Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ARAVALI SECURITIES & FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.40 Closed
4.290.14
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.40₹3.40
₹3.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.00₹7.39
₹3.40
Open Price
₹3.40
Prev. Close
₹3.26
Volume
7,191

Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.4
  • R23.4
  • R33.4
  • Pivot
    3.4
  • S13.4
  • S23.4
  • S33.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.893.37
  • 105.033.44
  • 205.33.49
  • 505.773.58
  • 1005.793.74
  • 2006.664.12

Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.56-6.08-16.67-12.14-35.3693.18-10.05
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd.

Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120HR1980PLC039125 and registration number is 039125. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ranjan Kumar Poddar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Bhartia
    Director
  • Mrs. Malvika Poddar
    Director
  • Mr. Naresh Birla
    Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Lakhotia
    Director
  • Mr. Devashish Poddar
    Director

FAQs on Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd. is ₹5.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd. is -13.6 and PB ratio of Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd. is -27.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd. is ₹3.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd. is ₹7.39 and 52-week low of Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd. is ₹3.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

