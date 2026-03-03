Here's the live share price of Apex Ecotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Apex Ecotech has declined 4.39% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 4.82%.
Apex Ecotech’s current P/E of 16.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Apex Ecotech
|-13.01
|-13.17
|-15.26
|-9.81
|10.60
|-7.20
|-4.39
|Va Tech Wabag
|-3.71
|4.71
|-12.58
|-19.35
|-3.13
|57.59
|34.25
|Enviro Infra Engineers
|-4.88
|-15.68
|-27.38
|-39.45
|-22.11
|-9.68
|-5.92
|EMS
|-6.43
|-17.69
|-33.98
|-47.92
|-52.37
|0.30
|0.18
|Denta Water and Infra Solutions
|-3.92
|-10.97
|-32.53
|-43.60
|-16.78
|-10.90
|-6.69
|Concord Enviro Systems
|-10.87
|-29.70
|-27.20
|-47.10
|-33.57
|-29.63
|-19.01
|Effwa Infra & Research
|-4.60
|-5.83
|-20.00
|-11.64
|24.09
|6.40
|3.79
|Felix Industries
|-1.56
|-7.85
|16.81
|3.20
|60.54
|24.06
|30.23
|Greenleaf Envirotech
|0.13
|-14.77
|-32.95
|-14.71
|-14.71
|-5.17
|-3.13
Over the last one year, Apex Ecotech has gained 10.60% compared to peers like Va Tech Wabag (-3.13%), Enviro Infra Engineers (-22.11%), EMS (-52.37%). From a 5 year perspective, Apex Ecotech has underperformed peers relative to Va Tech Wabag (34.25%) and Enviro Infra Engineers (-5.92%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|130.36
|129.09
|10
|132.03
|130.31
|20
|131.75
|130.29
|50
|128.74
|129.68
|100
|130.1
|129.16
|200
|125.71
|126.24
In the latest quarter, Apex Ecotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.52%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Apex Ecotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29299PN2009PLC133737 and registration number is 133737. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Water Supply & Management. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 70.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apex Ecotech is ₹116.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Apex Ecotech is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Apex Ecotech is ₹153.41 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Apex Ecotech are ₹122.00 and ₹115.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apex Ecotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apex Ecotech is ₹165.60 and 52-week low of Apex Ecotech is ₹73.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Apex Ecotech has shown returns of -9.1% over the past day, -4.2% for the past month, -12.52% over 3 months, 4.82% over 1 year, -7.2% across 3 years, and -4.39% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Apex Ecotech are 16.00 and 3.14 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.