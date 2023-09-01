Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/11/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300TN1998PLC041360 and registration number is 041360. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 199.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd. is ₹459.00 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd. is 39.8 and PB ratio of Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd. is 6.61 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd. is ₹1,765.10 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd. is ₹1,827.00 and 52-week low of Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd. is ₹836.15 as on Aug 31, 2023.