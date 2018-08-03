Apple’s journey from $1 billion to $1 trillion stock market value as iPhone maker becomes trillion dollar firm

Apple at trillion dollar stock market: Apple hit a stock market value of trillion for the first time ever on Thursday. (Image: Reuters)

Apple at trillion dollar stock market value: Apple, the 42-year-old California-headquartered technology firm, hit the much-anticipated mark of $1 trillion in stock market value for the first time on Thursday and became the first company of the United States to achieve the remarkable feat. Other than Apple, a Chinese state-owned firm PetroChina breached a market capitalisation of about $1.1 trillion upon its IPO (initial public offering) in 2007. According to a Reuters report, PetroChina commands a stock market value of about $200 billion. With the latest data available on Nasdaq, the tech-heavy stock index, Apple holds a stock market value of $1,019,350,469,820 or $1.01 trillion as on Thursday, 2 August 2018.

Apple’s journey from $1 billion to $1 trillion stock market value: Highlights

Apple achieved a stock market value of $1 billion in December 1980 after its shares got listed on 12 December 1980 following the IPO. To reach a milestone of $100 billion in market cap, Apple took more than 26 years. In May 2007, Apple crossed a stock market value of $100 billion for the first time ahead of the first iPhone launch in June 2007. From a stock market value of $100 billion, Apple didn’t look back as the Silicon Valley-based tech giant amassed as much as $900 billion in 11 years to become the United States’ first company to have a stock market value of $1 trillion or $1,000 billion.

Timeline of Apple’s stock market value

August 2018: $1 trillion

November 2017: $900 billion

May 2017: $800 billion

November 2014: $700 billion

April 2012: $600 billion

February 2012: $500 billion

January 2012: $400 billion

January 2011: $300 billion

March 2010: $200 billion

May 2007: $100 billion

December 1980: $1 billion

Apple shares rallied 3.41% to $208.38 before concluding up 2.9% at $207.39 on Thursday. Following the massive spike in the share prices, Apple hit a stock market value of $1.006 trillion at the intraday all-time high stock price on Nasdaq. Apple shares have been surging continuously since Tuesday this week when the iPhone-maker April-June quarter results beat analyst expectations. From Tuesday to Thursday, it was Apple stock’s best two-day run since April 2014, Reuters said in a report.