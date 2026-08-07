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Apt Packaging Share Price

NSE
BSE

APT PACKAGING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Apt Packaging along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹65.08 Closed
4.98₹ 3.09
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Apt Packaging Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹64.99₹65.08
₹65.08
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.50₹198.35
₹65.08
Open Price
₹64.99
Prev. Close
₹61.99
Volume
6,023

Source: Dion Global

Apt Packaging Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Apt Packaging		3.07-10.90-54.68-39.74-12.2431.4817.07
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Apt Packaging has declined 12.24% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Apt Packaging has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Apt Packaging Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Apt Packaging Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
566.6361.61
1072.465.87
207471.3
5093.7488.02
100122.43101.65
200108.8101.71

Source: Dion Global

Apt Packaging Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Apt Packaging remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.11%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Apt Packaging Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 27, 2026, 10:39 PM IST ISTApt Packaging - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 27Th July, 2026 Under Regulations 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of
Jul 27, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTApt Packaging - Results For The Board Meeting Held On 27Th July, 2026 Under Regulations 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Boa
Jul 27, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTApt Packaging - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 27Th July, 2026 Under Regulations 30 Of The Securi
Jul 13, 2026, 06:37 PM IST ISTApt Packaging - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 10, 2026, 09:56 PM IST ISTApt Packaging - Board Meeting Intimation for Submission Of Information Under Clause 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation And Di

Source: Dion Global

About Apt Packaging

Apt Packaging Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1980PLC022746 and registration number is 022746. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arvind Machhar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Machhar
    Director
  • Mr. Gheverchand M Bothara
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Balaprasad H Tapdiya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suyog Sunil Machhar
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Vikas Tapdiya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Soham Kotak
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Sidhant Somani
    Additional Director

FAQs on Apt Packaging Share Price

What is the share price of Apt Packaging?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apt Packaging is ₹65.08 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Apt Packaging?

The Apt Packaging is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Apt Packaging?

The market cap of Apt Packaging is ₹76.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Apt Packaging?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Apt Packaging are ₹65.08 and ₹64.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Apt Packaging?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apt Packaging stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apt Packaging is ₹198.35 and 52-week low of Apt Packaging is ₹55.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Apt Packaging performed historically in terms of returns?

The Apt Packaging has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, -10.9% for the past month, -54.68% over 3 months, -12.24% over 1 year, 31.48% across 3 years, and 17.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Apt Packaging?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Apt Packaging are 22.40 and 4.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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