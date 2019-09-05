Apple seeks to raise $7 billion in return to bond market

Apple declined to comment.

Apple Inc is looking to raise $7 billion through a sale of bonds set to price later on Wednesday, IFR reported, the company’s first such issue since November 2017.

Regulatory filings from earlier in the day showed the company would offer notes maturing over the next three to 30 years and would use the proceeds for share repurchases, dividend payment, capital expenditures, acquisitions and repayment of debt.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are acting as bookrunners on the senior unsecured deal. Apple declined to comment.