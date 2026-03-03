Here's the live share price of Aptus Pharma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aptus Pharma has gained 25.73% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 214.18%.
Aptus Pharma’s current P/E of 51.65x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aptus Pharma
|1.95
|1.74
|71.03
|214.18
|214.18
|46.46
|25.73
|Adani Enterprises
|-2.71
|-3.56
|-3.00
|-4.26
|3.46
|5.23
|18.98
|MMTC
|-4.88
|-8.55
|0.46
|-9.26
|20.13
|22.53
|4.14
|Lloyds Enterprises
|-7.63
|-15.86
|-10.21
|-31.14
|33.10
|94.37
|81.11
|SG Mart
|9.38
|28.73
|35.71
|42.74
|44.66
|187.86
|148.22
|MSTC
|-0.42
|-1.13
|-6.78
|-6.44
|5.41
|18.04
|7.52
|BN Agrochem
|-7.41
|-15.17
|-28.74
|-24.66
|90.25
|81.61
|73.85
|Shankara Buildpro
|-2.90
|16.60
|13.22
|13.22
|13.22
|4.23
|2.52
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-2.89
|-4.26
|-12.05
|-3.51
|83.98
|71.06
|52.95
|TCC Concept
|-1.89
|-1.75
|-9.93
|-20.92
|-4.29
|198.27
|92.65
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.31
|-5.48
|-1.00
|3.25
|17.22
|12.38
|8.06
|RRP Defense
|0
|-2.96
|-11.33
|101.24
|2,954.45
|257.37
|168.95
|Mrugesh Trading
|8.08
|44.27
|214.50
|1,996.67
|2,520.83
|210.56
|97.37
|Hexa Tradex
|-1.16
|-1.19
|-4.96
|-12.87
|-27.17
|0.90
|17.49
|Hardwyn India
|1.64
|7.05
|4.15
|29.25
|39.12
|2.15
|42.17
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|-2.87
|3.32
|-15.21
|-27.73
|-12.58
|30.64
|9.52
|Uniphos Enterprises
|-2.09
|-5.80
|-28.06
|-33.84
|-24.64
|-12.93
|4.32
|SMT Engineering
|8.22
|42.69
|207.53
|924.48
|4,113.10
|308.77
|132.75
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-4.43
|-8.19
|-2.29
|-5.21
|4.52
|15.18
|2.83
|Oswal Agro Mills
|-6.49
|-15.52
|-25.91
|-43.52
|-25.02
|13.04
|31.95
Over the last one year, Aptus Pharma has gained 214.18% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (3.46%), MMTC (20.13%), Lloyds Enterprises (33.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Aptus Pharma has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (18.98%) and MMTC (4.14%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|261.55
|262.43
|10
|250.22
|256.3
|20
|253.77
|248.38
|50
|215.68
|220.11
|100
|168.66
|0
|200
|84.33
|0
In the latest quarter, Aptus Pharma remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 26, 2026, 11:13 PM IST
|Aptus Pharma - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015: Business Expansion
|Feb 24, 2026, 11:44 PM IST
|Aptus Pharma - Intimation Of Award Received: Recognition As Fastest Growing Ethical Pharma Company
|Feb 07, 2026, 9:07 PM IST
|Aptus Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jan 10, 2026, 6:27 AM IST
|Aptus Pharma - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Dec 12, 2025, 7:52 PM IST
|Aptus Pharma - Press Release- Aptus Pharma Expands OTC Presence In Gujarat, Strengthens Cosmeceutical Portfolio
Aptus Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24230GJ2010PLC061957 and registration number is 061957. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aptus Pharma is ₹266.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aptus Pharma is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aptus Pharma is ₹182.85 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aptus Pharma are ₹277.00 and ₹266.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aptus Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aptus Pharma is ₹277.00 and 52-week low of Aptus Pharma is ₹80.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aptus Pharma has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, 5.56% for the past month, 72.36% over 3 months, 214.18% over 1 year, 46.46% across 3 years, and 25.73% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aptus Pharma are 51.65 and 8.43 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.