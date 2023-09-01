Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Arihant Academy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U80903MH2007PLC175500 and registration number is 175500. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Arihant Academy Ltd. is ₹88.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Arihant Academy Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Arihant Academy Ltd. is 4.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arihant Academy Ltd. is ₹146.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arihant Academy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arihant Academy Ltd. is ₹154.20 and 52-week low of Arihant Academy Ltd. is ₹91.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.