April record 79% rise in PE/VC investments: EY

By: |
Mumbai | Published: May 10, 2019 2:18:46 AM

The number of deals announced in April was the highest ever for any month, 36% higher compared to the same period last year and 11% higher compared to March 2019.

Private equity/venture capital (PE/VC) investments reached $4.4 billion in April 2019, 79% higher compared to the figure recorded in the same month last year, on the back of large deals, said an EY monthly deal tracker report.

Exits in April, at $1.6 billion, were on par with the value recorded in April 2018 while open market exits in April 2019 were highest since November 2017 in value terms, the report pointed out.

PE/VC investments in April declined by 41% compared to March 2019. April also recorded the third highest dollar value of deals in the past one year. The number of deals announced in April was the highest ever for any month, 36% higher compared to the same period last year and 11% higher compared to March 2019.

There were 11 large deals (deals worth more than $100 million) aggregating $2.9 billion in April 2019 compared to eight large deals worth $1.9 billion in April 2018. ADIA and NIIF’s $929 million investment in GVK’s airport subsidiary for 49% stake was the largest deal during the month followed by Baring Asia’s acquisition of 30% stake in NIIT Technologies for $381 million, the report indicated.

April recorded 16 exits worth $1.6 billion, almost on par with April 2018. Exits crossed the $1-billion mark for the first time in past six months, after recording the lowest value of exits this year in March 2019.

The largest exits in April saw I Squared Capital selling its stake in Amplus Energy to Petronas for $386 million followed by KKR sale of its 0.54% stake in HDFC for $270 million and GIC’s sale of its 3.8% stake in DLF for $187 million, the report said.

Exits via open market were the highest in April at $715 million followed by exits via strategic sale at $555 million.

