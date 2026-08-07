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Arihant Academy Share Price

NSE
BSE

ARIHANT ACADEMY

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Arihant Academy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹481.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Arihant Academy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹481.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹340.00₹555.00
₹481.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹481.00

Source: Dion Global

Arihant Academy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Arihant Academy		0.426.890.216.8936.3448.5330.70
Physicswallah		5.36-11.5519.6914.69-15.23-5.36-3.25
NIIT Learning Systems		1.24-0.74-24.46-36.43-24.80-14.10-8.71
Crizac		-3.66-5.83-14.56-21.71-37.51-15.14-9.38
Shanti Educational Initiatives		-1.31-11.43-1.1213.5913.594.342.58
Veranda Learning Solutions		-0.440.8915.7830.069.866.5714.47
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research		-2.06-11.109.43-8.82-38.43-14.93-9.25
Global Education		-2.131.44-12.5814.2956.0011.0761.22
S Chand & Company		1.80-3.00-13.57-12.72-29.83-11.122.47
Career Point Edutech		1.575.333.48-4.79-9.92-3.42-2.07
CL Educate		3.974.4351.990.19-27.96-8.6711.30
Zee Learn		-3.08-8.3727.5126.28-21.3633.66-11.48
Moxsh Overseas Educon		0-4.07-24.2920.45157.2853.2127.10
Drone Destination		0.89-1.85-17.53-23.34-60.25-34.98-17.19
Chetana Education		2.72-0.7420.08-5.31-39.35-23.07-14.56
Addictive Learning Technology		0.50-2.67-54.27-61.38-72.50-48.53-32.87
LCC Infotech		-9.57-18.00-18.53-31.15-7.1329.2714.75
DSJ Keep Learning		2.091.04-6.25-3.47-35.00-1.8617.02
Tree House Education & Accessories		-0.94-4.11-20.35-13.70-7.08-27.01-9.63
Usha Martin Education & Solutions		2.01-5.11-2.9617.76-4.9516.753.90

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Arihant Academy has gained 36.34% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.23%), NIIT Learning Systems (-24.80%), Crizac (-37.51%). From a 5 year perspective, Arihant Academy has outperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.25%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.71%).

Arihant Academy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Arihant Academy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5457469.58
10462.2466.61
20464.35466.51
50474.16469.04
100478.32459.26
200411.91415.68

Source: Dion Global

Arihant Academy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Arihant Academy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 35.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Arihant Academy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Arihant Academy fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Arihant Academy

Arihant Academy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80903MH2007PLC175500 and registration number is 175500. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Umesh Anand Pangam
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Anil Suresh Kapasi
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Kirti Umesh Pangam
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chintan Sureshbhai Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Rajanikant Mody
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Khodidas Desai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Arihant Academy Share Price

What is the share price of Arihant Academy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arihant Academy is ₹481.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Arihant Academy?

The Arihant Academy is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Arihant Academy?

The market cap of Arihant Academy is ₹291.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Arihant Academy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Arihant Academy are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arihant Academy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arihant Academy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arihant Academy is ₹555.00 and 52-week low of Arihant Academy is ₹340.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Arihant Academy performed historically in terms of returns?

The Arihant Academy has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 6.89% for the past month, 0.21% over 3 months, 36.34% over 1 year, 48.53% across 3 years, and 30.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Arihant Academy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arihant Academy are 31.99 and 8.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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