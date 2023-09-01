Follow Us

Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. Ltd. Share Price

APOORVA LEASING FINANCE & INVESTMENT CO. LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹21.80 Closed
-1.98-0.44
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.80₹21.80
₹21.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.10₹48.20
₹21.80
Open Price
₹21.80
Prev. Close
₹22.24
Volume
102

Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.8
  • R221.8
  • R321.8
  • Pivot
    21.8
  • S121.8
  • S221.8
  • S321.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 544.8322.43
  • 1044.5322.47
  • 2044.1522.23
  • 5041.9821.92
  • 10041.9923.11
  • 20041.7626.62

Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.92-3.4118.0358.20-48.7156.05490.79
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. Ltd. Share Holdings

Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. Ltd.

Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1983PLC016713 and registration number is 016713. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Atul Singh Tyagi
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Anupama Singh Tyagi
    Director
  • Mr. Antriksh Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Akhil Kumar Upadhyay
    Director
  • Mr. Vasu Gambhir
    Director
  • Ms. Sanjay Kumar
    Director

FAQs on Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. Ltd.?

The market cap of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. Ltd. is ₹43.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. Ltd. is 19.68 and PB ratio of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. Ltd. is 0.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. Ltd. is ₹21.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. Ltd. is ₹48.20 and 52-week low of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. Ltd. is ₹13.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

