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Aravali Securities & Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

ARAVALI SECURITIES & FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Aravali Securities & Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.99 Closed
2.31₹ 0.09
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aravali Securities & Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.99₹4.00
₹3.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.35₹6.54
₹3.99
Open Price
₹4.00
Prev. Close
₹3.90
Volume
921

Source: Dion Global

Aravali Securities & Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aravali Securities & Finance		1.532.57-18.248.13-13.075.488.04
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.9-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.532.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.53.3-5.94.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5-11.920.3319.9
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.1
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.624.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.52.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.334.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.423.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.6-31.59-3437.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.219.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.7149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aravali Securities & Finance has declined 13.07% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Aravali Securities & Finance has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Aravali Securities & Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aravali Securities & Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.923.91
103.863.9
203.863.93
504.094.08
1004.474.21
2004.274.28

Source: Dion Global

Aravali Securities & Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aravali Securities & Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.09%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Aravali Securities & Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:04 PM IST ISTAravali Sec. & Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For A Board Meeting Is Scheduled To Be Held On 12
Aug 05, 2026, 09:03 PM IST ISTAravali Sec. & Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For A Board Meeting Is Scheduled To Be Held On 12
Jul 08, 2026, 07:15 PM IST ISTAravali Sec. & Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 05, 2026, 01:36 AM IST ISTAravali Sec. & Fin. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 04, 2026, 07:48 PM IST ISTAravali Sec. & Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Aravali Securities & Finance

Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120HR1980PLC039125 and registration number is 039125. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Chandra Lekha Poddar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Naresh Kumar Magoo
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Malvika Poddar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shiv Poddar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Bhartia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ved Prakash Arya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tara Chand Sagar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subhash Chand
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aravali Securities & Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Aravali Securities & Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aravali Securities & Finance is ₹3.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aravali Securities & Finance?

The Aravali Securities & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aravali Securities & Finance?

The market cap of Aravali Securities & Finance is ₹6.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aravali Securities & Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aravali Securities & Finance are ₹4.00 and ₹3.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aravali Securities & Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aravali Securities & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aravali Securities & Finance is ₹6.54 and 52-week low of Aravali Securities & Finance is ₹3.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aravali Securities & Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aravali Securities & Finance has shown returns of 2.31% over the past day, 2.57% for the past month, -18.24% over 3 months, -13.07% over 1 year, 5.48% across 3 years, and 8.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aravali Securities & Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aravali Securities & Finance are -33.53 and -5.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Aravali Securities & Finance News

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