Ardee Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24294DL1993PLC405804 and registration number is 405804. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1167.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.