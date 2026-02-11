Apollo Hospital share price surged more than 5% in the early trade today (February 11) after the company reported its December quarter (Q3FY26) earnings.

The sharp surge in the share price of the company came after the hospital chain posted steady growth in profit and revenue across its core healthcare and pharmacy businesses. The company announced its Q3 financial health on February 10.

Here are three important takeaway for investors after the Q3 results –

Apollo Hospital Q3 result: Profit jumps 35% as margins improve

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 502 crore for the October–December quarter of FY26 (Q3FY26).

This marks a 35% rise compared to Rs 372 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 17% year-on-year to Rs 6,477 crore from Rs 5,527 crore.

Operating performance also strengthened. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to Rs 965 crore from Rs 762 crore a year ago, even after accounting for Apollo 24/7 costs of Rs 124 crore during the quarter.

Moreover, the company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for FY26, with February 16 set as the record date.

Apollo Hospital Q3 result: Healthcare, pharmacy and lifestyle units show steady growth

Apollo’s healthcare services division, which includes hospitals, remains the biggest contributor to revenue.

Looking at the financial numbers, this segment reported revenue of Rs 3,183 crore. This is up 14% from Rs 2,785 crore last year.

Furthermore, EBITDA from this division rose 18% to Rs 790 crore, while margins improved to 24.8%. Profit after tax from healthcare services increased 21% to Rs 422 crore.

Apollo HealthCo, which includes pharmacy and digital platforms, also delivered strong numbers. Revenue grew 20% year-on-year to Rs 2,827 crore. EBITDA more than doubled to Rs 128 crore from Rs 57 crore last year, and margins improved to 4.5%. Profit after tax rose sharply to Rs 87 crore from Rs 32 crore.

Apollo Health and Lifestyle, which runs clinics and smaller healthcare formats, reported revenue growth of 20% to Rs 467 crore. EBITDA rose 39% to Rs 48 crore, and margins expanded to 10.2%. The segment reported a small net loss of Rs 6 crore, narrower than the Rs 8 crore loss a year ago.

Apollo Hospital share performance

Breaking down the share performance of the company in different timeframes, in the last five trading sessions, Apollo Hospital shares have gained over 6%. Over the past one month, the stock is up more than 4%.

Looking at a slightly longer period, the shares have risen around 4% in the last six months. On a year-to-date basis in 2026, the stock has delivered about 7% returns so far.

Over the past one year, Apollo’s share price has gained nearly 20%. If we look at a 5-year horizon, the stock has surged around 176%.