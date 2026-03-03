Here's the live share price of ARC Insulation & Insulators along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of ARC Insulation & Insulators has declined 19.32% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -65.81%.
ARC Insulation & Insulators’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ARC Insulation & Insulators
|-5.23
|-18.93
|-45.42
|-60.77
|-65.81
|-30.07
|-19.32
|Supreme Petrochem
|4.32
|7.86
|7.11
|-12.66
|25.19
|21.58
|25.92
|Rain Industries
|-1.73
|-11.41
|34.38
|3.43
|17.77
|-4.22
|-2.70
|Chemplast Sanmar
|-9.12
|-9.29
|-15.01
|-43.98
|-42.42
|-15.99
|-14.94
|Styrenix Performance Materials
|0.21
|-0.60
|-7.08
|-27.99
|-17.24
|34.36
|14.45
|NOCIL
|-6.27
|0.68
|-16.89
|-25.08
|-16.71
|-14.55
|-6.31
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|-2.38
|-2.96
|-11.65
|-25.00
|-18.27
|5.03
|-3.23
|Platinum Industries
|-7.95
|-9.98
|-20.21
|-21.99
|-14.25
|-2.05
|-1.24
|Manali Petrochemicals
|-1.74
|-11.13
|-14.88
|-27.22
|-9.45
|-7.60
|-3.49
|Kothari Petrochemicals
|-6.58
|-5.89
|-12.89
|-33.27
|-20.79
|16.68
|32.08
|Aeron Composite
|-7.84
|-11.62
|-9.47
|-26.39
|-26.60
|-17.20
|-10.71
|Signet Industries
|2.91
|-1.30
|-7.47
|-19.68
|3.37
|6.89
|6.80
|Ahimsa Industries
|-0.20
|4.64
|3.77
|-2.94
|-11.11
|46.12
|4.55
Over the last one year, ARC Insulation & Insulators has declined 65.81% compared to peers like Supreme Petrochem (25.19%), Rain Industries (17.77%), Chemplast Sanmar (-42.42%). From a 5 year perspective, ARC Insulation & Insulators has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Petrochem (25.92%) and Rain Industries (-2.70%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|50.14
|50.27
|10
|50.08
|50.97
|20
|53.77
|53.44
|50
|61.47
|61.95
|100
|78.14
|77.9
|200
|48.33
|0
In the latest quarter, ARC Insulation & Insulators saw a drop in promoter holding to 80.62%, while DII stake increased to 9.12%, FII holding rose to 2.33%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
ARC Insulation & Insulators Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/2008 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U18109WB2008PLC129263 and registration number is 129263. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Petrochemicals - Polymers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ARC Insulation & Insulators is ₹47.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The ARC Insulation & Insulators is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of ARC Insulation & Insulators is ₹48.50 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ARC Insulation & Insulators are ₹48.15 and ₹44.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ARC Insulation & Insulators stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ARC Insulation & Insulators is ₹145.00 and 52-week low of ARC Insulation & Insulators is ₹44.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The ARC Insulation & Insulators has shown returns of -7.1% over the past day, -17.66% for the past month, -40.98% over 3 months, -65.81% over 1 year, -30.07% across 3 years, and -19.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ARC Insulation & Insulators are 0.00 and 0.82 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.