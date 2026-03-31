The Indian financial sector enters a phase of significant regulatory transition starting 1 April 2026, with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) enforcing new protocols for trading and taxation.

Investors are set to see a hike in transaction costs for derivatives, a total overhaul of share buyback taxes, and a restrictive new framework for automated trading. While several major mandates take effect immediately with the new financial year, authorities have granted temporary extensions for rules governing mutual fund liquidity and bank credit to stockbrokers.

Securities Transaction Tax hike for derivatives

Budget 2026 mandates a steep rise in the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) for the futures and options segment starting 1 April 2026. The tax rate on the sale of futures increases from 0.02% to 0.05%, while the rate on option premiums rises from 0.1% to 0.15%. These changes apply to all trades executed on or after the start of the new fiscal year. The move aims to increase the cost of high-frequency speculative trades to protect retail participants from excessive turnover-related losses.

Mandatory Static IP and 2FA for API trading

Retail investors using Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) for automated or algorithmic trading must comply with a new security framework effective 1 April 2026. Brokers will only accept order requests originating from a whitelisted Static IP address registered with the trading application. Furthermore, the previous practice of using long-term refresh tokens for continuous automated sessions ends today. Traders must now perform manual two-factor authentication (2FA) once every 24 hours to keep their trading systems active.

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Share Buybacks: Shift to capital gains tax

The taxation of share buybacks undergoes a total reversal starting 1 April 2026. Previously taxed as “deemed dividends” at the individual’s income tax slab rate, buyback proceeds are now classified as capital gains for the shareholder. Investors will pay 12.5% on Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) above the ₹1.25 lakh threshold or 20% on Short-Term Capital Gains (STCG). While this reduces the tax burden for many retail investors, a new 12% surcharge applies to the additional tax liability of companies conducting these buybacks.

New $100 million cap on bank currency position

The Reserve Bank of India has introduced a strict $100 million limit on the Net Open Position (NOP) for banks in the USD-INR market. This rule, designed to curb speculative bets on the rupee, requires banks to ensure their gross onshore exposure does not exceed this cap at the end of each trading day. While the notification was issued in late March, banks have been given until 10 April 2026 to fully wind down any existing positions that exceed this new limit.

Three-month extension for broker funding norms

The RBI has deferred the implementation of the “Credit Facilities to Capital Market Intermediaries” amendment by three months. Originally slated for 1 April 2026, the rule requiring 100% collateralization for bank loans to brokers will now take effect on 1 July 2026. Once active, this framework will prohibit banks from funding the proprietary trading desks of stockbrokers and will mandate a minimum 40% haircut on any equity shares used as collateral for credit lines.

Mutual Fund intra-day borrowing postponed to July

SEBI has extended the deadline for its new mutual fund borrowing framework from 1 April 2026 to 15 July 2026. Asset Management Companies (AMCs) requested this delay to upgrade internal risk management systems. When implemented, the rules will allow funds to borrow money for intraday liquidity needs, such as meeting heavy redemption pressure, provided the borrowing is backed by confirmed receivables. All costs associated with such intraday borrowing must be borne by the AMC and cannot be charged to the investors of the scheme.