Here's the live share price of Aravali Securities & Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aravali Securities & Finance
|1.53
|2.57
|-18.24
|8.13
|-13.07
|5.48
|8.04
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.9
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.5
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.5
|3.3
|-5.9
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5
|-11.9
|20.33
|19.9
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.1
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.6
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.5
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.3
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.4
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.6
|-31.59
|-34
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.2
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.7
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aravali Securities & Finance has declined 13.07% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Aravali Securities & Finance has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.92
|3.91
|10
|3.86
|3.9
|20
|3.86
|3.93
|50
|4.09
|4.08
|100
|4.47
|4.21
|200
|4.27
|4.28
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aravali Securities & Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.09%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:04 PM IST IST
|Aravali Sec. & Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For A Board Meeting Is Scheduled To Be Held On 12
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:03 PM IST IST
|Aravali Sec. & Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For A Board Meeting Is Scheduled To Be Held On 12
|Jul 08, 2026, 07:15 PM IST IST
|Aravali Sec. & Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 05, 2026, 01:36 AM IST IST
|Aravali Sec. & Fin. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 04, 2026, 07:48 PM IST IST
|Aravali Sec. & Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120HR1980PLC039125 and registration number is 039125. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aravali Securities & Finance is ₹3.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aravali Securities & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aravali Securities & Finance is ₹6.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aravali Securities & Finance are ₹4.00 and ₹3.99.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aravali Securities & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aravali Securities & Finance is ₹6.54 and 52-week low of Aravali Securities & Finance is ₹3.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aravali Securities & Finance has shown returns of 2.31% over the past day, 2.57% for the past month, -18.24% over 3 months, -13.07% over 1 year, 5.48% across 3 years, and 8.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aravali Securities & Finance are -33.53 and -5.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global