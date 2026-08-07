What is the share price of Aravali Securities & Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aravali Securities & Finance is ₹3.99 as on .

What kind of stock is Aravali Securities & Finance? The Aravali Securities & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aravali Securities & Finance? The market cap of Aravali Securities & Finance is ₹6.05 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aravali Securities & Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aravali Securities & Finance are ₹4.00 and ₹3.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aravali Securities & Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aravali Securities & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aravali Securities & Finance is ₹6.54 and 52-week low of Aravali Securities & Finance is ₹3.35 as on .

How has the Aravali Securities & Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Aravali Securities & Finance has shown returns of 2.31% over the past day, 2.57% for the past month, -18.24% over 3 months, -13.07% over 1 year, 5.48% across 3 years, and 8.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aravali Securities & Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aravali Securities & Finance are -33.53 and -5.49 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global