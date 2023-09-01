What is the Market Cap of Arihant Academy Ltd.? The market cap of Arihant Academy Ltd. is ₹88.95 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Arihant Academy Ltd.? P/E ratio of Arihant Academy Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Arihant Academy Ltd. is 4.53 as on .

What is the share price of Arihant Academy Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arihant Academy Ltd. is ₹146.90 as on .