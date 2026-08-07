What is the share price of Arihant Academy? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arihant Academy is ₹481.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Arihant Academy? The Arihant Academy is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Arihant Academy? The market cap of Arihant Academy is ₹291.26 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Arihant Academy? Today’s highest and lowest price of Arihant Academy are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arihant Academy? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arihant Academy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arihant Academy is ₹555.00 and 52-week low of Arihant Academy is ₹340.00 as on .

How has the Arihant Academy performed historically in terms of returns? The Arihant Academy has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 6.89% for the past month, 0.21% over 3 months, 36.34% over 1 year, 48.53% across 3 years, and 30.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Arihant Academy? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arihant Academy are 31.99 and 8.68 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global