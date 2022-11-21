Archean Chemical shares list at premium on BSE, NSE; stock surges 10% on debut to Rs 450

Archean Chemical shares witnessed a premium listing amid a weak market. The stock debuted at Rs 450, up 10% or Rs 43 from its issue price. The shares price rallied further to Rs 466, up 14% on NSE. Shares of the specialty chemical company were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 124 ahead of the market debut. Note that the IPO of the specialty marine chemical manufacturer was subscribed 32.23 times with major support by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) that had bid for 48.91 times. High net worth individuals (HNIs) bought 14.90 times the allotted quota and retail portion booked 9.96 times. In fact, the response to issue has been better from day one of subscription.

Archean Chemical Industries is one the leading specialty marine chemical manufacturers in India and the largest exporter of bromine and industrial salt by volume in India, with having 18 global customers in 13 countries and 24 domestic customers. It has consistent top-line & bottom-line growth with cost efficiencies, industry-leading position, expansion plans in product lines and capacities. Its revenue from operations in FY22 grew at a CAGR of 36 percent and exports business increased at a CAGR of 29 percent during FY20-FY22. Its profit for FY22 stood at Rs 189 crore, increasing significantly from Rs 67 crore in previous year, though it had a loss of Rs 36 crore in FY20.