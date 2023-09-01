Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Apt Packaging Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

APT PACKAGING LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | BSE
₹25.75 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Apt Packaging Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.75₹25.75
₹25.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.64₹109.25
₹25.75
Open Price
₹25.75
Prev. Close
₹25.75
Volume
61

Apt Packaging Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R125.75
  • R225.75
  • R325.75
  • Pivot
    25.75
  • S125.75
  • S225.75
  • S325.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 550.2426.33
  • 1048.5927.03
  • 2055.3828.2
  • 5062.0230.92
  • 10035.3935.18
  • 20019.2543.17

Apt Packaging Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.23-12.00-21.97-37.20-59.80-13.01-13.01
-3.509.808.932.8710.85123.036.88
2.4226.0235.4481.09144.83791.64298.57
-1.61-13.58-1.7822.8116.57-31.3262.34
10.20-4.23-8.69-10.28-42.7380.01104.89
26.009.2714.8414.07-38.3442.1052.39
5.114.0649.9374.9920.79255.60-4.82
6.716.381.4215.44-34.6855.19143.31
7.7423.8568.9999.8953.18403.47464.44
3.650.43-7.4331.3436.401.68-2.60
-2.632.9228.0070.6724.016,208.162,786.34
12.4611.9121.119.31-19.93186.02332.38
6.92-7.3014.5445.210.17295.29234.47
4.120.21-16.4715.8482.11260.05187.60
2.88-12.12-14.212.23-43.9150.0998.61
-2.047.556.0111.397.957.957.95
-5.55-2.8820.6617.32-7.91145.2690.05
1.55-0.647.2720.54-30.8221.96-32.41
-6.70-24.09-4.0571.28176.602,335.412,572.00
9.8316.7694.05123.9237.96233.81193.34

Apt Packaging Ltd. Share Holdings

Apt Packaging Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Apt Packaging Ltd.

Apt Packaging Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1980PLC022746 and registration number is 022746. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arvind Machhar
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rupali Bothara
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gheverchand Bothara
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Balaprasad Tapdiya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Machhar
    Director

FAQs on Apt Packaging Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Apt Packaging Ltd.?

The market cap of Apt Packaging Ltd. is ₹7.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Apt Packaging Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Apt Packaging Ltd. is -3.66 and PB ratio of Apt Packaging Ltd. is -1.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Apt Packaging Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apt Packaging Ltd. is ₹25.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Apt Packaging Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apt Packaging Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apt Packaging Ltd. is ₹109.25 and 52-week low of Apt Packaging Ltd. is ₹23.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data