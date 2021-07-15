Apple finally bought over $2 billion in Bitcoin? Here’s what Bitcoiners are saying

Apple would be the second-biggest public holder of Bitcoin if the alleged rumour turned out to be true. (Image: Reuters)

Apple certainly has a thing for cryptocurrencies now. Its co-founder Steve Wozniak is already quite a Bitcoin fanboy. Moreover, the company had in May this year floated a job vacancy to hire a business development manager to lead its ‘alternative payments partnerships’ with experience in alternative payment providers including cryptocurrency. Now the rumour mill recently on Twitter was churning Apple’s alleged purchase of Bitcoins worth billions of dollars. The microblogging platform was heated up this week over tweets around Apple’s possible announcement ahead about the mega purchase. One of them was from the crypto news portal ChainLeak’s founder Joshuwa Roomsburg. “Rumor has it, #Apple will make an announcement today that they have purchased $2.5B in #Bitcoin.”

GalaxyTrading was another Twitter account firing up the rumour of over $2 billion Bitcoin purchase by iPhone maker.

Also read: Central banks say cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, others will not displace gold as a safe haven

However, Apple has not put out any official comment to refute or agree with the claim. Nonetheless, the market seemed to have taken the news with a pinch of salt as Bitcoin’s price continued to dip without even any momentary spurt. Bitcoin was trading at a little over $34,000 mark on Monday when the tweets went out and slipped below the $31,000-mark on Wednesday morning, according to CoinMarketCap. Bitcoiners had in fact outright debunked the rumour.

Apple just bought $2,5 billion worth of Bitcoin!!! — The Moon (@TheMoonCarl) July 13, 2021

The rumor of Apple purchasing 2.5 billion dollars of #Bitcoin… is only that. A rumor. — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) July 13, 2021

David Gokhshtein is the founder of New York-based crypto news portal Gokhshtein Media and CEO of blockchain network solutions provider PAC Protocol. The biggest public companies in terms of their Bitcoin holdings, as per data from BitcoinTreasuries.org, were MicroStrategy (105,085 BTC worth $3.3 billion) followed by Tesla (42,902 BTC for $1.3 billion), Galaxy Digital Holdings (16,400 BTC worth $521 million), Voyager Digital (12,260 BTC worth $389 million), and Square (8,027 BTC for $255 million). If the alleged rumour does turn out to be true, then Apple would be the second-biggest public holder of Bitcoin.