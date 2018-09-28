Apple retailer Infibeam share price plunges 54% ahead of AGM; volumes surge

Infibeam Avenues’ shares opened nearly 4% down at Rs 190 against the previous close of Rs 197.55, but soon plunged to a 52-week low of Rs 91 on BSE.

Infibeam Avenues share price: Ahead of its AGM tomorrow, shares of Apple products retailer Infibeam Avenues tumbled 55% in the morning trade, even as the shares recorded a massive surge in volumes. According to details available in NSE, 5.15 crore Infibeam Avenues shares changed hands in the morning. Interestingly, Infibeam Avenues’ shares opened nearly 4% down at Rs 190 against the previous close of Rs 197.55, but soon plunged to a 52-week low of Rs 91 on BSE.

The 8th annual general meeting of the e-commerce conglomerate is scheduled for tomorrow. Infibeam Avenues is primarily engaged in providing software development services, maintenance, web development, e-commerce and other ancillary services. Reacting the the sudden dip in share price, Infibeam Avenues said that all the material information, that have a bearing on the operation/performance which include all price sensitive information under have always been disclosed by the Company within the stipulated time.

“Further, the Company has always provided timely clarification / information sought by the Stock Exchanges. There is no pending information or announcement from the Company which may have a bearing on the price behaviour in the scrip,” the firm said in a voluntary disclosure with the exchanges.

In the latest quarter ended June-18, Infibeam Avenues Ltd reported standalone loss of Rs 13.88 crore, even as revenues saw a 27% rise to Rs 27% on the back of higher volumes. “We have started FY19 strong footing with company gaining new levels of scale by focusing on increased transaction processing volumes” Vishal Mehta, managing director, Infibeam Avenues Ltd said. Earlier last week, shares of Dewan Housing Finance assumed focus even as shares plunged more than 41% to Rs 351.60 on September 21 from Rs 610.60 on September 19.