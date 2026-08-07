Here's the live share price of Arihant Academy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Arihant Academy
|0.42
|6.89
|0.21
|6.89
|36.34
|48.53
|30.70
|Physicswallah
|5.36
|-11.55
|19.69
|14.69
|-15.23
|-5.36
|-3.25
|NIIT Learning Systems
|1.24
|-0.74
|-24.46
|-36.43
|-24.80
|-14.10
|-8.71
|Crizac
|-3.66
|-5.83
|-14.56
|-21.71
|-37.51
|-15.14
|-9.38
|Shanti Educational Initiatives
|-1.31
|-11.43
|-1.12
|13.59
|13.59
|4.34
|2.58
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|-0.44
|0.89
|15.78
|30.06
|9.86
|6.57
|14.47
|Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research
|-2.06
|-11.10
|9.43
|-8.82
|-38.43
|-14.93
|-9.25
|Global Education
|-2.13
|1.44
|-12.58
|14.29
|56.00
|11.07
|61.22
|S Chand & Company
|1.80
|-3.00
|-13.57
|-12.72
|-29.83
|-11.12
|2.47
|Career Point Edutech
|1.57
|5.33
|3.48
|-4.79
|-9.92
|-3.42
|-2.07
|CL Educate
|3.97
|4.43
|51.99
|0.19
|-27.96
|-8.67
|11.30
|Zee Learn
|-3.08
|-8.37
|27.51
|26.28
|-21.36
|33.66
|-11.48
|Moxsh Overseas Educon
|0
|-4.07
|-24.29
|20.45
|157.28
|53.21
|27.10
|Drone Destination
|0.89
|-1.85
|-17.53
|-23.34
|-60.25
|-34.98
|-17.19
|Chetana Education
|2.72
|-0.74
|20.08
|-5.31
|-39.35
|-23.07
|-14.56
|Addictive Learning Technology
|0.50
|-2.67
|-54.27
|-61.38
|-72.50
|-48.53
|-32.87
|LCC Infotech
|-9.57
|-18.00
|-18.53
|-31.15
|-7.13
|29.27
|14.75
|DSJ Keep Learning
|2.09
|1.04
|-6.25
|-3.47
|-35.00
|-1.86
|17.02
|Tree House Education & Accessories
|-0.94
|-4.11
|-20.35
|-13.70
|-7.08
|-27.01
|-9.63
|Usha Martin Education & Solutions
|2.01
|-5.11
|-2.96
|17.76
|-4.95
|16.75
|3.90
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Arihant Academy has gained 36.34% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.23%), NIIT Learning Systems (-24.80%), Crizac (-37.51%). From a 5 year perspective, Arihant Academy has outperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.25%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|457
|469.58
|10
|462.2
|466.61
|20
|464.35
|466.51
|50
|474.16
|469.04
|100
|478.32
|459.26
|200
|411.91
|415.68
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Arihant Academy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 35.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Arihant Academy fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Arihant Academy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80903MH2007PLC175500 and registration number is 175500. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arihant Academy is ₹481.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Arihant Academy is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Arihant Academy is ₹291.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Arihant Academy are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arihant Academy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arihant Academy is ₹555.00 and 52-week low of Arihant Academy is ₹340.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Arihant Academy has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 6.89% for the past month, 0.21% over 3 months, 36.34% over 1 year, 48.53% across 3 years, and 30.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arihant Academy are 31.99 and 8.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global