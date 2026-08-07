Here's the live share price of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co.
|-3.32
|-16.71
|-16.86
|-11.33
|-19.61
|8.84
|13.35
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. has declined 19.61% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|31.75
|30.04
|10
|31.18
|30.75
|20
|32.54
|31.51
|50
|33.11
|32.71
|100
|34.58
|33.65
|200
|34.58
|34.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 47.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 17, 2026, 08:29 PM IST IST
|Apoorva Leasing Fin. - Functional Website Undertaking In Terms Of Regulation 46 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 13, 2026, 03:57 AM IST IST
|Apoorva Leasing Fin. - Non Applicability Of Reg. 32 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 13, 2026, 03:43 AM IST IST
|Apoorva Leasing Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|Apoorva Leasing Fin. - Results- Financial Results For 31-03-2026
|May 30, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|Apoorva Leasing Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held To Consider The Audited Standalone And Consoli
Source: Dion Global
Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1983PLC016713 and registration number is 016713. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. is ₹29.10 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. is ₹58.13 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. are ₹29.10 and ₹29.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. is ₹42.25 and 52-week low of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. is ₹27.91 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -16.71% for the past month, -16.86% over 3 months, -19.61% over 1 year, 8.84% across 3 years, and 13.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. are 180.75 and 0.39 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global