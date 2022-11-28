Apollo Tyres, Honda Power among 137 BSE stocks to hit 52-week highs, 26 fall to 52-week lows

Indian benchmark indices were trading with gains on Monday. The BSE Sensex gained over 275 points or 0.4% to trade at 62,572.The NSE Nifty is trading at 18,578, up 0.36% after opening in the red. All of NSE Nifty’s sectoral indices shifted between gains and losses. Nifty Oil & Gas surged 2% in trade today, with Hindustan Petroleum, BPCL, and IOC leading the index’s gains while Nifty Metal fell 1% intraday. Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, TCS, Infosys and ICICI Bank are among the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

Reliance Industries, BPCL, Hero MotoCo, Asian Paint and Bajaj Auto are among the top gainers intraday, with BPCL up 3.6%. JSW Steel, Hindalco, Apollo Hospitals, Tata Steel and Coal India are the laggards, with JSW Steel down 2.13% and Hindalco down 1.8%.

BSE Highs and Lows

On the BSE Sensex, 137 stocks rose to hit fresh 52 week highs. Bharat Agri Fert & Realty, Apollo Tyres, Concord Control Systems, West Leisure Resorts, CEAT, Escorts, Cummins India, Honda India Power Products, Kalpataru Power Transmission, IRCON International, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Lumax Industries, Power Mech Projects and many others were among those to hit these highs.

On the flip side, 26 stocks fell to their 52 week lows. ICDS, Nureca, Franklin Industries, Dhruv Wellness, Sportking India, Vinny Overseas, Future Lifestyle Fashions were among these scrips.

NSE Highs and Lows

On the NSE Nifty, 83 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Archean Chemical Industries, Apollo Tyres, BHEL, Bikaji Foods International, Cummins India, Hudco, IDFC Limited, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Welspun Enterprises among others.

Alternatively, 26 stocks including Maharashtra Seamless, Electrotherm (India), Sheetal Cool Products, Zim Laboratories, Nureca among others were the stocks at 52 week lows.

Volume Toppers and Gainers

Welspun Investments and Commercials, Times Guaranty, JBF Industries, Rane Holdings, Uma Exports are the top volume gainers of the day on NSE. HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, TechM are among the volume toppers on the BSE Sensex-30 index.