Here's the live share price of Apt Packaging along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Apt Packaging
|3.07
|-10.90
|-54.68
|-39.74
|-12.24
|31.48
|17.07
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Apt Packaging has declined 12.24% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Apt Packaging has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|66.63
|61.61
|10
|72.4
|65.87
|20
|74
|71.3
|50
|93.74
|88.02
|100
|122.43
|101.65
|200
|108.8
|101.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Apt Packaging remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.11%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:39 PM IST IST
|Apt Packaging - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 27Th July, 2026 Under Regulations 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|Apt Packaging - Results For The Board Meeting Held On 27Th July, 2026 Under Regulations 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Boa
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|Apt Packaging - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 27Th July, 2026 Under Regulations 30 Of The Securi
|Jul 13, 2026, 06:37 PM IST IST
|Apt Packaging - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 10, 2026, 09:56 PM IST IST
|Apt Packaging - Board Meeting Intimation for Submission Of Information Under Clause 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation And Di
Source: Dion Global
Apt Packaging Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1980PLC022746 and registration number is 022746. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apt Packaging is ₹65.08 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Apt Packaging is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Apt Packaging is ₹76.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Apt Packaging are ₹65.08 and ₹64.99.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apt Packaging stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apt Packaging is ₹198.35 and 52-week low of Apt Packaging is ₹55.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Apt Packaging has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, -10.9% for the past month, -54.68% over 3 months, -12.24% over 1 year, 31.48% across 3 years, and 17.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Apt Packaging are 22.40 and 4.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global