  • MORE MARKET STATS

Apple shares rise on report of 2024 car rollout plan

By: |
December 22, 2020 7:37 PM

Central to the Apple's strategy is a new battery design that could "radically" reduce the cost of batteries and increase the vehicle's range, Reuters reported.

Apple shares rise on report of 2024 car rollout planThe company's shares rose 2.9% to $131.9, on track to add more than $62 billion to its market valuation if current gains hold through Tuesday's trading session.

Shares of Apple Inc rose 3% in pre-market trading on Tuesday, a day after Reuters exclusively reported that the iPhone maker is aiming to produce a passenger vehicle by 2024 with its own battery technology.

Central to the company’s strategy is a new battery design that could “radically” reduce the cost of batteries and increase the vehicle’s range, Reuters reported.

Related News

“If Apple has achieved a battery breakthrough, this could serve as a driver to finally move forward with production given battery costs are one of the main obstacles to mass adoption of EVs,” Evercore analyst Amit Daryanani wrote.

The company’s shares rose 2.9% to $131.9, on track to add more than $62 billion to its market valuation if current gains hold through Tuesday’s trading session.

It remains unclear who would assemble an Apple-branded car, but sources have said they expect the company to rely on a manufacturing partner to build vehicles.

“It is clear to us that Apple has ambitions in the transportation space, which could result in meaningful revenue for the company, the emergence of Tesla’s first true competitor, and further evidence that traditional auto is in a tight spot, absent any partnership with a tech giant,” wrote Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Apple shares rise on report of 2024 car rollout plan
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat accounts of 19 entities to recover penalty amount
2Reliance Capital gets 10 more bids for subsidiaries
3Sebi plans to rope in agency to conduct risk assessment of IT infra