|24.55
|15.05
|248.68
|308.10
|12.11
|9.94
|38.46
|86.69
|136.20
|405.34
|64.38
|7.50
|16.13
|22.19
|55.91
|54.27
|97.60
|-27.53
|6.63
|13.23
|29.05
|53.68
|9.66
|583.83
|278.47
|4.31
|-5.79
|6.86
|22.16
|17.33
|92.63
|105.26
|3.07
|11.68
|9.80
|6.18
|6.51
|118.50
|131.66
|4.02
|8.02
|45.54
|104.53
|155.94
|635.44
|342.44
|4.01
|0.72
|19.72
|34.70
|9.18
|9.18
|9.18
|-5.74
|74.30
|82.74
|137.70
|114.18
|2,040.29
|424.69
|1.16
|-1.12
|-0.78
|26.47
|54.60
|358.15
|282.65
|3.37
|0.74
|8.97
|8.92
|-12.74
|136.64
|34.76
|10.53
|15.90
|66.18
|93.05
|56.94
|800.00
|388.38
|-1.37
|-0.57
|21.89
|51.29
|62.64
|174.55
|125.87
|13.36
|18.37
|20.88
|35.29
|-8.13
|31.37
|-45.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101TN1992PLC022299 and registration number is 022299. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd. is ₹44.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd. is 37.07 and PB ratio of Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd. is 0.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd. is ₹51.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd. is ₹91.59 and 52-week low of Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd. is ₹31.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.