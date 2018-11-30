App to help poultry farmers grow biz with intelligent data

By: | Published: November 30, 2018 3:01 AM

US-based Cargill is developing farmer-friendly apps which can digitise manual inputs of farm statistics on a real-time basis.

According to Robert Schubert, managing director, Cargill Premix and Nutrition, India, the app called 'Enteligen' aims to transform the way its customers manage their farms.

US-based Cargill is developing farmer-friendly apps which can digitise manual inputs of farm statistics on a real-time basis. In its first project in the country, Cargill is taking up pilot tests in association with two poultry companies for providing an intelligent data management system for poultry farmers.

According to Robert Schubert, managing director, Cargill Premix and Nutrition, India, the app called ‘Enteligen’ aims to transform the way its customers manage their farms. “It is a new digital platform that unleashes the power of data and insights to help farmers improve their operations. We are in talks with the producers for taking up a pilot to understand the needs of the poultry farmers right from knowing the weight of chicks, feed, disease prevalence, temperature control, among others,’’ he said.

Also read| Yes Bank share price dives 9% on ratings downgrade, but soon recovers 13% from day’s low

The pilot is expected to be completed in the next five to six months. “We are looking to technology to unlock insights that will help our customers grow, and more efficiently and sustainably manage farm business,’’ he said, adding the first phase was to digitalise manual inputs to make real time data. Factors such as harvest conditions, storage, and processing can greatly impact the nutrient levels and digestibility of feed ingredients, yet you need exact nutritional values for your animals to ensure maximum performance and profitability.

‘Enteligen’ helps in data collection, management and analysis platform combines this disparate information from multiple software programs into one comprehensive system, allowing customers to make precise decisions on feed and farm management practices. The app can be used for dairy, swine an poultry farmers to streamline their operations, make critical decisions and manage the short-term while planning for the long-term sustainability of their dairy operation.

The company uses best-in-class modelling and business scenario planning tools such as the Max system for broilers and TechBro Flex which are helpful tools because only 3% of the poultry population qualify as breeding stock. The tendency is to look at nutritional solutions. On the premix and nutrition business in India, he said 15% growth was expected and that his vertical contributed about 10% of its overall businesses.  “India can become one of the top five feed producers for dairy and poultry by 2025,’’ Robert Schubert said.

