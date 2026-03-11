Apsis Aerocom has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Mar 11, 2026 and will close on Mar 13, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹104.00-110.00.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bharat Electronics
|2.07
|5.96
|19.62
|19.4
|70.14
|69.65
|58.32
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|2.24
|-3.08
|-5.92
|-11.35
|18.2
|41.55
|49.91
|Bharat Dynamics
|9.18
|6.49
|-1.14
|-7.5
|21.08
|44.38
|50.37
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|5.95
|-0.14
|4.9
|4.1
|84.62
|80.79
|65.01
|Data Patterns (India)
|7.41
|21.17
|35.33
|34
|111.02
|37.67
|35.45
|Zen Technologies
|6.83
|7.96
|5.05
|-4.35
|20.55
|74.07
|74.75
|MTAR Technologies
|-0.84
|2.03
|62.82
|152.27
|181.41
|29.79
|27.94
|Astra Microwave Products
|4.99
|12.7
|16.33
|-0.03
|61.64
|58.8
|49.07
|Apollo Micro Systems
|1.71
|-10.41
|-5.85
|-23.11
|86.2
|92.57
|81.19
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|-0.6
|-9.45
|14.66
|-10.07
|32.08
|19.38
|11.85
|AXISCADES Technologies
|2.95
|19.14
|13.28
|-4.7
|71.58
|69.68
|98.4
|Paras Defence and Space Technologies
|4.81
|5.64
|6.55
|5.99
|52.58
|42.38
|23.35
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|2.3
|-10.73
|-6.3
|-18.04
|-4.97
|-13.83
|-8.55
|Avantel
|3.1
|-2.89
|0.98
|-13.95
|30.43
|-9.07
|-5.55
|Rossell Techsys
|0.66
|-0.55
|6.74
|4.91
|158.84
|11.03
|6.48
|DCX Systems
|10.13
|12.16
|21.51
|-27.16
|-17.62
|4.67
|-8.98
|ideaForge Technology
|0.57
|2.02
|5.04
|-10.73
|27
|-30.02
|-19.28
|Krishna Defence and Allied Industries
|3.11
|18.87
|58.26
|53.04
|100.12
|93.67
|71.29
|NIBE
|-1.38
|-4.27
|-1.69
|-17.41
|5.13
|-14.88
|-9.21
Apsis Aerocom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/08/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29309KA2022PLC164926 and registration number is 164926. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aerospace & Defense. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.