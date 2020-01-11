Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Rating Buy: Prospects for company’s growth strong

While matured hospitals (41% of sales) and pharmacy business (40%) are expected to see steady growth with gradual margin expansion, we expect higher growth and Ebitda margin expansion from new hospitals (~33% of bed capacity contributing only ~9% to Ebitda) as maturity profile improves.
Apollo Hospitals (APHS) has emerged as the largest Indian private hospital player (~10,200 total bed capacity with ~7,500 operational beds) across healthcare value chain — hospitals, clinics, pharmacy and diagnostics. Its key differentiator has been superior clinical outcomes led by its Center of Excellence (COE) and visionary management. This has led to improved operating metrics (ARPOB, ALOS & Occupancy).
While matured hospitals (41% of sales) and pharmacy business (40%) are expected to see steady growth with gradual margin expansion, we expect higher growth and Ebitda margin expansion from new hospitals (~33% of bed capacity contributing only ~9% to Ebitda) as maturity profile improves.
With capex phase behind and capacities in place, management said at its meet that the focus is on sweating the capacities: (i) targets mid-teen Ebitda margin from new hospitals (currently @ ~8%) over 2 years; (ii) aims to double pharmacy segment revenue to Rs 100 bn on ~50% increase in store count; (iii) scale up clinics’ (AHLL’s) profitability led by 15-20% revenue growth. With strong operating performance (13%/19% revenue/Ebitda CAGR over FY19-22e) and moderating capex (from FY20), we expect FCFs and RoCEs to improve.
Given strong growth visibility, we raise our Ebitda estimates by 7%/4%, but reduce EPS by 9%/8% for FY20/21 given higher tax rates. Maintain Buy with revised TP of Rs 1,760 (16x H1FY22e EV/Ebitda) vs. Rs 1,680. Near term catalysts: value unlocking in health insurance business (Apollo Munich) and front-end pharmacy business to reduce promoter pledge and net debt.
Strong visibility of sales/Ebitda growth
> APHS to sustain long-term growth led by (i) filling clinical gaps across hospitals; (ii) development of COE for better value growth; (iii) better operating metrics; (iv) better case/patient mix; and (v) creating a good work environment for doctors.
> APHS’ growth guidance for next 2-3 years: (i) Matured hospital revenue growth of 10-12% p.a. with gradual increase in margin; (ii) New hospitals revenue growth of ~15% pa with improvement in margin; and (iii) Revenue growth of ~20% pa for Pharmacy and ~20% for AHLL with margin expansion.
> Superior clinical outcome led by its Center of Excellence – key differentiator
> APHS has forte in clinical excellence through (i) strong doctor pool; (ii) wider clinical offerings; (iii) continuous improvement in quality of services;
(iv) implementation of advance technology (Proton therapy, robotics).
Moderating capex coupled with better financials to improve RoCE, FCF
> APHS invested ~Rs 43 bn (over FY14-19) which added ~60% bed capacity (~3,880 beds) from FY13. This resulted in subdued RoCE (~10%), as large part of capital employed (over FY14-19) was not optimally utilised. However, with maturity of new hospitals leading to better in-patient volume and improved occupancy, we expect Ebitda margin & ROCE to improve over next few years.
> Moderation in capex (from Rs 6.7 bn in FY19 to ~Rs 3-4 bn pa in FY20/21) coupled with improving financials would lead to higher FCF; adds visibility of debt reduction in near future.
> APHS is not looking for any large M&A but will remain open for any mid-small sized opportunistic acquisition.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.