Apollo Tyres, Dr Reddy’s, HAL among 66 NSE stocks to hit 52-week highs; 2 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty traded higher on Thursday, recouping their losses from Wednesday’s session. Nifty 50 was higher by 0.4%,regaining the 18,100 mark at 18,165 while Sensex added 250 points at 61,444. The broader markets traded in the green as Nifty Next 50 gained 0.61%. Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 added 0.49% and 0.62% respectively. Nifty Microcap outperformed, adding 1.24% in gains. Sectorally, most indices traded higher, however Nifty Realty and Nifty FMCG fell up to 0.34%. Nifty Metal, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty PSU Bank clocked gains. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Adani Enterprises and SBI are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top winners are Adani Enterprises, SBI Life, Bajaj Finance, BPCL, Asian Paints, with Adani Enterprises up 3.53%. The biggest laggards are Power Grid, Tata Consumer, ICICI Bank, ONGC, IndusInd Bank, With Power Grid down 1.71%.

Price band hitters

On the NSE Nifty, 60 stocks hit their upper price band. Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Mizra International, Brightcom Group, Sanghi Industries, RattanIndia were among the scrips. 17 stocks hit their lower price band including IndoStar Capital Finance, Osia Hyper Retail, Axita Cotton, Focus Lighting and Fixtures, Kohinoor Foods. 9 scrips hit both bands.

Stocks at 52 week highs and lows

On the NSE Nifty, 66 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Indiamart, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Oracle Financial Services Software, ABB India, Siemens, GRP, Hindustan Aeronautics, Apar Industries, Power Mech Projects, Ganesha Ecosphere, Bharat Dynamics, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Cigniti Technologies, Surya Roshni, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Gravita India, Wonderla Holidays, Fusion Microfinance, Action Construction Equipment, Sanghvi Movers, VA Tech Wabag, Magadh Sugar & Energy, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals, Hardwyn India, Apollo Tyres, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services and Ramkrishna Forgings among others.

Alternatively, 2 stocks including V-Mart Retail and Virinchi are at 52 week lows.

Volume Gainers

Consolidated Finvest & Holdings, Raj Rayon Industries, Bajaj Consumer Care, Malu Paper Mills, Mirza International, Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Limited, BEML, Apollo Micro Systems are among the volume gainers on the NSE index.