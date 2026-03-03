Here's the live share price of Arabian Petroleum along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Arabian Petroleum has declined 1.14% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 3.52%.
Arabian Petroleum’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Arabian Petroleum
|-1.17
|5.80
|-1.37
|-7.63
|2.20
|-1.89
|-1.14
|Castrol India
|-0.60
|0.55
|-3.22
|-6.40
|-14.50
|17.11
|6.60
|Gulf Oil Lubricants India
|0.05
|-5.78
|-7.49
|-15.17
|-0.91
|37.33
|6.83
|Savita Oil Technologies
|-1.99
|2.83
|-1.39
|-10.57
|-0.98
|12.88
|11.03
|Veedol Corporation
|-4.34
|-8.02
|-17.43
|-18.18
|-2.95
|13.19
|7.04
|Panama Petrochem
|-1.68
|-10.29
|-7.00
|-10.16
|-23.11
|-5.98
|9.43
|Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)
|-2.39
|-5.53
|7.55
|-6.95
|4.59
|-23.03
|-14.53
|GP Petroleums
|-3.74
|-4.45
|-14.70
|-26.03
|-19.74
|-3.99
|-7.03
|Sundrex Oil Company
|7.74
|-3.30
|-57.42
|-57.42
|-57.42
|-24.77
|-15.70
Over the last one year, Arabian Petroleum has gained 2.20% compared to peers like Castrol India (-14.50%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India (-0.91%), Savita Oil Technologies (-0.98%). From a 5 year perspective, Arabian Petroleum has underperformed peers relative to Castrol India (6.60%) and Gulf Oil Lubricants India (6.83%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|72.23
|72.8
|10
|71.77
|72.06
|20
|69.8
|71.28
|50
|70.94
|71.38
|100
|72.3
|72.63
|200
|73.91
|75
In the latest quarter, Arabian Petroleum remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.51%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Arabian Petroleum fact sheet for more information
Arabian Petroleum Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U23200MH2009PLC191109 and registration number is 191109. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Lubricants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 285.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arabian Petroleum is ₹72.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Arabian Petroleum is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Arabian Petroleum is ₹78.42 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Arabian Petroleum are ₹72.00 and ₹65.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arabian Petroleum stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arabian Petroleum is ₹92.95 and 52-week low of Arabian Petroleum is ₹63.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Arabian Petroleum has shown returns of -5.14% over the past day, 11.63% for the past month, -2.7% over 3 months, 3.52% over 1 year, -1.89% across 3 years, and -1.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arabian Petroleum are 0.00 and 1.22 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.