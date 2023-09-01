Follow Us

APOLLO SINDOORI HOTELS LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,765.10 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,765.10₹1,765.10
₹1,765.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹836.15₹1,827.00
₹1,765.10
Open Price
₹1,765.10
Prev. Close
₹1,765.10
Volume
2,028

Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,765.1
  • R21,765.1
  • R31,765.1
  • Pivot
    1,765.1
  • S11,765.1
  • S21,765.1
  • S31,765.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,536.451,723.19
  • 101,538.041,645.3
  • 201,380.51,550.71
  • 501,0601,448.57
  • 100844.411,382.16
  • 200810.121,288.91

Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.3329.0829.1468.7697.10205.06151.98
8.237.017.2234.6843.96324.36220.88
4.323.192.9614.26-18.1817.7565.78
15.7529.8025.9870.3770.58212.7655.72
7.522.5016.5749.0748.34162.00242.40
3.4812.0324.7548.3566.54241.9285.38
1.4611.8014.6437.1251.22285.8939.87
-1.0317.1031.1645.3650.84228.64139.39
0.5911.3119.2320.73-2.0659.89-1.37
0.09-0.1214.18-1.56-38.7019.4219.42
9.10-0.11-1.6115.5735.42305.02109.94
3.87-0.490.3525.9014.1694.2612.19
2.40-15.190.5522.5536.6663.9618.30
33.7030.8258.7079.8083.42257.844.89
25.6356.8542.8249.725.7214.32-80.42
4.50-4.00-11.220.45-1.96541.03105.61
6.88-14.12-4.8433.9436.68311.57107.01
-5.38-12.41-4.2663.48112.11507.47188.64
4.43-2.080.7919.9510.5593.9485.51
0.290.26-9.62115.3872.76151.05-33.02

Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd. Share Holdings

Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd.

Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/11/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300TN1998PLC041360 and registration number is 041360. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 199.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. G Venkatraman
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Sucharitha Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. C Natarajan
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Sindoori Reddy
    Director
  • Mr. George Eapen
    Director
  • Mr. P Vijayakumar Reddy
    Director
  • Mr. Suresh R Madhok
    Director
  • Mrs. Suneeta Reddy
    Director

FAQs on Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd.?

The market cap of Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd. is ₹459.00 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd. is 39.8 and PB ratio of Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd. is 6.61 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd. is ₹1,765.10 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd. is ₹1,827.00 and 52-week low of Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd. is ₹836.15 as on Aug 31, 2023.

