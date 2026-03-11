Apsis Aerocom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/08/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29309KA2022PLC164926 and registration number is 164926. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aerospace & Defense. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.