MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Archit Organosys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1993PLC019941 and registration number is 019941. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 136.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Archit Organosys Ltd. is ₹127.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Archit Organosys Ltd. is 14.23 and PB ratio of Archit Organosys Ltd. is 2.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Archit Organosys Ltd. is ₹62.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Archit Organosys Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Archit Organosys Ltd. is ₹100.00 and 52-week low of Archit Organosys Ltd. is ₹47.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.