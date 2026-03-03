Here's the live share price of ARCL Organics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of ARCL Organics has gained 61.76% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -8.40%.
ARCL Organics’s current P/E of 17.45x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ARCL Organics
|-5.91
|-29.80
|-55.25
|-44.42
|-12.75
|122.91
|61.76
|BASF India
|2.16
|-3.97
|-11.74
|-23.04
|-17.84
|16.33
|10.44
|Fine Organic Industries
|-8.52
|-1.78
|0.75
|-8.33
|23.30
|-0.42
|13.40
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|-3.93
|-11.06
|-13.34
|-31.98
|-9.65
|-16.90
|-7.07
|Elantas Beck India
|-6.19
|-0.31
|-7.98
|-22.92
|2.59
|19.17
|16.78
|Balaji Amines
|-0.38
|-6.01
|-5.85
|-29.76
|-16.19
|-21.13
|-10.25
|Foseco India
|13.73
|17.32
|3.88
|-15.39
|59.63
|32.34
|33.77
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|-7.97
|-17.12
|-30.39
|-43.91
|-28.36
|-22.45
|-5.85
|Citurgia Biochemicals
|39.74
|147.64
|147.64
|147.64
|147.64
|35.29
|19.88
|J G Chemicals
|1.36
|11.79
|-3.78
|-20.47
|23.44
|26.43
|15.11
|Godavari Biorefineries
|2.89
|13.51
|18.67
|-2.78
|83.72
|-6.42
|-3.90
|Jyoti Resins & Adhesives
|0.81
|-21.15
|-28.10
|-33.83
|-29.58
|-13.06
|38.29
|Oriental Aromatics
|-6.61
|-12.21
|-15.74
|-24.53
|-5.12
|-10.45
|-16.31
|Fairchem Organics
|5.57
|-5.84
|-10.82
|-23.81
|-27.57
|-14.31
|-2.55
|Indo Amines
|-2.62
|-8.94
|-10.82
|-28.03
|-5.99
|6.61
|16.39
|Nitta Gelatin India
|-0.57
|-0.30
|2.17
|-0.06
|21.71
|7.81
|35.77
|Valiant Organics
|-4.97
|-5.22
|-11.09
|-33.04
|-10.88
|-17.84
|-28.86
|GFL
|-5.52
|-8.74
|-26.76
|-27.42
|-23.48
|-9.61
|-14.11
|Vinyl Chemicals (I)
|-5.27
|-6.39
|-15.95
|-32.42
|-7.33
|-16.85
|8.96
|Mangalam Organics
|-2.73
|-10.92
|-16.02
|-29.26
|5.69
|-0.49
|-5.46
Over the last one year, ARCL Organics has declined 12.75% compared to peers like BASF India (-17.84%), Fine Organic Industries (23.30%), Alkyl Amines Chemicals (-9.65%). From a 5 year perspective, ARCL Organics has outperformed peers relative to BASF India (10.44%) and Fine Organic Industries (13.40%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|182.78
|176.91
|10
|193.12
|188.87
|20
|216.72
|209.89
|50
|280.78
|256.44
|100
|314.34
|284.15
|200
|296.74
|280.51
In the latest quarter, ARCL Organics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.75%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 16, 2026, 10:27 PM IST
|ARCL Organics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
|Feb 11, 2026, 7:35 PM IST
|ARCL Organics - Unaudited Financial Results And Limited Review Report For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended On 31.12.2025.
|Feb 11, 2026, 7:30 PM IST
|ARCL Organics - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results And Limited Review Report For The Quarter And Nine Mont
|Feb 04, 2026, 8:57 PM IST
|ARCL Organics - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Re
|Jan 09, 2026, 8:22 PM IST
|ARCL Organics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
ARCL Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24121WB1992PLC056562 and registration number is 056562. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 250.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ARCL Organics is ₹174.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The ARCL Organics is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ARCL Organics is ₹139.56 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ARCL Organics are ₹174.45 and ₹165.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ARCL Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ARCL Organics is ₹434.60 and 52-week low of ARCL Organics is ₹165.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The ARCL Organics has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, -31.59% for the past month, -53.77% over 3 months, -8.4% over 1 year, 122.91% across 3 years, and 61.76% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ARCL Organics are 17.45 and 1.75 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.