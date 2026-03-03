Facebook Pixel Code
Aptus Pharma Share Price

NSE
BSE

APTUS PHARMA

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Aptus Pharma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹266.55 Closed
-1.99₹ -5.40
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Aptus Pharma Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹266.55₹277.00
₹266.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹80.80₹277.00
₹266.55
Open Price
₹277.00
Prev. Close
₹271.95
Volume
18,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aptus Pharma has gained 25.73% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 214.18%.

Aptus Pharma’s current P/E of 51.65x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Aptus Pharma Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aptus Pharma		1.951.7471.03214.18214.1846.4625.73
Adani Enterprises		-2.71-3.56-3.00-4.263.465.2318.98
MMTC		-4.88-8.550.46-9.2620.1322.534.14
Lloyds Enterprises		-7.63-15.86-10.21-31.1433.1094.3781.11
SG Mart		9.3828.7335.7142.7444.66187.86148.22
MSTC		-0.42-1.13-6.78-6.445.4118.047.52
BN Agrochem		-7.41-15.17-28.74-24.6690.2581.6173.85
Shankara Buildpro		-2.9016.6013.2213.2213.224.232.52
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-2.89-4.26-12.05-3.5183.9871.0652.95
TCC Concept		-1.89-1.75-9.93-20.92-4.29198.2792.65
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.31-5.48-1.003.2517.2212.388.06
RRP Defense		0-2.96-11.33101.242,954.45257.37168.95
Mrugesh Trading		8.0844.27214.501,996.672,520.83210.5697.37
Hexa Tradex		-1.16-1.19-4.96-12.87-27.170.9017.49
Hardwyn India		1.647.054.1529.2539.122.1542.17
The Yamuna Syndicate		-2.873.32-15.21-27.73-12.5830.649.52
Uniphos Enterprises		-2.09-5.80-28.06-33.84-24.64-12.934.32
SMT Engineering		8.2242.69207.53924.484,113.10308.77132.75
State Trading Corporation Of India		-4.43-8.19-2.29-5.214.5215.182.83
Oswal Agro Mills		-6.49-15.52-25.91-43.52-25.0213.0431.95

Over the last one year, Aptus Pharma has gained 214.18% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (3.46%), MMTC (20.13%), Lloyds Enterprises (33.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Aptus Pharma has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (18.98%) and MMTC (4.14%).

Aptus Pharma Financials

Aptus Pharma Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5261.55262.43
10250.22256.3
20253.77248.38
50215.68220.11
100168.660
20084.330

Aptus Pharma Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aptus Pharma remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Aptus Pharma Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 26, 2026, 11:13 PM ISTAptus Pharma - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015: Business Expansion
Feb 24, 2026, 11:44 PM ISTAptus Pharma - Intimation Of Award Received: Recognition As Fastest Growing Ethical Pharma Company
Feb 07, 2026, 9:07 PM ISTAptus Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jan 10, 2026, 6:27 AM ISTAptus Pharma - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Dec 12, 2025, 7:52 PM ISTAptus Pharma - Press Release- Aptus Pharma Expands OTC Presence In Gujarat, Strengthens Cosmeceutical Portfolio

About Aptus Pharma

Aptus Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24230GJ2010PLC061957 and registration number is 061957. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Tejash Maheshchandra Hathi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Chetan Shantilal Lalseta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jyotiben Hasmukhbhai Chandarana
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Riddhish Natwarlal Tanna
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikas Rambhai Jobanputra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sejal Harit Palan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aptus Pharma Share Price

What is the share price of Aptus Pharma?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aptus Pharma is ₹266.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aptus Pharma?

The Aptus Pharma is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aptus Pharma?

The market cap of Aptus Pharma is ₹182.85 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aptus Pharma?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aptus Pharma are ₹277.00 and ₹266.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aptus Pharma?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aptus Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aptus Pharma is ₹277.00 and 52-week low of Aptus Pharma is ₹80.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Aptus Pharma performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aptus Pharma has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, 5.56% for the past month, 72.36% over 3 months, 214.18% over 1 year, 46.46% across 3 years, and 25.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aptus Pharma?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aptus Pharma are 51.65 and 8.43 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Aptus Pharma News

