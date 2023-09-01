Follow Us

ARIHANT ACADEMY LTD.

Sector : Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹146.90 Closed
1.311.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Arihant Academy Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹146.00₹146.90
₹146.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹91.25₹154.20
₹146.90
Open Price
₹146.00
Prev. Close
₹145.00
Volume
3,200

Arihant Academy Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1147.2
  • R2147.5
  • R3148.1
  • Pivot
    146.6
  • S1146.3
  • S2145.7
  • S3145.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 525.22144.67
  • 1012.61144.78
  • 206.3142.56
  • 502.52132.34
  • 1001.26126.28
  • 2000.630

Arihant Academy Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.410.5144.0225.0216.4916.4916.49
0-6.428.666.37-37.0151.5051.50
22.5537.6649.1059.8650.55289.77-8.09
0.571.4828.1443.64-13.26579.57125.55
5.8512.81-8.0032.2860.4349.22148.70
9.212.20-4.11-3.1266.69690.141,000.96
-22.78-12.86-4.69-11.59-56.12-79.67-92.38
0.65-6.02-7.6916.4210.64116.67136.36
4.8211.543.570-51.12-65.88-92.44
4.8713.163.1274.213.563.563.56
2.94-2.786.062.94-43.55-49.28-32.69
-2.3026.8718.0625.00-7.61269.57347.37

Arihant Academy Ltd. Share Holdings

Arihant Academy Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Arihant Academy Ltd.

Arihant Academy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U80903MH2007PLC175500 and registration number is 175500. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Umesh Anand Pangam
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Anil Suresh Kapasi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Harsh Anil Kapasi
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Kirti Umesh Pangam
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Khodidas Desai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Rajanikant Mody
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Chintan Sureshbhai Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Arihant Academy Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Arihant Academy Ltd.?

The market cap of Arihant Academy Ltd. is ₹88.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Arihant Academy Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Arihant Academy Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Arihant Academy Ltd. is 4.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Arihant Academy Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arihant Academy Ltd. is ₹146.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arihant Academy Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arihant Academy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arihant Academy Ltd. is ₹154.20 and 52-week low of Arihant Academy Ltd. is ₹91.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

