Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Auto, MRF, among 126 stocks that hit 52-week highs; 15 touch 52-week lows on 18 July

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex were trading in the green on Tuesday. In the intraday trade, the NSE Nifty 50 gained 108 points or 0.54% to reach a new all-time high at 19,819.45. The BSE Sensex gained 417.09 points or 0.62% to reach a new all-time high of 67,007.02 intraday.

Among the broader market indices, after morning gains – Nifty Next 50 fell 0.41%, Nifty Midcap 50 fell 0.18%, Nifty 100 gained 0.12%, and Nifty Smallcap 50 slipped 1.25 %. The Volatility Index (India VIX) surged 4.86%. In sectoral indices, Nifty Bank gained 0.30%, Nifty Financial Service rose 0.24%, Nifty Auto fell 0.33%, Nifty FMCG fell 0.27%, Nifty IT gained 0.54% and Nifty Media slipped 1.892%.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Bank, Amara Raja Batteries, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Adani Enterprises, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, Havells India, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors, RBL Bank, and Tata Elxsi were the most active stocks on NSE.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

360 ONE WAM, Agarwal Industrial Corporation, Ahluwalia Contracts (India), Airan, Alkem Laboratories, Anant Raj, Anmol India, Apollo Micro Systems, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Atal Realtech, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Consumer Care, Bharat Bijlee, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Bikaji Foods International, Bliss GVS Pharma, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Chalet Hotels, Colgate Palmolive (India), Crown Lifters, LT Foods, D.B.Corp, DCM Shriram Industries, De Nora India, D P Wires, Dreamfolks Services, Dynacons Systems & Solutions, eClerx Services, Eimco Elecon (India), Firstsource Solutions, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Ganges Securities, GE T&D India, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Global Vectra Helicorp, Gokaldas Exports, GPT Infraprojects, Gravita India, HBL Power Systems, HDFC Asset Management Company, The Hi-Tech Gears, HPL Electric & Power, Ice Make Refrigeration, ICICI Bank, IIFL Finance, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, International Conveyors, Invesco India Nifty Exchange Traded Fund, Jagran Prakashan, Jai Balaji Industries, Jindal Saw, Kajaria Ceramics, Kaynes Technology India, Kewal Kiran Clothing, Kokuyo Camlin, Kothari Petrochemicals, Kriti Nutrients, The Karnataka Bank, Lakshmi Machine Works, Mankind Pharma, Marine Electricals (India), Marksans Pharma, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, United Spirits, Medplus Health Services, Metro Brands, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Minda Corporation, MRF, Mstc, Munjal Auto Industries, NCC, Neuland Laboratories, Novartis India, NMDC Steel, One Point One Solutions, Orchid Pharma, Orient Cement, Patel Engineering, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, Punjab National Bank, Polycab India, Precision Camshafts, Premier Explosives, Ramky Infrastructure, Raymond, Reliance Industries, Ramkrishna Forgings, Rossell India, R.P.P. Infra Projects, Keystone Realtors, Sarda Energy & Minerals, Saregama India, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Shyam Metalics and Energy, SKF India, SMS Pharmaceuticals, Sonata Software, Supreme Industries, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, TARC, Tilaknagar Industries, Time Technoplast,Ujjivan Financial Services, Usha Martin, V.S.T Tillers Tractors, Welspun Corp, WE WIN, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, and Zim Laboratories were among 126 stocks that hit 52-week highs today.

Stocks at 52-Week Lows

Aartech Solonics, Digjam, GSS Infotech, Jet Airways (India), Lexus Granito (India), Lloyds Metals And Energy, SEL Manufacturing Company, Uravi T and Wedge Lamps, Aakash Exploration Services, Aksh Optifibre, Arshiya, Paras Petrofils, Shree Ram Proteins, and Suumaya Industries were among 15 stocks that hit 52-week lows.

Volume Gainers

Amara Raja Batteries, Aarvee Denims & Exports, Mahindra Logistics, Nitiraj Engineers, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Hexa Tradex, Vaibhav Global, Sheela Foam, Ganges Securities, WE WIN, Rallis India and Sarveshwar Foods were among the volume gainers.