Ardee Industries has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 5, 2026 and will close on Aug 7, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹50.00-53.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SRF
|-0.29
|-6.96
|-5.64
|-12.45
|-9.95
|4.61
|7.86
|Navin Fluorine International
|9.3
|9.59
|16.74
|25.36
|67.04
|23.37
|17.38
|Yasho Industries
|7.62
|45.15
|166.95
|196.26
|131.19
|32.34
|18.31
|Andhra Sugars
|7.12
|1
|-14.01
|17.64
|17.75
|-6.78
|-4.46
|Gem Aromatics
|-3.2
|-4.41
|11.37
|-6.48
|-41.87
|-16.54
|-10.28
|Tamilnadu Petroproducts
|4.69
|3.2
|12.98
|6.37
|6.67
|7.1
|-6.29
|OCCL
|-5.38
|26.5
|50.87
|75.01
|14.05
|18.69
|10.83
|Diamines & Chemicals
|7.3
|-3.22
|-5.65
|2.27
|-35.2
|-21.05
|-13.22
|Hindcon Chemicals
|-6.37
|2.13
|-3.64
|-0.88
|-32.17
|-1.88
|9.84
Source: Dion Global
Ardee Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24294DL1993PLC405804 and registration number is 405804. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1167.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global