Apollo Tyres, Bharti Airtel among 130 BSE stocks to hit 52-week highs, 18 fall to 52-week lows

Indian benchmark indices were trading in the green after touching fresh record highs on Thursday. The BSE Sensex gained over 240 points or 0.37% to trade at 63,339.88. The NSE Nifty is trading at 18,833, up 0.4%. Sectorally, Nifty IT is up 2.58% with constituents TechM, Coforge, Persistent Systems and L&T Technology Services leading the gains. TCS, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank are among the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, IT stocks are the top gainers so far. TechM, Wipro, Infosys, HCL Tech and Hindalco are the winners, with Hindalco up almost 3%. The biggest laggards are Bajaj Auto, Hindustan Unilever, UPL, Eicher Motors and Cipla. Bajaj Auto is trading 1.62% down.

BSE Highs and Lows

On the BSE Sensex, 130 stocks rose to hit fresh 52 week highs. Suzlon Energy, Tiger Logistics (India), Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Raymond, Refex Industries, RTS Power Corporation, Medico Remedies, MPS, Karnataka Bank, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Lemon Tree Hotels, JK Lakshmi Cement, Indus Finance, Honda India Power Products, Hindustan Foods, Kaycee Industries, Bharti Agri Fert & Realty, Apollo Tyres, Bharti Airtel and many others were among those to hit these highs.

On the flip side, 18 stocks fell to their 52 week lows. Pace E-Commerce Ventures, Nureca, Vedant Asset, Enbee Trade and Finance, Atlas Jewellery India, Hester Biosciences, Kiduja India, WinPro Industries were among these scrips.

NSE Highs and Lows

On the NSE Nifty, 65 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Apollo Tyres, Arrow Greentech, Brand Concepts, Cochin Shipyard, Cummins India, DFM Foods, DCB Bank, Escorts Kubota, Hindustan Foods, HPL Electric & Power, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts are among others.

Alternatively, 19 stocks including Equippp Social Impact Technologies, Hester Biosciences, Medplus Health Services, N. B. I. Industrial Finance Company, Rudrabhishek Enterprises, Zim Laboratories among others were the stocks at 52 week lows.

Volume Toppers and Gainers

Hatsun Agro Product, Shilpa Medicare, Chemplast Sanmar, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Network18 Media & Investments, Gujarat Ambuja Exports are the top volume gainers of the day on NSE. TCS, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Wipro and TechM were among the volume toppers on the BSE Sensex-30 index.