Ever applied for an IPO (initial public offering) and wondered who tracks your shares behind the scenes? Often, it is a registrar.

One such firm, KFin Technologies, is in the spotlight today, October 27. Global investment bank Jefferies has a ‘Buy’ rating on it. Its target price is Rs 1,120. This indicates about 35% upside from the current market price.

KFin Tech: Understanding the business model?

KFin is a registrar and transfer agent (RTA). Think of it as a giant record keeper. It tracks who owns which mutual fund units and company shares. Every buy, sale or redemption leaves a footprint in its system.

What is driving this optimism in this financial services company? Let’s take a look –

Jefferies on KFin Tech: September quarter earnings beat expectations

KFin Technologies reported better-than-expected operating performance in Q2FY27.

According to the global investment bank Jefferies report, “Sep’26 qtr. EBITDA was 4% ahead of JEFe”, mainly because revenue from mutual fund registrar and transfer agent services and issuer solutions exceeded expectations.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 161 crore, up 18.7% year-on-year. Revenue from operations increased 29.9% to Rs 401.8 crore. Net profit rose 7.5% to Rs 100.3 crore compared with the corresponding quarter last year.

Jefferies on KFin Tech: Mutual fund services provide a boost

One important driver was KFin Technologies’ mutual fund registrar and transfer agent (RTA) business. This segment handles investor records, transactions and other administrative work for mutual funds.

As per the brokerage report, “The MF RTA yield of 3.2bps was higher than Jun’26 qtr.” The report attributed this improvement to a greater share of equity assets under management (AUM), which increased to 58% from 56.8% in the previous quarter.

The report also added, “The brokerage report noted that “Ascent’s AAUM growth, though, was slower at 4.7% q-q vs 10.7% last qtr.”

KFin Tech Q2FY26: International business grows as margins improve in September quarter

According to the company’s financial results, revenue from international and other investor solutions increased 157.9% year-on-year. Excluding Ascent Fund Services, growth in this category stood at 20.9%.

The company also reported a 31.3% increase in revenue from Ascent Fund Services. Its non-domestic mutual fund revenue share reached 42.1%.

Ascent Fund Services recorded a 16.9% quarter-on-quarter increase in EBITDA. Its margin improved to 7% from 6.3% in the previous quarter.

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KFin Technologies’ net profit increased 33.4% quarter-on-quarter, while revenue rose 12.5%. Its EBITDA margin expanded to 40.05% from 34.2%.

KFin Technologies share price

The share price of KFin Technologies is currently trading up nearly 4% in the intraday trading session today.

It has declined 26% over the past year and 19% so far in 2026. The stock’s 52-week high stands at Rs 1,215, while its low is Rs 784.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.