scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Apple’s high interest savings account for Apple Card users; 10x national average in interest

Apple and Goldman Sachs come together to debut a new savings account for Apple Card users, offering 4.15% in interest.

Written by FE Business
apple savings account
The maximum deposit in an Apple savings account will be $250,000.

Apple has taken a step forward in the financial services industry by partnering with Goldman Sachs Group to introduce a new high-yield savings account. The savings account will be available for Apple Card users in the USA who can earn an annual yield of 4.15%, which is more than 10 times the national average. This offering has been long-awaited and has no fees, minimum deposit, or balance requirements. Users can easily set up the account within the Wallet app.

Also Read

The maximum balance allowed for the account is $250,000, which is also the maximum amount insured by the FDIC. Bank account holders in the United States of America, on average, earn only 0.37% on bank savings, and as a result, small and regional banks are offering promotions such as cash bonuses for new accounts and higher interest rates to attract customers. Goldman Sachs’ other partnership Marcus offers customers a 3.9% interest rate on their savings accounts.

Apple had announced the launch of its new savings account in October 2022 as part of its financial offerings aimed at generating revenue from services and increasing customer loyalty. Services accounted for 20% of the company’s revenue last year, an 8% increase since 2012. In addition to the savings account, the tech giant also introduced a “Buy Now Pay Later” service in March, which had been long-awaited. These features allowed customers to divide expenses into four separate payments with no additional costs, fees or interests.

Also Read

Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, explained that the savings account is designed to help users get more value out of their Daily Cash Apple Card benefit while making it easier for them to save money every day. Bailey added, “Our goal is to develop tools that assist users in leading healthier financial lives, and integrating Savings into the Apple Card in Wallet enables them to spend, send, and save Daily Cash directly and seamlessly – all from one place.”

More Stories on
Apple Inc
Goldman Sachs

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 18-04-2023 at 12:43 IST

Stock Market