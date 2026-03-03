Here's the live share price of Aprameya Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aprameya Engineering has gained 23.13% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 125.26%.
Aprameya Engineering’s current P/E of 16.56x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aprameya Engineering
|-1.45
|-18.34
|-35.13
|2.00
|137.12
|41.46
|23.13
|Poly Medicure
|2.09
|-17.20
|-31.45
|-36.43
|-35.76
|11.01
|13.00
|Fischer Medical Ventures
|-7.37
|-3.31
|-22.87
|-65.51
|-52.19
|-21.81
|-13.72
|Tarsons Products
|4.45
|-5.13
|-16.42
|-39.09
|-35.71
|-31.59
|-25.04
|Laxmi Dental
|-1.12
|-11.80
|-25.49
|-44.34
|-42.80
|-30.42
|-19.56
|Borosil Scientific
|-2.31
|-8.04
|-16.68
|-29.30
|-15.23
|-13.10
|-8.08
|Vasa Denticity
|-4.51
|-24.55
|-24.17
|-25.90
|-22.48
|26.97
|15.40
|Nureca
|-6.03
|1.84
|-5.85
|12.24
|19.83
|-7.53
|-15.17
|Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories
|-3.89
|-7.53
|-20.83
|-23.59
|122.54
|2.11
|15.45
|QMS Medical Allied Services
|0.94
|-4.39
|-6.57
|-8.48
|-9.43
|-21.86
|-8.33
|Aakaar Medical Technologies
|-5.94
|22.65
|-17.15
|-30.50
|-12.21
|-4.25
|-2.57
|Mohini Health & Hygiene
|0.65
|-2.40
|-11.03
|-25.65
|-36.71
|-7.91
|12.11
|Galaxy Medicare
|-6.86
|-14.66
|-17.68
|-68.23
|-68.23
|-31.76
|-20.49
Over the last one year, Aprameya Engineering has gained 137.12% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-35.76%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-52.19%), Tarsons Products (-35.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Aprameya Engineering has outperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (13.00%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (-13.72%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|217.35
|209.87
|10
|225.72
|218.68
|20
|234.73
|230.51
|50
|264.33
|252.9
|100
|280.96
|257.26
|200
|232.7
|229.65
In the latest quarter, Aprameya Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.77%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Aprameya Engineering fact sheet for more information
Aprameya Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ2021PLC128294 and registration number is 128294. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Medical Equipment & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 135.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aprameya Engineering is ₹214.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aprameya Engineering is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Aprameya Engineering is ₹407.46 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aprameya Engineering are ₹216.00 and ₹197.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aprameya Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aprameya Engineering is ₹360.00 and 52-week low of Aprameya Engineering is ₹86.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aprameya Engineering has shown returns of 8.24% over the past day, -22.13% for the past month, -34.86% over 3 months, 125.26% over 1 year, 41.46% across 3 years, and 23.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aprameya Engineering are 16.56 and 5.74 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.