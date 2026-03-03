Facebook Pixel Code
ARC Insulation & Insulators Share Price

NSE
BSE

ARC INSULATION & INSULATORS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Petrochemicals

Here's the live share price of ARC Insulation & Insulators along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹47.10 Closed
-7.10₹ -3.60
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
ARC Insulation & Insulators Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44.90₹48.15
₹47.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹44.90₹145.00
₹47.10
Open Price
₹44.90
Prev. Close
₹50.70
Volume
15,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of ARC Insulation & Insulators has declined 19.32% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -65.81%.

ARC Insulation & Insulators’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

ARC Insulation & Insulators Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ARC Insulation & Insulators		-5.23-18.93-45.42-60.77-65.81-30.07-19.32
Supreme Petrochem		4.327.867.11-12.6625.1921.5825.92
Rain Industries		-1.73-11.4134.383.4317.77-4.22-2.70
Chemplast Sanmar		-9.12-9.29-15.01-43.98-42.42-15.99-14.94
Styrenix Performance Materials		0.21-0.60-7.08-27.99-17.2434.3614.45
NOCIL		-6.270.68-16.89-25.08-16.71-14.55-6.31
Bhansali Engineering Polymers		-2.38-2.96-11.65-25.00-18.275.03-3.23
Platinum Industries		-7.95-9.98-20.21-21.99-14.25-2.05-1.24
Manali Petrochemicals		-1.74-11.13-14.88-27.22-9.45-7.60-3.49
Kothari Petrochemicals		-6.58-5.89-12.89-33.27-20.7916.6832.08
Aeron Composite		-7.84-11.62-9.47-26.39-26.60-17.20-10.71
Signet Industries		2.91-1.30-7.47-19.683.376.896.80
Ahimsa Industries		-0.204.643.77-2.94-11.1146.124.55

Over the last one year, ARC Insulation & Insulators has declined 65.81% compared to peers like Supreme Petrochem (25.19%), Rain Industries (17.77%), Chemplast Sanmar (-42.42%). From a 5 year perspective, ARC Insulation & Insulators has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Petrochem (25.92%) and Rain Industries (-2.70%).

ARC Insulation & Insulators Financials

ARC Insulation & Insulators Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
550.1450.27
1050.0850.97
2053.7753.44
5061.4761.95
10078.1477.9
20048.330

ARC Insulation & Insulators Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ARC Insulation & Insulators saw a drop in promoter holding to 80.62%, while DII stake increased to 9.12%, FII holding rose to 2.33%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

About ARC Insulation & Insulators

ARC Insulation & Insulators Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/2008 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U18109WB2008PLC129263 and registration number is 129263. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Petrochemicals - Polymers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Manish Bajoria
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Neelam Bajoria
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Bajoria
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Chetna Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Suruchi Jain Virendra Kumar Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on ARC Insulation & Insulators Share Price

What is the share price of ARC Insulation & Insulators?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ARC Insulation & Insulators is ₹47.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is ARC Insulation & Insulators?

The ARC Insulation & Insulators is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of ARC Insulation & Insulators?

The market cap of ARC Insulation & Insulators is ₹48.50 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ARC Insulation & Insulators?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ARC Insulation & Insulators are ₹48.15 and ₹44.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ARC Insulation & Insulators?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ARC Insulation & Insulators stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ARC Insulation & Insulators is ₹145.00 and 52-week low of ARC Insulation & Insulators is ₹44.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the ARC Insulation & Insulators performed historically in terms of returns?

The ARC Insulation & Insulators has shown returns of -7.1% over the past day, -17.66% for the past month, -40.98% over 3 months, -65.81% over 1 year, -30.07% across 3 years, and -19.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ARC Insulation & Insulators?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ARC Insulation & Insulators are 0.00 and 0.82 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

ARC Insulation & Insulators News

