Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

APOLLO FINVEST (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹510.30 Closed
0.271.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹507.10₹516.00
₹510.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹390.00₹730.00
₹510.30
Open Price
₹516.00
Prev. Close
₹508.95
Volume
1,016

Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1515.17
  • R2520.03
  • R3524.07
  • Pivot
    511.13
  • S1506.27
  • S2502.23
  • S3497.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5602.61505.9
  • 10597.7505.05
  • 20605.15504.99
  • 50631.01502.42
  • 100629.88504.37
  • 200700.69520.24

Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.106.220.7118.94-26.0121.40673.18
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd.

Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC036991 and registration number is 036991. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 70.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mikhil R Innani
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Diksha Nangia
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Paritosh Ram Khatry
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Kruti Khemani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akash Valia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akash Saxena
    Independent Director

FAQs on Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd. is ₹190.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd. is 17.69 and PB ratio of Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd. is 3.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd. is ₹510.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd. is ₹730.00 and 52-week low of Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd. is ₹390.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

