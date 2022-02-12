Apollo Hospitals PAT zooms 65%

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (AHEL) on Friday reported a 65% jump in its standalone PAT at Rs 175 crore for the third quarter as against Rs 106 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The standalone revenues grew by 20% to Rs 2, 846 crore as compared to Rs 2,367 crore. A company statement said that the third quarter of FY22 witnessed strong revival of non-Covid business, with volumes reaching pre-Covid levels, despite holiday seasonality and without significant contribution from international patients. The Ebitda was at Rs 424 crore in Q3FY22 as against Rs 321 crore in Q3FY21, a y- o-y growth of 32%.
As on December 31, 2021, Apollo Hospitals had 7,860 operating beds across the network (excluding AHLL & managed beds), out of which 15 were new with 2,420 operating beds.