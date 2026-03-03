Facebook Pixel Code
ARCL Organics Share Price

NSE
BSE

ARCL ORGANICS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of ARCL Organics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹174.45 Closed
5.00₹ 8.30
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
ARCL Organics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹165.00₹174.45
₹174.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹165.00₹434.60
₹174.45
Open Price
₹165.35
Prev. Close
₹166.15
Volume
3,441

Over the last 5 years, the share price of ARCL Organics has gained 61.76% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -8.40%.

ARCL Organics’s current P/E of 17.45x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

ARCL Organics Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ARCL Organics		-5.91-29.80-55.25-44.42-12.75122.9161.76
BASF India		2.16-3.97-11.74-23.04-17.8416.3310.44
Fine Organic Industries		-8.52-1.780.75-8.3323.30-0.4213.40
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		-3.93-11.06-13.34-31.98-9.65-16.90-7.07
Elantas Beck India		-6.19-0.31-7.98-22.922.5919.1716.78
Balaji Amines		-0.38-6.01-5.85-29.76-16.19-21.13-10.25
Foseco India		13.7317.323.88-15.3959.6332.3433.77
Laxmi Organic Industries		-7.97-17.12-30.39-43.91-28.36-22.45-5.85
Citurgia Biochemicals		39.74147.64147.64147.64147.6435.2919.88
J G Chemicals		1.3611.79-3.78-20.4723.4426.4315.11
Godavari Biorefineries		2.8913.5118.67-2.7883.72-6.42-3.90
Jyoti Resins & Adhesives		0.81-21.15-28.10-33.83-29.58-13.0638.29
Oriental Aromatics		-6.61-12.21-15.74-24.53-5.12-10.45-16.31
Fairchem Organics		5.57-5.84-10.82-23.81-27.57-14.31-2.55
Indo Amines		-2.62-8.94-10.82-28.03-5.996.6116.39
Nitta Gelatin India		-0.57-0.302.17-0.0621.717.8135.77
Valiant Organics		-4.97-5.22-11.09-33.04-10.88-17.84-28.86
GFL		-5.52-8.74-26.76-27.42-23.48-9.61-14.11
Vinyl Chemicals (I)		-5.27-6.39-15.95-32.42-7.33-16.858.96
Mangalam Organics		-2.73-10.92-16.02-29.265.69-0.49-5.46

Over the last one year, ARCL Organics has declined 12.75% compared to peers like BASF India (-17.84%), Fine Organic Industries (23.30%), Alkyl Amines Chemicals (-9.65%). From a 5 year perspective, ARCL Organics has outperformed peers relative to BASF India (10.44%) and Fine Organic Industries (13.40%).

ARCL Organics Financials

ARCL Organics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5182.78176.91
10193.12188.87
20216.72209.89
50280.78256.44
100314.34284.15
200296.74280.51

ARCL Organics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ARCL Organics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.75%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

ARCL Organics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 16, 2026, 10:27 PM ISTARCL Organics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
Feb 11, 2026, 7:35 PM ISTARCL Organics - Unaudited Financial Results And Limited Review Report For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended On 31.12.2025.
Feb 11, 2026, 7:30 PM ISTARCL Organics - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results And Limited Review Report For The Quarter And Nine Mont
Feb 04, 2026, 8:57 PM ISTARCL Organics - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Re
Jan 09, 2026, 8:22 PM ISTARCL Organics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

About ARCL Organics

ARCL Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24121WB1992PLC056562 and registration number is 056562. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 250.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Suraj Ratan Mundhra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Mundhra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Brij Mohan Mohta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Stuti Pithisaria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Prateek Chaudhary
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Mundra
    Executive Director

FAQs on ARCL Organics Share Price

What is the share price of ARCL Organics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ARCL Organics is ₹174.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is ARCL Organics?

The ARCL Organics is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ARCL Organics?

The market cap of ARCL Organics is ₹139.56 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ARCL Organics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ARCL Organics are ₹174.45 and ₹165.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ARCL Organics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ARCL Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ARCL Organics is ₹434.60 and 52-week low of ARCL Organics is ₹165.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the ARCL Organics performed historically in terms of returns?

The ARCL Organics has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, -31.59% for the past month, -53.77% over 3 months, -8.4% over 1 year, 122.91% across 3 years, and 61.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ARCL Organics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ARCL Organics are 17.45 and 1.75 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

ARCL Organics News

