Here's the live share price of Archit Organosys along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Archit Organosys
|3.99
|1.69
|13.64
|32.16
|37.27
|4.70
|5.14
|BASF India
|12.20
|15.43
|5.50
|3.95
|-10.97
|16.05
|2.16
|Fine Organic Industries
|6.87
|2.97
|10.44
|14.66
|2.99
|3.47
|11.12
|Elantas Beck India
|32.96
|31.00
|28.39
|42.33
|17.57
|21.72
|27.38
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|5.65
|5.27
|9.04
|20.29
|-10.49
|-7.41
|-15.10
|Balaji Amines
|-5.09
|-1.85
|33.12
|75.44
|32.09
|-3.01
|-10.04
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|-1.43
|13.28
|7.44
|15.10
|-4.76
|-13.13
|-8.36
|Foseco India
|5.76
|8.11
|10.96
|15.47
|12.04
|16.65
|28.30
|J G Chemicals
|10.05
|29.65
|30.94
|52.42
|17.01
|44.25
|24.58
|Nitta Gelatin India
|-10.70
|-3.30
|40.84
|104.05
|101.85
|22.11
|43.29
|Citurgia Biochemicals
|0
|-3.87
|17.31
|124.83
|124.83
|31.00
|17.59
|Oriental Aromatics
|3.80
|19.77
|19.97
|27.89
|9.11
|-5.02
|-15.00
|Godavari Biorefineries
|-5.45
|-6.49
|-20.11
|-14.93
|-15.88
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Jyoti Resins & Adhesives
|-3.91
|-10.77
|-5.16
|-15.59
|-35.16
|-17.15
|29.73
|Fairchem Organics
|-3.89
|2.61
|18.96
|20.60
|-13.83
|-10.93
|-17.94
|Indo Amines
|3.64
|3.04
|8.18
|12.79
|-5.13
|2.96
|-0.78
|Valiant Organics
|9.46
|8.42
|-1.29
|6.94
|-17.02
|-18.10
|-27.36
|GFL
|9.28
|11.16
|3.89
|3.30
|-17.79
|-6.75
|-6.46
|Vinyl Chemicals (I)
|-0.43
|-6.41
|-2.36
|6.20
|-14.63
|-20.45
|8.17
|Mangalam Organics
|-6.02
|-13.76
|-17.72
|7.08
|-0.25
|1.48
|-7.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Archit Organosys has gained 37.27% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Archit Organosys has outperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|57.82
|59.37
|10
|56.27
|58.22
|20
|56.33
|57.38
|50
|55.48
|55.43
|100
|50.12
|52.18
|200
|46.29
|48.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Archit Organosys remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|Archit Organosys - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Q
|Jul 14, 2026, 12:55 AM IST IST
|Archit Organosys - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 16, 2026, 07:36 PM IST IST
|Archit Organosys - Results - Financial Results For The March 31, 2026
|May 16, 2026, 07:15 PM IST IST
|Archit Organosys - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
|May 16, 2026, 07:12 PM IST IST
|Archit Organosys - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting.
Source: Dion Global
Archit Organosys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1993PLC019941 and registration number is 019941. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 140.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Archit Organosys is ₹60.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Archit Organosys is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Archit Organosys is ₹123.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Archit Organosys are ₹61.00 and ₹58.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Archit Organosys stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Archit Organosys is ₹64.60 and 52-week low of Archit Organosys is ₹34.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Archit Organosys has shown returns of -1.56% over the past day, 1.69% for the past month, 13.64% over 3 months, 37.27% over 1 year, 4.7% across 3 years, and 5.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Archit Organosys are 37.59 and 1.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global