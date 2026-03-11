Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Apsis Aerocom Share Price

Sector
Engineering

Apsis Aerocom has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Mar 11, 2026 and will close on Mar 13, 2026. The price band has been set at 104.00-110.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Apsis Aerocom Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Apsis Aerocom Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bharat Electronics		2.075.9619.6219.470.1469.6558.32
Hindustan Aeronautics		2.24-3.08-5.92-11.3518.241.5549.91
Bharat Dynamics		9.186.49-1.14-7.521.0844.3850.37
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		5.95-0.144.94.184.6280.7965.01
Data Patterns (India)		7.4121.1735.3334111.0237.6735.45
Zen Technologies		6.837.965.05-4.3520.5574.0774.75
MTAR Technologies		-0.842.0362.82152.27181.4129.7927.94
Astra Microwave Products		4.9912.716.33-0.0361.6458.849.07
Apollo Micro Systems		1.71-10.41-5.85-23.1186.292.5781.19
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		-0.6-9.4514.66-10.0732.0819.3811.85
AXISCADES Technologies		2.9519.1413.28-4.771.5869.6898.4
Paras Defence and Space Technologies		4.815.646.555.9952.5842.3823.35
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing		2.3-10.73-6.3-18.04-4.97-13.83-8.55
Avantel		3.1-2.890.98-13.9530.43-9.07-5.55
Rossell Techsys		0.66-0.556.744.91158.8411.036.48
DCX Systems		10.1312.1621.51-27.16-17.624.67-8.98
ideaForge Technology		0.572.025.04-10.7327-30.02-19.28
Krishna Defence and Allied Industries		3.1118.8758.2653.04100.1293.6771.29
NIBE		-1.38-4.27-1.69-17.415.13-14.88-9.21
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

About Apsis Aerocom

Apsis Aerocom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/08/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29309KA2022PLC164926 and registration number is 164926. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aerospace & Defense. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Mihir Kumar Pradhan
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Basavaraju Kanakatte Shivakumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Mariyappan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Aniruddh Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Jayanthi Amarnath Bhagath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dayananda Swamy Mallikarjunappa
    Independent Director

Apsis Aerocom News

More Apsis Aerocom News
icon
Market Pulse