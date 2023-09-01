Follow Us

Archit Organosys Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ARCHIT ORGANOSYS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹62.00 Closed
-3.11-1.99
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Archit Organosys Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹61.51₹63.80
₹62.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹47.26₹100.00
₹62.00
Open Price
₹62.31
Prev. Close
₹63.99
Volume
43,394

Archit Organosys Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R163.06
  • R264.57
  • R365.35
  • Pivot
    62.28
  • S160.77
  • S259.99
  • S358.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 582.3261.62
  • 1083.2958.67
  • 2080.4656.31
  • 5071.6856.64
  • 10057.4559.8
  • 20050.0462.16

Archit Organosys Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.4015.98-5.53-11.53-10.94505.7187.34
6.036.506.533.25-21.0690.72331.48
7.011.670.36-1.15-17.8196.12862.73
4.84-5.143.9712.91-20.0277.4134.26
13.5210.6816.8414.45-9.5481.6581.65
4.711.245.351.63-36.00166.30287.32
-1.586.0422.4842.6065.98192.17247.71
-0.1811.146.3229.763.303.303.30
3.468.7627.3054.4398.48191.94115.90
5.302.588.5719.7911.582,188.645,722.20
6.46-5.96-14.0319.77-43.5375.6975.69
9.10-7.46-18.6123.42-16.53-62.55-15.74
-0.61-12.8010.8712.25-23.1730.3677.95
-4.9717.5350.8843.1121.35-39.71-39.71
2.9651.5248.4737.4516.13-9.19-90.00
10.34-3.381.1031.84-12.65382.71380.02
6.150.85-2.7922.27-22.25272.60121.43
0.8916.918.3338.6888.66470.80443.22
4.544.3325.2574.8196.84333.23703.62
0.92-5.77-5.6610.47-15.13607.97614.03

Archit Organosys Ltd. Share Holdings

Archit Organosys Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Archit Organosys Ltd.

Archit Organosys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1993PLC019941 and registration number is 019941. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 136.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kandarp Amin
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Archit Amin
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Archana Amin
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bhupendra Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nikul Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shreeraj Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhavin Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vatsal Vora
    Independent Director

FAQs on Archit Organosys Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Archit Organosys Ltd.?

The market cap of Archit Organosys Ltd. is ₹127.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Archit Organosys Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Archit Organosys Ltd. is 14.23 and PB ratio of Archit Organosys Ltd. is 2.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Archit Organosys Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Archit Organosys Ltd. is ₹62.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Archit Organosys Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Archit Organosys Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Archit Organosys Ltd. is ₹100.00 and 52-week low of Archit Organosys Ltd. is ₹47.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

