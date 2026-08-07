What is the share price of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. is ₹29.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co.? The Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co.? The market cap of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. is ₹58.13 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co.? Today’s highest and lowest price of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. are ₹29.10 and ₹29.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co.? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. is ₹42.25 and 52-week low of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. is ₹27.91 as on .

How has the Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. performed historically in terms of returns? The Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -16.71% for the past month, -16.86% over 3 months, -19.61% over 1 year, 8.84% across 3 years, and 13.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co.? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. are 180.75 and 0.39 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global