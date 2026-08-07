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Apollo Finvest (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

APOLLO FINVEST (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Apollo Finvest (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹350.00 Closed
1.45₹ 5.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Apollo Finvest (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹340.05₹350.00
₹350.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹299.00₹587.10
₹350.00
Open Price
₹345.50
Prev. Close
₹345.00
Volume
46

Source: Dion Global

Apollo Finvest (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Apollo Finvest (India)		0.29-2.75-5.41-14.21-31.2-12.13-5.24
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.134.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.982.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.7
IIFL Finance		1.718.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.7
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.1-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.322.65.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.1
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Apollo Finvest (India) has declined 31.20% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Apollo Finvest (India) has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Apollo Finvest (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Apollo Finvest (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5347.19347.59
10341.61346.23
20347.2345.58
50340.89346.63
100351.53356.8
200382.5393.34

Source: Dion Global

Apollo Finvest (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Apollo Finvest (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.30%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Apollo Finvest (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 21, 2026, 07:19 PM IST ISTApollo Finvest - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 23, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTApollo Finvest - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jun 23, 2026, 10:17 PM IST ISTApollo Finvest - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jun 19, 2026, 07:26 PM IST ISTApollo Finvest - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)- (Material Update)
May 22, 2026, 01:20 AM IST ISTApollo Finvest - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About Apollo Finvest (India)

Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC036991 and registration number is 036991. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mikhil R Innani
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Diksha Nangia
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Paritosh Ram Khatry
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Kruti Khemani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akash Saxena
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Roy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Apollo Finvest (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Apollo Finvest (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apollo Finvest (India) is ₹350.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Apollo Finvest (India)?

The Apollo Finvest (India) is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Apollo Finvest (India)?

The market cap of Apollo Finvest (India) is ₹130.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Apollo Finvest (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Apollo Finvest (India) are ₹350.00 and ₹340.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Apollo Finvest (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apollo Finvest (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apollo Finvest (India) is ₹587.10 and 52-week low of Apollo Finvest (India) is ₹299.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Apollo Finvest (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Apollo Finvest (India) has shown returns of 1.45% over the past day, -2.75% for the past month, -5.41% over 3 months, -31.2% over 1 year, -12.13% across 3 years, and -5.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Apollo Finvest (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Apollo Finvest (India) are 18.78 and 1.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Apollo Finvest (India) News

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