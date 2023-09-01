Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Archana Software Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120TN1994PLC029226 and registration number is 029226. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Archana Software Ltd. is ₹7.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Archana Software Ltd. is -60.4 and PB ratio of Archana Software Ltd. is 3.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Archana Software Ltd. is ₹11.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Archana Software Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Archana Software Ltd. is ₹11.73 and 52-week low of Archana Software Ltd. is ₹2.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.