Apple stock price journey: From listing to $3 trillion market cap; stock multiplies over 1200 times 

Apple stock price has created massive shareholder value over its life, rising from a mere $22 per share at listing in 1980, to becoming the United States’ first ever $1-trillion m-cap company in August 2018, to $2 trillion in August 2020, to $3 trillion in June 2022. From launching various categories of products that drove its stock price over the roof, and becoming the tech sensation among every age group, Apple stock has multiplied over 1,200 times, with the stock now ruling at nearly its all-time highs. As of today, Apple’s market capitalisation stands at over $2.9 trillion. In December 1980, Apple went public with its initial public offering, setting its stock price at $22 per share. Despite facing challenges in the early years, including the departure of Steve Jobs in 1985, Apple’s stock showed resilience.

Throughout the 1990s, Apple experienced a period of lackluster performance, with its stock price hovering below its IPO price for over a decade. However, everything changed with the return of Steve Jobs in 1997. Under Jobs’ leadership, Apple’s stock started to regain momentum.

In 2001, Apple introduced the revolutionary iPod, a portable music player that transformed the way people listened to music. This product, coupled with the launch of iTunes, catapulted Apple’s stock to new heights. By 2005, Apple’s stock price exceeded $50 (pre-split) per share. The turning point came in 2007 with the introduction of the iconic iPhone. The iPhone’s success was unparalleled, driving Apple’s stock price to remarkable levels. By 2010, Apple’s stock price reached the $300 (pre-split) milestone, marking a significant milestone for the company.

Apple’s expansion into new product categories further fueled its stock price growth. The introduction of the iPad in 2010 created a new market segment, while the Apple Watch solidified its presence in wearable technology. These ventures, along with continued innovation, contributed to Apple’s soaring stock price. On August 2, 2018, Apple achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first publicly traded US company to reach a market capitalization of $1 trillion. This remarkable achievement reflected the unwavering investor confidence in Apple’s growth potential and its ability to capture the market’s imagination.

In recent years, Apple’s stock price has continued its upward trajectory. Throughout its stock price journey, Apple experienced periods of poor returns, particularly in the 1990s. However, the company’s ability to innovate, reinvigorate its product lineup, and capture consumer demand propelled its stock price to extraordinary levels. Apple share price is at $189, as of the last close.