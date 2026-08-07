What is the share price of Archit Organosys? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Archit Organosys is ₹60.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Archit Organosys? The Archit Organosys is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Archit Organosys? The market cap of Archit Organosys is ₹123.12 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Archit Organosys? Today’s highest and lowest price of Archit Organosys are ₹61.00 and ₹58.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Archit Organosys? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Archit Organosys stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Archit Organosys is ₹64.60 and 52-week low of Archit Organosys is ₹34.00 as on .

How has the Archit Organosys performed historically in terms of returns? The Archit Organosys has shown returns of -1.56% over the past day, 1.69% for the past month, 13.64% over 3 months, 37.27% over 1 year, 4.7% across 3 years, and 5.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Archit Organosys? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Archit Organosys are 37.59 and 1.92 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global