Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.92
|-3.41
|18.03
|58.20
|-48.71
|56.05
|490.79
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1983PLC016713 and registration number is 016713. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. Ltd. is ₹43.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. Ltd. is 19.68 and PB ratio of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. Ltd. is 0.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. Ltd. is ₹21.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. Ltd. is ₹48.20 and 52-week low of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co. Ltd. is ₹13.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.