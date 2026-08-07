Here's the live share price of Apollo Sindoori Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Apollo Sindoori Hotels
|0.77
|-0.95
|2.75
|-1.92
|-8.73
|-3.75
|9.15
|Indian Hotels Company
|-1.02
|-2.00
|9.25
|5.18
|-1.52
|22.84
|39.37
|ITC Hotels
|5.10
|-8.64
|2.69
|-9.33
|-27.29
|-0.23
|-0.14
|Jubilant Foodworks
|11.01
|6.93
|1.57
|-11.28
|-23.47
|-1.79
|-8.07
|EIH
|-6.25
|-9.02
|-8.48
|-10.63
|-14.71
|13.46
|23.50
|Chalet Hotels
|5.95
|5.12
|8.66
|-0.88
|-2.01
|21.93
|38.38
|Travel Food Services
|9.65
|6.67
|14.27
|23.76
|30.48
|9.95
|5.86
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|4.73
|6.22
|23.11
|16.98
|20.69
|5.95
|3.53
|Devyani International
|18.00
|15.78
|13.32
|2.10
|-15.79
|-10.87
|1.76
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.95
|-4.21
|-8.36
|-22.95
|-19.68
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|17.30
|17.14
|18.74
|13.81
|-13.03
|-13.96
|2.74
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.56
|-7.97
|-8.87
|-14.44
|-22.96
|5.24
|22.28
|Sapphire Foods India
|21.13
|18.71
|19.27
|4.82
|-29.36
|-6.81
|-1.54
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.44
|30.46
|40.29
|45.78
|16.12
|-7.54
|-11.58
|Valor Estate
|4.01
|3.99
|-16.41
|-5.59
|-35.33
|6.18
|37.58
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.48
|6.22
|25.90
|25.90
|25.90
|7.98
|4.71
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.15
|-0.15
|18.24
|29.27
|26.18
|23.32
|12.92
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.15
|-1.47
|-5.09
|-25.23
|-34.46
|-11.73
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.25
|-1.79
|-8.48
|-21.82
|-29.72
|-21.42
|-13.46
|Samhi Hotels
|-2.89
|0.52
|10.29
|2.46
|-21.00
|6.79
|4.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Apollo Sindoori Hotels has declined 8.73% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-1.52%), ITC Hotels (-27.29%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.47%). From a 5 year perspective, Apollo Sindoori Hotels has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (39.37%) and ITC Hotels (-0.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,207.46
|1,202.55
|10
|1,199.74
|1,205.83
|20
|1,218.2
|1,216.08
|50
|1,249.87
|1,222.17
|100
|1,178.29
|1,217.7
|200
|1,225.8
|1,242.11
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Apollo Sindoori Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Apollo Sindoori Hotels fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/11/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300TN1998PLC041360 and registration number is 041360. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 354.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apollo Sindoori Hotels is ₹1,209.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Apollo Sindoori Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Apollo Sindoori Hotels is ₹314.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Apollo Sindoori Hotels are ₹1,243.00 and ₹1,204.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apollo Sindoori Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apollo Sindoori Hotels is ₹1,491.20 and 52-week low of Apollo Sindoori Hotels is ₹950.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Apollo Sindoori Hotels has shown returns of -2.77% over the past day, -0.95% for the past month, 2.75% over 3 months, -8.73% over 1 year, -3.75% across 3 years, and 9.15% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Apollo Sindoori Hotels are 29.94 and 2.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.25 per annum.
Source: Dion Global