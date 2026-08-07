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Archit Organosys Share Price

NSE
BSE

ARCHIT ORGANOSYS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Archit Organosys along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹60.00 Closed
-1.56₹ -0.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Archit Organosys Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹58.00₹61.00
₹60.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.00₹64.60
₹60.00
Open Price
₹60.65
Prev. Close
₹60.95
Volume
14,666

Source: Dion Global

Archit Organosys Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Archit Organosys		3.991.6913.6432.1637.274.705.14
BASF India		12.2015.435.503.95-10.9716.052.16
Fine Organic Industries		6.872.9710.4414.662.993.4711.12
Elantas Beck India		32.9631.0028.3942.3317.5721.7227.38
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		5.655.279.0420.29-10.49-7.41-15.10
Balaji Amines		-5.09-1.8533.1275.4432.09-3.01-10.04
Laxmi Organic Industries		-1.4313.287.4415.10-4.76-13.13-8.36
Foseco India		5.768.1110.9615.4712.0416.6528.30
J G Chemicals		10.0529.6530.9452.4217.0144.2524.58
Nitta Gelatin India		-10.70-3.3040.84104.05101.8522.1143.29
Citurgia Biochemicals		0-3.8717.31124.83124.8331.0017.59
Oriental Aromatics		3.8019.7719.9727.899.11-5.02-15.00
Godavari Biorefineries		-5.45-6.49-20.11-14.93-15.88-10.32-6.32
Jyoti Resins & Adhesives		-3.91-10.77-5.16-15.59-35.16-17.1529.73
Fairchem Organics		-3.892.6118.9620.60-13.83-10.93-17.94
Indo Amines		3.643.048.1812.79-5.132.96-0.78
Valiant Organics		9.468.42-1.296.94-17.02-18.10-27.36
GFL		9.2811.163.893.30-17.79-6.75-6.46
Vinyl Chemicals (I)		-0.43-6.41-2.366.20-14.63-20.458.17
Mangalam Organics		-6.02-13.76-17.727.08-0.251.48-7.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Archit Organosys has gained 37.27% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Archit Organosys has outperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).

Archit Organosys Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Archit Organosys Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
557.8259.37
1056.2758.22
2056.3357.38
5055.4855.43
10050.1252.18
20046.2948.87

Source: Dion Global

Archit Organosys Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Archit Organosys remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Archit Organosys Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTArchit Organosys - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Q
Jul 14, 2026, 12:55 AM IST ISTArchit Organosys - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 16, 2026, 07:36 PM IST ISTArchit Organosys - Results - Financial Results For The March 31, 2026
May 16, 2026, 07:15 PM IST ISTArchit Organosys - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
May 16, 2026, 07:12 PM IST ISTArchit Organosys - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting.

Source: Dion Global

About Archit Organosys

Archit Organosys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1993PLC019941 and registration number is 019941. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 140.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kandarp K Amin
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Archit K Amin
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Archana Amin
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nikul J Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shreeraj V Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhavin G Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vatsal S Vora
    Independent Director

FAQs on Archit Organosys Share Price

What is the share price of Archit Organosys?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Archit Organosys is ₹60.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Archit Organosys?

The Archit Organosys is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Archit Organosys?

The market cap of Archit Organosys is ₹123.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Archit Organosys?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Archit Organosys are ₹61.00 and ₹58.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Archit Organosys?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Archit Organosys stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Archit Organosys is ₹64.60 and 52-week low of Archit Organosys is ₹34.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Archit Organosys performed historically in terms of returns?

The Archit Organosys has shown returns of -1.56% over the past day, 1.69% for the past month, 13.64% over 3 months, 37.27% over 1 year, 4.7% across 3 years, and 5.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Archit Organosys?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Archit Organosys are 37.59 and 1.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Archit Organosys News

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