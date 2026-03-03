Facebook Pixel Code
Apex Ecotech Share Price

NSE
BSE

APEX ECOTECH

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Engineering
Theme
Waste Management

Here's the live share price of Apex Ecotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹116.35 Closed
-9.10₹ -11.65
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Apex Ecotech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹115.35₹122.00
₹116.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹73.00₹165.60
₹116.35
Open Price
₹120.10
Prev. Close
₹128.00
Volume
41,600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Apex Ecotech has declined 4.39% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 4.82%.

Apex Ecotech’s current P/E of 16.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Apex Ecotech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Apex Ecotech		-13.01-13.17-15.26-9.8110.60-7.20-4.39
Va Tech Wabag		-3.714.71-12.58-19.35-3.1357.5934.25
Enviro Infra Engineers		-4.88-15.68-27.38-39.45-22.11-9.68-5.92
EMS		-6.43-17.69-33.98-47.92-52.370.300.18
Denta Water and Infra Solutions		-3.92-10.97-32.53-43.60-16.78-10.90-6.69
Concord Enviro Systems		-10.87-29.70-27.20-47.10-33.57-29.63-19.01
Effwa Infra & Research		-4.60-5.83-20.00-11.6424.096.403.79
Felix Industries		-1.56-7.8516.813.2060.5424.0630.23
Greenleaf Envirotech		0.13-14.77-32.95-14.71-14.71-5.17-3.13

Over the last one year, Apex Ecotech has gained 10.60% compared to peers like Va Tech Wabag (-3.13%), Enviro Infra Engineers (-22.11%), EMS (-52.37%). From a 5 year perspective, Apex Ecotech has underperformed peers relative to Va Tech Wabag (34.25%) and Enviro Infra Engineers (-5.92%).

Apex Ecotech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Apex Ecotech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5130.36129.09
10132.03130.31
20131.75130.29
50128.74129.68
100130.1129.16
200125.71126.24

Apex Ecotech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Apex Ecotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.52%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Apex Ecotech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Apex Ecotech fact sheet for more information

About Apex Ecotech

Apex Ecotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29299PN2009PLC133737 and registration number is 133737. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Water Supply & Management. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 70.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Anuj Dosajh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramakrishnan Balasundaram Aiyer
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Raina
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Mathur
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Satya Jagannathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashutosh Anilkumar Vadanagekar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Bhagat
    Independent Director

FAQs on Apex Ecotech Share Price

What is the share price of Apex Ecotech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apex Ecotech is ₹116.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Apex Ecotech?

The Apex Ecotech is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Apex Ecotech?

The market cap of Apex Ecotech is ₹153.41 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Apex Ecotech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Apex Ecotech are ₹122.00 and ₹115.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Apex Ecotech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apex Ecotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apex Ecotech is ₹165.60 and 52-week low of Apex Ecotech is ₹73.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Apex Ecotech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Apex Ecotech has shown returns of -9.1% over the past day, -4.2% for the past month, -12.52% over 3 months, 4.82% over 1 year, -7.2% across 3 years, and -4.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Apex Ecotech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Apex Ecotech are 16.00 and 3.14 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Apex Ecotech News

