Archana Software Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ARCHANA SOFTWARE LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹11.96 Closed
1.960.23
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Archana Software Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.96₹11.96
₹11.96
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.32₹11.73
₹11.96
Open Price
₹11.96
Prev. Close
₹11.73
Volume
1,198

Archana Software Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.96
  • R211.96
  • R311.96
  • Pivot
    11.96
  • S111.96
  • S211.96
  • S311.96

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.7611.29
  • 102.810.79
  • 203.359.86
  • 503.687.81
  • 1003.356.22
  • 2003.535.06

Archana Software Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.2352.75260.24308.19298.67564.44475.00
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Archana Software Ltd. Share Holdings

Archana Software Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Archana Software Ltd.

Archana Software Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120TN1994PLC029226 and registration number is 029226. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. A Vishnu Sankar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. S Vasanth Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. P Parimala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Sonaachalam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V Paranthaman
    Independent Director

FAQs on Archana Software Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Archana Software Ltd.?

The market cap of Archana Software Ltd. is ₹7.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Archana Software Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Archana Software Ltd. is -60.4 and PB ratio of Archana Software Ltd. is 3.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Archana Software Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Archana Software Ltd. is ₹11.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Archana Software Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Archana Software Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Archana Software Ltd. is ₹11.73 and 52-week low of Archana Software Ltd. is ₹2.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

