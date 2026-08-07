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Apollo Sindoori Hotels Share Price

NSE
BSE

APOLLO SINDOORI HOTELS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Hospitality
Theme
Restaurant

Here's the live share price of Apollo Sindoori Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,209.20 Closed
-2.77₹ -34.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Apollo Sindoori Hotels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,204.00₹1,243.00
₹1,209.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹950.00₹1,491.20
₹1,209.20
Open Price
₹1,240.20
Prev. Close
₹1,243.60
Volume
719

Source: Dion Global

Apollo Sindoori Hotels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Apollo Sindoori Hotels		0.77-0.952.75-1.92-8.73-3.759.15
Indian Hotels Company		-1.02-2.009.255.18-1.5222.8439.37
ITC Hotels		5.10-8.642.69-9.33-27.29-0.23-0.14
Jubilant Foodworks		11.016.931.57-11.28-23.47-1.79-8.07
EIH		-6.25-9.02-8.48-10.63-14.7113.4623.50
Chalet Hotels		5.955.128.66-0.88-2.0121.9338.38
Travel Food Services		9.656.6714.2723.7630.489.955.86
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		4.736.2223.1116.9820.695.953.53
Devyani International		18.0015.7813.322.10-15.79-10.871.76
Ventive Hospitality		-3.95-4.21-8.36-22.95-19.68-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		17.3017.1418.7413.81-13.03-13.962.74
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.56-7.97-8.87-14.44-22.965.2422.28
Sapphire Foods India		21.1318.7119.274.82-29.36-6.81-1.54
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.4430.4640.2945.7816.12-7.54-11.58
Valor Estate		4.013.99-16.41-5.59-35.336.1837.58
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.486.2225.9025.9025.907.984.71
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.15-0.1518.2429.2726.1823.3212.92
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.15-1.47-5.09-25.23-34.46-11.732.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.25-1.79-8.48-21.82-29.72-21.42-13.46
Samhi Hotels		-2.890.5210.292.46-21.006.794.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Apollo Sindoori Hotels has declined 8.73% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-1.52%), ITC Hotels (-27.29%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.47%). From a 5 year perspective, Apollo Sindoori Hotels has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (39.37%) and ITC Hotels (-0.14%).

Apollo Sindoori Hotels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Apollo Sindoori Hotels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,207.461,202.55
101,199.741,205.83
201,218.21,216.08
501,249.871,222.17
1001,178.291,217.7
2001,225.81,242.11

Source: Dion Global

Apollo Sindoori Hotels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Apollo Sindoori Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Apollo Sindoori Hotels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Apollo Sindoori Hotels fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Apollo Sindoori Hotels

Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/11/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300TN1998PLC041360 and registration number is 041360. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 354.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Madura Ganesh
    Chairperson
  • Mrs. Sucharitha Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sindoori Reddy
    Director
  • Mr. Vishwajit Reddy Konda
    Director
  • Mr. L Lakshminarayana Reddy
    Director
  • Ms. A Nivruti
    Director
  • Mr. P Vijayakumar Reddy
    Director

FAQs on Apollo Sindoori Hotels Share Price

What is the share price of Apollo Sindoori Hotels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apollo Sindoori Hotels is ₹1,209.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Apollo Sindoori Hotels?

The Apollo Sindoori Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Apollo Sindoori Hotels?

The market cap of Apollo Sindoori Hotels is ₹314.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Apollo Sindoori Hotels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Apollo Sindoori Hotels are ₹1,243.00 and ₹1,204.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Apollo Sindoori Hotels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apollo Sindoori Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apollo Sindoori Hotels is ₹1,491.20 and 52-week low of Apollo Sindoori Hotels is ₹950.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Apollo Sindoori Hotels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Apollo Sindoori Hotels has shown returns of -2.77% over the past day, -0.95% for the past month, 2.75% over 3 months, -8.73% over 1 year, -3.75% across 3 years, and 9.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Apollo Sindoori Hotels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Apollo Sindoori Hotels are 29.94 and 2.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.25 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Apollo Sindoori Hotels News

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