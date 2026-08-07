Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. Share Price

NSE
BSE

APOORVA LEASING FINANCE & INVESTMENT CO.

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹29.10 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.10₹29.10
₹29.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.91₹42.25
₹29.10
Open Price
₹29.10
Prev. Close
₹29.10
Volume
1

Source: Dion Global

Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co.		-3.32-16.71-16.86-11.33-19.618.8413.35
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. has declined 19.61% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
531.7530.04
1031.1830.75
2032.5431.51
5033.1132.71
10034.5833.65
20034.5834.44

Source: Dion Global

Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 47.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 17, 2026, 08:29 PM IST ISTApoorva Leasing Fin. - Functional Website Undertaking In Terms Of Regulation 46 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Jul 13, 2026, 03:57 AM IST ISTApoorva Leasing Fin. - Non Applicability Of Reg. 32 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015
Jul 13, 2026, 03:43 AM IST ISTApoorva Leasing Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTApoorva Leasing Fin. - Results- Financial Results For 31-03-2026
May 30, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTApoorva Leasing Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held To Consider The Audited Standalone And Consoli

Source: Dion Global

About Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co.

Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1983PLC016713 and registration number is 016713. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Atul Singh Tyagi
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Anupama Singh Tyagi
    Director
  • Mr. Antriksh Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Akhil Kumar Upadhyay
    Director
  • Mr. Vasu Gambhir
    Director
  • Ms. Sanjay Kumar
    Director

FAQs on Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. Share Price

What is the share price of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. is ₹29.10 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co.?

The Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co.?

The market cap of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. is ₹58.13 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co.?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. are ₹29.10 and ₹29.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. is ₹42.25 and 52-week low of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. is ₹27.91 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. performed historically in terms of returns?

The Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -16.71% for the past month, -16.86% over 3 months, -19.61% over 1 year, 8.84% across 3 years, and 13.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co.?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. are 180.75 and 0.39 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. News

More Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. News
Market Pulse