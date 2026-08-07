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Ardee Industries Share Price

Sector
Chemicals

Ardee Industries has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 5, 2026 and will close on Aug 7, 2026. The price band has been set at 50.00-53.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Ardee Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Ardee Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SRF		-0.29-6.96-5.64-12.45-9.954.617.86
Navin Fluorine International		9.39.5916.7425.3667.0423.3717.38
Yasho Industries		7.6245.15166.95196.26131.1932.3418.31
Andhra Sugars		7.121-14.0117.6417.75-6.78-4.46
Gem Aromatics		-3.2-4.4111.37-6.48-41.87-16.54-10.28
Tamilnadu Petroproducts		4.693.212.986.376.677.1-6.29
OCCL		-5.3826.550.8775.0114.0518.6910.83
Diamines & Chemicals		7.3-3.22-5.652.27-35.2-21.05-13.22
Hindcon Chemicals		-6.372.13-3.64-0.88-32.17-1.889.84

Source: Dion Global

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About Ardee Industries

Ardee Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24294DL1993PLC405804 and registration number is 405804. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1167.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Aggarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nikunj Aggarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Esha Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Archana Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anand Tandon
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vivek Sarbhai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

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