What is the share price of Apt Packaging? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apt Packaging is ₹65.08 as on .

What kind of stock is Apt Packaging? The Apt Packaging is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Apt Packaging? The market cap of Apt Packaging is ₹76.88 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Apt Packaging? Today’s highest and lowest price of Apt Packaging are ₹65.08 and ₹64.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Apt Packaging? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apt Packaging stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apt Packaging is ₹198.35 and 52-week low of Apt Packaging is ₹55.50 as on .

How has the Apt Packaging performed historically in terms of returns? The Apt Packaging has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, -10.9% for the past month, -54.68% over 3 months, -12.24% over 1 year, 31.48% across 3 years, and 17.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Apt Packaging? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Apt Packaging are 22.40 and 4.78 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global