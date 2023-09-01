Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.10
|6.22
|0.71
|18.94
|-26.01
|21.40
|673.18
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC036991 and registration number is 036991. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 70.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd. is ₹190.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd. is 17.69 and PB ratio of Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd. is 3.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd. is ₹510.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd. is ₹730.00 and 52-week low of Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd. is ₹390.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.