What is the Market Cap of Archana Software Ltd.? The market cap of Archana Software Ltd. is ₹7.26 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Archana Software Ltd.? P/E ratio of Archana Software Ltd. is -60.4 and PB ratio of Archana Software Ltd. is 3.24 as on .

What is the share price of Archana Software Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Archana Software Ltd. is ₹11.96 as on .