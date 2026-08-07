Here's the live share price of Apollo Finvest (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Apollo Finvest (India)
|0.29
|-2.75
|-5.41
|-14.21
|-31.2
|-12.13
|-5.24
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.1
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.9
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.7
|IIFL Finance
|1.7
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.7
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.1
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.3
|22.6
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.1
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Apollo Finvest (India) has declined 31.20% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Apollo Finvest (India) has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|347.19
|347.59
|10
|341.61
|346.23
|20
|347.2
|345.58
|50
|340.89
|346.63
|100
|351.53
|356.8
|200
|382.5
|393.34
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Apollo Finvest (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.30%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 21, 2026, 07:19 PM IST IST
|Apollo Finvest - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 23, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|Apollo Finvest - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jun 23, 2026, 10:17 PM IST IST
|Apollo Finvest - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jun 19, 2026, 07:26 PM IST IST
|Apollo Finvest - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)- (Material Update)
|May 22, 2026, 01:20 AM IST IST
|Apollo Finvest - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Source: Dion Global
Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC036991 and registration number is 036991. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apollo Finvest (India) is ₹350.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Apollo Finvest (India) is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Apollo Finvest (India) is ₹130.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Apollo Finvest (India) are ₹350.00 and ₹340.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apollo Finvest (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apollo Finvest (India) is ₹587.10 and 52-week low of Apollo Finvest (India) is ₹299.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Apollo Finvest (India) has shown returns of 1.45% over the past day, -2.75% for the past month, -5.41% over 3 months, -31.2% over 1 year, -12.13% across 3 years, and -5.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Apollo Finvest (India) are 18.78 and 1.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global